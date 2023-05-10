Tinora and Ayersville prevailed atop the team standings during the Defiance County meet at Coressel Stadium on Tuesday with the Ram boys finishing ahead of the Pilots in the boys standings and the Ayersville girls outscoring runner-up Fairview by six points in the girls standings.
In the girls meet, Kaylee Dockery picked up wins in the 100 hurdles and as the first leg of the winning 800 relay for the Pilots while teammates Ally Schindler (first long jump, first 800 relay), Lanie Sheets (first 200, first 800 relay) and Molly McGuire (pole vault) were also individual winners. Dockery was also one of multiple runner-up finishes for Ayersville in the 100, along with Brooklyn Michel (first 1600 relay, second 300 hurdles), Jazlyn Sheets (first 1600 relay, second 200), Kali Sprow (3200), and Kylie Caryer (400) as point-scorers. Hayden Neidhardt of Hicskville won the shot put and discus for the third-place Aces while runner-up Fairview did not have any individual wins but had Emma Zeedyk finish second in both shot put and discus, Julia Arend second in the high jump, Kenna Kauffman second in the 100 hurdles, Cheyenne Zeedyk second in the 1600 and McKenna Bailey second in the 800.
Tinora’s Julia Durfey and Addison Lee won the 400 and 100, respectively, while Lauren Sattler took the 1600 and 3200 meter titles and Isabel Ferguson was the high jump champ.
In the boys meet, Tinora took first place in all four relays to stake claim to the team title. Cole Anders (3200 relay, 1600 relay) added wins in the 110 hurdles and 400 meters on a stellar day for the Green and White while Graham Askins (100), Jaxen Durfey (1600, 3200, 3200 relay) and Logan Coy (800) were also winners.
Tyson Schlachter won the discus and shot put for the runner-up Pilots with Garrett Flory adding a win in the high jump and second-place finish in the long jump and Leo Barazza a win in the 300 hurdles. Fairview’s Kaiden Kern was the 200 meter and long jump champion while Owen Defreece picked up a win for the Aces in the pole vault.
At Tinora
Boys Meet
Tinora 94.66, Ayersville 54.33, Hicksville 50, Fairview 47
Field Events
Shot put - 1. Schlachter (A), 42-6; Stein (T), Bohn (T), VanderMade (F). Discus - 1.Schlachter (A), 158-11; Gates (F), Bohn (T). High jump - 1. Flory (A), 5-8; Schaufele (T), Kern (F), Eicher (H). Long jump - 1. Kern (F), 19-3.25; Flory (A), Berner (A), Schroeder (A). Pole vault - 1. Defreece (H), 8-0; Stone (H), VanderMade (F), Johnson (A).
Running Events
3200 relay - 1. Tinora (Anders, Gentit, Westrick, Durfey), 8:51.07; Fairview, Hicksville, Antwerp. 110 hurdles - 1. Anders (T), 18.37; C. Zeedyk (H). 100 meters - 1. Askins (T), 11.93; Sweinhagen (T), Kern (F), Green (H). 800 relay - 1. Tinora A (Haas, Eckert, Jo. Guisinger Sweinhagen), 1:36.84; Hicksville, Ayersville, Tinora B. 1600 meters - 1. Durfey (T), 4:49.29; Westrick (T), Coy (T), Sokolowski (A). 400 relay - 1. Tinora A (Sweinhagen, Ja. Guisinger, Jo. Guisinger, Edwards), 46.9; Hicksville, Ayersville, Tinora B. 400 meters - 1. Anders (T), 52.78; Rabe (F), Huffman (F), Eicher (H). 300 hurdles - 1. Barazza (A), 45.07; Bishop (T), C. Zeedyk (H), Kennedy (F). 800 meters - 1. Coy (T), 2:14.47; Krouse (A), McMaster (T), Powers (A). 200 meters - 1. Kern (F), 24.84; Eiden (H), Green (H), Clark (A). 3200 meters - 1. Durfey (T), 10:25.09; Westrick (T), Villena (H), Rost (H). 1600 relay - 1. Tinora (Eckert, Haas, Steingass, Anders), 3:40.25; Fairview, Ayersville.
Girls Meet
Ayersville 74, Fairview 68, Hicksville 59, Tinora 47
Field Events
Shot put - 1. Neidhardt (H), 33-7.75; Zeedyk (F), Baldwin (H), Kollar (F). Discus - 1. Neidhardt (H), 105-1; Zeedyk (F), Baldwin (H), Spangler (F). High jump - 1. Ferguson (T), 4-10; Arend (F), J. Sheets (A), L. Sheets (A). Long jump - 1. Schindler (A), 15-8; Crall (H), Singer (F), N. Sheets (A). Pole vault - 1. McGuire (A), 8-6; Sliter (F), Ketcham (A).
Running Events
3200 relay - 1. Tinora A (Durfey, N. Okuley, Westrick, March), 11:19.77; Tinora B, Fairview, Ayersville. 100 hurdles - 1. Dockery (A), 17.63; Kauffman (F), Baird (H), Dickinson (T). 100 meters - 1. Lee (T), 13.38; Dockery (A), Stairhime (H), Smith (T). 800 relay - 1. Ayersville (Dockery, N. Sheets, L. Sheets, Schindler), 1:53.69; Hicksville, Fairview, Tinora. 1600 meters - 1. Sattler (T), 5:16; C. Zeedyk (F), Fry (A), Scher (H). 400 relay - 1. Hicksville A (Stairhime, A. Crawford, Baird, Crall), 56.13; Fairview, Ayersville, Hicksville B. 400 meters - 1. Durfey (T), 1:06.91; Carter (A), Keil (F), Saunders (H). 300 hurdles - 1. Baird (H), 52.5; Michel (A), Steury (H). 800 meters - 1. Bennett (F), 3:03; Bailey (F), Rankin (A), Romero (F). 200 meters - 1. L. Sheets (A), 29.28; J. Sheets (A), Stairhime (H), Bailey (T). 3200 meters - 1. Sattler (T), 12:13.75; Sprow (A), Scher (H). 1600 relay - 1. Ayersville (J. Sheets, N. Sheets, Michel, Caryer), 4:26.44; Fairview, Tinora.
