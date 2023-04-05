VAN WERT — Van Wert High School hosted a quad match with Defiance, Paulding and St. Marys Tuesday evening with the Roughriders sweeping both team titles.
In the boys meet, Defiance tallied 49 points for third place behind St. Marys (104) and the host Cougars (80), led by wins by TJ Kellermyer in the 200 and Luke Westfall in the 400. Kellermyer was part of the second-place 800 relay team and was fourth in the 100 for the Bulldogs while Hendrix Meyers was third in the 3200, Tyler Doeden-Kiessling was runner-up in the discus and Lance McClure finished third in pole vault. Hurdler Joseph Hasselbring finished second for Defiance in both the 110 and 300 hurdles.
Paulding was led by a win from Jack Woods in the shot put and a second-place showing in high jump from Caleb Larson.
On the girls side, St. Marys edged Van Wert 110-105 with Paulding third with 23 points and Defiance fourth with eight.
Makenzie Dennie finished second in the 400 individually while running legs of fourth-place 400 and 800 relay teams for the Bulldogs. Paulding’s Hannah Griffiths tied for first in the high jump with a leap of 4-10 while Jamy Hunt won the 400.
At Van Wert
Boys Meet
St. Marys 104, Van Wert 80, Defiance 49, Paulding 23
Field Events
Shot put - 1. Woods (P), 46-8.5; Doctor (VW), Deitemeyer (VW), Mele (SM). Discus - 1. Jones (VW), 124-0; Doeden-Kiessling (D), Schaefer (SM), Bigham (VW). High jump - 1. Springer (VW), 5-8; Larson (P), Burriss (D), Long (SM), Laker (P). Long jump - 1. Blythe (VW), 18-0; Schaefer (SM), Stahl (P), Lemieux (P). Pole vault - 1. Torsell (SM), 11-6; Winget (SM), McClure (D), Lampert (SM).
Running Events
3200 relay - 1. Van Wert, 9:07.73; St. Marys A, Defiance (Meyers, Herbert, Keck-Priest, Fortman), St. Marys B. 110 hurdles - 1. Engel (SM), 18.54; Hasselbring (D), 18.74, Blythe (VW), Winget (SM). 100 meters - 1. Bill (VW), 12.08; Perry (SM), Kessler (SM), Kellermyer (D). 800 relay - 1. St. Marys, 1:38.67; Defiance (Bachman, Kellermyer, Westfall, Fortman), Van Wert B. 1600 meters - 1. Birt (SM), 4:55.53; Scott (VW), Crites (SM), Bland (D). 400 relay - 1. St. Marys, 47.09; Van Wert, St. Marys, Defiance (Kellermyer, Westfall, Bachman, McClure). 400 meters - 1. Westfall (D), 56.28; Behm (VW), Tracy (SM), Lamb (P). 300 hurdles - 1. Walter (SM), 47.08; Hasselbring (D), Bachman (D), Engel (SM). 800 meters - 1. Springer (VW), 2:09.94; Birt (SM), Miller (VW), Scott (VW). 200 meters - 1. Kellermyer (D), 26.0; Monroe (SM), Rempe (SM), Schmidt (SM). 3200 meters - 1. Laudick (VW), 10:58.58; Morris (D), Meyers (D), Herbert (D). 1600 relay - 1. Van Wert, 3:41.16; St. Marys, Paulding (Stahl, Koenig, Lemieux, Thompson).
Girls Meet
St. Marys 110, Van Wert 105, Paulding 23, Defiance 8
Field Events
Shot put - 1. Anthony (SM), 33-8.75; Benner (VW), Henschen (SM), Matty (P). Discus - 1. Anthony (SM), 101-8; Benner (VW), Mabrey (SM), Henschen (SM). High jump - 1. Deerhing (VW), 4-10; Griffiths (P), 4-10; Puthoff (SM), Jacobs (SM), Brackman (SM). Long jump - 1. Ankerman (SM), 15-4; Rager (VW), A. Jordan (P), Brackman (SM). Pole vault - 1. Gearhart (VW), 6-0.
Running Events
3200 relay - 1. St. Marys, 10:57.27; Van Wert, Paulding (Breier, Burtch, Carwhile, Weller). 100 hurdles - 1. Nagel (VW), 18.99; Nuss (SM), Roop (VW), Cotterman (SM). 100 meters - 1. Deerhing (VW), 13.06; Greber (SM), Branson (VW), Vaas (VW). 800 relay - 1. Van Wert, 1:47.44; St. Marys, Paulding (Carr, Hunt, Bermejo, Pease), Defiance (Dennie, E. Jordan, Nofzinger, Cruz). 1600 meters - 1. Welch (VW), 5:46.87; Jutte (SM), Gabel (SM), Mauter (SM). 400 relay - 1. St. Marys, 52.54; Van Wert, Paulding (Carr, Bermejo, Pease, Griffiths), Defiance (Dennie, A. Jordan, Nofzinger, Cruz). 400 meters - 1. Hunt (P), 1:06.76; Dennie (D), Gearhart (VW), Freewalt (SM). 300 hurdles - 1. Nagel (VW), 52.52; Nuss (SM), Jacobs (SM), Roop (VW). 800 meters - 1. Jutte (SM), 2:32.07; Gabel (SM), Verville (VW), Burk (VW). 200 meters - 1. Johnson (VW), 27.09; Greber (SM), Houg (VW), Branson (VW). 3200 meters - 1. Welch (VW), 12:31.39; Schloemer (SM), Wehnes (SM), Lucas (SM). 1600 relay - 1. Van Wert, 4:21.01; St. Marys, Paulding (Griffiths, Iler, Miller, Hunt).
