FINDLAY — Defiance finished third in both the boys and girls events with a quad meet with host Findlay, Ottawa-Glandorf and Kalida in track action on Tuesday.
The boys meet saw the Bulldogs finish 11.5 points behind runner-up O-G, led by wins in the 1600 and 3200 by Cole Batt. Josiah Gonzales was second in the 1600 and third in the 800 for DHS while Josep Hasselbring (110 hurdles), Heaven Dalton (high jump) and Nicasio Hall (300 hurdles) all added third-place showings. Ottawa-Glandorf freshman Jager Burgei won both the 100 and 200 sprints for the Titans.
On the girls side, Layla Briseno (1600), Mira Horvath (400) and Regan Rigg (300 hurdles) all brought home first place in their respective events, along with a Defiance victory in the 800 relay.
At Findlay
Boys Meet
Findlay 133, Ottawa-Glandorf 53.5, Defiance 42, Kalida 27.5
Field Events
Shot put - 1. Himebaugh (F), 44-11; H. Marquis (F), Landwehr (K), Killion (K). Discus - 1. H. Marquis (F), 136-5; Stolick (F), Siefker (K), J. Marquis (F). High jump - 1. Doepker (F), 5-10; Ernst (F), Dalton (D), B. Fersch (K). Long jump - 1. Miles (F), 21-4; Doepker (F), Morman (OG), Oliver (OG). Pole vault - 1. Mitchell (F), 12-9; Spiceland (F), Decker (K), L. Swan (F).
Running Events
3200 relay - 1. O-G, 8:35.24; Findlay, Kalida, Defiance. 110 hurdles - 1. Steffen (F), 17.0; Oliver (OG), Hasselbring (D), Ernst (F). 100 meters - 1. Burgei (OG), 11.57; Moore (F), Miles (F), Gonyer (F). 800 relay - 1. Findlay, 1:37.07; Defiance, O-G. 1600 meters - 1. Batt (D), 4:40.56; Gonzales (D), Heitmeyer (K), Tran (F). 400 relay - 1. Findlay, 45.26; O-G, Kalida, Defiance. 400 meters - 1. Bogard (F), 52.95; Hermiller (F), Doepker (F), Westfall (D). 300 hurdles - 1. Steffen (F), 45.28; Oliver (OG), Hall (D), Bachman (D). 800 meters - 1. Rosengarten (OG), 2:04.51; Vogt (OG), Gonzales (D), Stechschulte (F). 200 meters - 1. Burgei (OG), 23.42; D. Fersch (K), Miles (F), Bogard (F). 3200 meters - 1. Batt (D), 10:28.52; Perkins (F), Strabley (F), Schumaker (K). 1600 relay - 1. Findlay, 3:36.57; O-G, Defiance, Kalida.
Girls Meet
Ottawa-Glandorf 90, Findlay 73, Defiance 42, Kalida 41
Field Events
Shot put - 1. Hovest (K), 39-5; Hall (F), Hoffman (OG), McCarrier (D). Discus - 1. Hovest (K), 146-1; Hoffman (OG), Hall (F), Wolk (F). High jump - 1. Myers (F), 4-10; Gayhart (F), Lemire (F), Romes (K). Long jump - 1. Recker (OG), 16-7; K. Stechschulte (F), Laudick (K), Haselman (OG). Pole vault - 1. May (F), 11-0; Haselman (OG), Verhoff (OG), Caton (F).
Running Events
3200 relay - 1. O-G, 9:59.41; Defiance, Findlay, Kalida. 100 hurdles - 1. Beach (OG), 17.44; M. Liebrecht (OG), Heitmeyer (K), Foos (F). 100 meters - 1. Recker (OG), 13.68; Ragland (F), Unverferth (K), Watson (F). 800 relay - 1. Defiance, 1:52.34; Findlay, O-G, Kalida. 1600 meters - 1. Briseno (D), 5:46.2; Gutman (F), Burgei (K), Clarke (D). 400 relay - 1. Findlay, 52.27; O-G, Kalida, Defiance. 400 meters - 1. Horvath (D), 1:03.48; Fox (OG), Zaciewski (F), Dennie (D). 300 hurdles - 1. Rigg (D), 50.96; M. Liebrecht (OG), Beach (OG), G. Liebrecht (OG). 800 meters - 1. Fortman (OG), 2:11.25; Closson (OG), Hovest (OG), Fenbert (OG). 200 meters - 1. Unverferth (K), 28.55; Duling (OG), Krouse (K), Hohenberger (D). 3200 meters - 1. Henige (F), 16:34.25. 1600 relay - 1. O-G, 4:11.7; Defiance, Findlay, Kalida
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.