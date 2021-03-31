Defiance opened the track season by holding off Archbold and Bryan in a tri-meet at Defiance.
The Bulldogs were able to hold off the Blue Streaks by two points to win the boys event, claiming wins in two of the three relays events.
Junior Josh Horvath anchored the winning 3200 relay and the first leg of the 800 relay for the Bulldogs while winning the 300 hurdles. Sophomore Viktor Jurcevich joined Horvath on the 3200 relay while also winning the 800. Payton Switzer won the 100 while anchoring the winning 800 relay.
The girls scored a win over both Bryan and Archbold. The Bulldogs took three of the four relay races, with freshman Layla Briseno (3200 relay, 1600), junior Emily Wahl (3200 relay, 800 relay, 800) and junior Kaitlyn Parrish (800 relay, 100, 200) earning multiple victories.
Archbold’s Kiera Gensler won both the shot put and discus.
At Defiance
Boys Meet
Defiance 64, Archbold 62, Bryan 42
Field Events
Shot put — 1. Simon (A), 40-8.25; Snyder (B), Douglas (B), Lemley (A). Discus — 1. Snyder (B), 121-7; VonDeylen (A), Douglas (B), Dua (A). High jump — 1. Behnfeldt (A), 5-6; Shaw (B), VonDeylen (A). Long jump — 1. Cogswell (B), 18-4.25; Martinez (D), Renn (D), DeTray (D). Pole vault — 1. Ranzau (A), 10-6; VonDeylen (A), Tilse (A), Short (A).
Running Events
3200 relay — 1. Defiance (Fortman, Jurcevich, Brashear, Horvath), 9:07.5; Bryan, Archbold. 110 hurdles — 1. Plassman (A), 19.5. 100 meters — 1. Switzer (D), 11.7; Garza (B), Hoffman (D), Simpson (A). 800 relay — 1. Defiance (Horvath, Fortman, Martinez, Switzer), 1:37.8; Archbold, Bryan. 1600 meters — 1. Taylor (B), 4:43.1; Brashear (D), Gonzalez (D), Batt (D). 400 relay — 1. Bryan (Shepherd, Garza, Potvin, Hahn), 46.4; Defiance, Archbold. 400 meters — 1. Shaw (B), 52.4; Theobald (A), Fortman (D), Taylor (A). 300 hurdles — 1. Horvath (D), 43.0; Plassman (A), Renn (D), Hageman (A). 800 meters — 1. Jurcevich (D), 2:18.7; McCarty (A), Conway (A), Batt (D). 200 meters — 1. Theobald (A), 23.8; Switzer (D), Taylor (A), Martinez (D) . 3200 meters — 1. Gonzalez (D), 11:02.3, Valle (D), Stephens (D), Mason (B). 1600 relay — 1. Archbold (Riley, Au. Roth, Behnfeldt, Theobald), 3:41.3; Defiance, Archbold.
Girls Meet
Defiance 73, Bryan 60, Archbold 39
Field Events
Shot put — 1. Gensler (A), 36-2.25; Alspaugh (B), Rohlf (D), Bujalski (D). Discus — 1. Gensler (A), 109-2; Wooley (A), Alspaugh (B), Rohlf (D). High jump — 1. Rupp (A), 5-0; Lambert (B), Vollmar (B), Ripke (A). Long jump — 1. Fireovid (B), 14-5.5; Wheeler (B), Rigg (D), Bibler (D). Pole vault — 1. Horvath (D), 7-0; Renn (D).
