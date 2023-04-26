ELIDA — Defiance traveled to Allen County Tuesday for quad-meet track action at Kraft Stadium against the Bulldogs, Kenton and Coldwater. The DHS boys outscored runner-up Kenton 94-75.5 to win the team title while the Bulldog girls were third to Coldwater and the Wildcats.
In the boys meet, the victorious Bulldogs were led by a bevy of winners, including Josiah Gonzalez, who took first in the 800 and 1600 for Defiance while anchoring the winning 3200 relay. Anthony Wilder was first in the 100 and anchored the first-place 800 relay for Defiance while finishing second in the 200. Heaven Dalton was a winner in the high jump as well while Joseph Hasselbring (110 hurdles) and Nicasio Hall (3200 hurdles) added second-place showings.
In the girls meet, the Bulldogs were paced by wins in the high jump by senior Madi Zapata, Mira Horvath in the 400 and Regan Rigg in the 300 hurdles. Rigg was second in the 100 hurdles while Horvath anchored the winning 800 and 1600 relays for the Bulldogs, joined in both by Joslyn Renn and Samantha Hohenberger. Sophomore Tayton Musch was second in the 800 while Horvath, Hohenberger and Renn were second in the 1600 relay with freshman Makenzie Dennie.
At Elida
Boys Meet
Defiance 94, Kenton 75.5, Coldwater 57.5, Elida 29
Field Events
Shot put - 1. Rarey (K), 46-0; Jones (E), Barry (C). Discus - 1. Rarey (K), 161-9; Ebbing (C), Jones (E). High jump - 1. Dalton (D), 6-0; Schwieterman (C), Irizarry (D). Long jump - 1. Quay (K), 19-7; Delong (K), Tressler (D). Pole vault - 1. Stammen (C), 12-0; Glassford (C), Mustain (K).
Running Events
3200 relay - 1. Defiance (Bland, Fortman, Tressler, Gonzalez), 9:00.6; Coldwater, Kenton A. 110 hurdles - 1. Dyer (K), 16.38; Hasselbring (D), Ridgell (E). 100 meters - 1. Wilder (D), 11.43; Riethman (C), Quay (K). 800 relay - 1. Defiance (Robinson, Howerton, Hall, Wilder), 1:35.67; Elida, Kenton. 1600 meters - 1. Gonzalez (D), 4:55.77; Rall (K), Fortman (D). 400 relay - 1. Coldwater, 45.3; Kenton, Defiance (Robinson, Howerton, Hall, Wilder). 400 meters - 1. Reddick (E), 52.77; Gruss (C), Modd (K). 300 hurdles - 1. Dyer (K), 43.18; Hall (D), Hasselbring (D). 800 meters - 1. Gonzalez (D), 2:08.67; Ayers (C), Fortman (D). 200 meters - 1. Reddick (E), 23.21; Wilder (D), Judkins (E). 3200 meters - 1. Rall (K), 11:09.26; Herbert (D), Meyers (D). 1600 relay - 1. Kenton, 3:40.94; Coldwater, Defiance (Tressler, Hall, Castillo, Westfall).
Girls Meet
Coldwater 75.66, Kenton 72.33, Defiance 59.5, Elida 47.5
Field Events
Shot put - 1. Miller (K), 36-9.5; Huwer (C), Hart (C). Discus - 1. Leugers (C), 120-6; Miller (K), Cochensparger (K). High jump - 1. Zapata (D), 4-8; Stewart (C), May (C). Long jump - 1. Sorrels (E), 15-7.5; Keller (C), Tobe (C). Pole vault - 1. Leugers (C), 10-0; Smith (K), Buxton (K).
Running Events
3200 relay - 1 Defiance (Hohenberger, Homier, Renn, Horvath), 10:42.48; Kenton, Elida. 100 hurdles - 1. Smith (K), 16.24; Rigg (D), Gladen (E). 100 meters - 1. Zahn (C), 12.25; Makin (E), Clay (E). 800 relay - 1. Defiance (Hohenberger, Dennie, Renn, Horvath), 1:51; Coldwater, Kenton A. 1600 meters - 1. Manns (K), 5:56.79; Durham (E), Hemmelgarn (C). 400 relay - 1. Elida, 52.2; Coldwater B, Defiance (Dennie, Rigg, Renn, Kroeckel). 400 meters - 1. Horvath (D), 1:02.46; Buxton (K), Sorrels (E). 300 hurdles - 1. Rigg (D), 50.41; Hicks (C), Smith (K). 800 meters - 1. Harder (K), 2:48.01; Musch (D), Hammons (C). 200 meters - 1. Zahn (C), 24.99; Makin (E), Haudenschield (K). 3200 meters - 1. Manns (K), 12:27.65; Durham (E), Sisco (D). 1600 relay - 1. Kenton, 4:26.49; Defiance (Hohenberger, Renn, Dennie, Horvath), Elida.