Running events
3200 relay — 1. Defiance (Briseno, Bujalski, Wahl, Horvath), 10:44.9; Bryan, Archbold. 100 hurdles — 1. Fireovid (B), 20.0; Walz (D), Wilder (D), Ripke (A). 100 meters — 1. Parrish (D), 13.4; Mueller (B), Wolf (A), Gericke (A). 800 relay — 1. Defiance (Bibler, Parrish, Wahl, Horvath), 1:56.9; Archbold, Bryan. 1600 meters — 1. Briseno (D), 6:08; Bujalski (D), Oberlin (B), Ramirez (A). 400 relay — 1. Defiance (Bibler, Walz, Renn, Parrish), 55.3; Archbold, Bryan. 400 meters — 1. Miley (B), 1:04.1; Rupp (A), DeLong (A), Vollmar (B). 300 hurdles — 1. Cordic (B), 50.8; Walz (D), Ripke (A), Wilder (D). 800 meters — 1. Wahl (D), 2:36.3; Zimmerman (B), Ramirez (A), Miller (B). 200 meters — 1. Parrish (D), 29.0; Bibler (D), Renn (D), Mueller (B). 3200 meters — 1. Hess (B), 13.51.3; Nieves (B), Lloyd (D), Fisher (D). 1600 relay — 1. Bryan (Wheeler, Cordic, Miley, Zimmerman), 4:26.8; Defiance, Archbold A, Archbold B.
At Antwerp
Boys Meet
Edgerton 83, Antwerp 62, Hilltop 17
Field Events
Shot put — 1. Landers (A), 42-9; Roth (E), Creamer (H), Funk (H). Discus — 1. Landers (A), 130; Creamer (H), Funk (H), Balogh (E). High jump — 1. Landers (A), 5-6; Herman (E), Kimpel (E), Balogh (E). Long jump — 1. Beltz (H), 19-5; Swan (E), Reyes (A), McKeever (A). Pole vault — 1. McMichael (A), 10-6; Recker (A).
Running events
3200 relay — 1. Antwerp, 10:23. 110 hurdles — 1. Blue (E), 15.4; McMichael (A), Peffley (H), Smith (A). 100 meters — 1. Roth (E), 11.0; Burke (E), Recker (A), Betz (H). 800 relay — 1. Hilltop, 1:46; Edgerton. 1600 meters — 1. Swan (E), 5:18; Johnson (A), Herman (E), Zijlstra (A). 400 relay — 1. Antwerp, 50.05; Edgerton. 400 meters — 1. Burke (E), 55.24; McMichael (A), Phares (A), Wagner (A). 300 hurdles — 1. Blue (E), 43.38; N. Roth (E). 800 meters — 1. Swan (E), 2:20; Johnson (A), Reamsnyder (H), Zijlstra (A). 200 meters — 1. Roth (E), 23.15; Burke (E), Recker (A), Lengacher (A). 3200 meters — Hermann (E), 12:52; Roth (E). 1600 relay — Edgerton, 2:57; Antwerp.
Girls Meet
Antwerp 103, Edgerton 51, Hilltop 12
Field Events
Shot put — 1. Pollock (A), 34-3; Brewer (A), Keppler (E), Fulk (A). Discus — 1. Pollock (A), 115; Brewer (A), Fulk (A), Keppler (E). High jump — 1. Octaviano (A), 4-4; Rodriguez (H), Jewell (A), Cape (E). Long jump — 1. Altimus (A), 13-8; Graham (A), O’Donnell (A), Hancock (H). Pole vault — 1. Reyes (A), 8-0; McMichael (A).
Running events
3200 relay — 1. Antwerp, 12:13; Edgerton. 100 hurdles — 1. McMichael (A), 18.82; Gerschutz (E), Lujano (H), Cheek (E). 100 meters — 1. Recker (A), 12.82; Copsey (A), Altimus (A), Smith (E). 800 relay — 1. Antwerp, 2:00; Hilltop. 1600 meters — 1. Hug (E), 6:21; Kellogg (E), A. Vermillion (E), Smith (A). 400 relay — 1. Antwerp, 55.40. 400 meters — 1. Snyder (A), 1:13.3; Smith (E), McAlexander (A), Dietsch (E). 300 hurdles — 1. McMichael (A), 56.93; Wickerham (E), Lujano (H). 800 meters — 1. N. Kellogg (E), 2:52.28; Jewell (A), Hancock (H), A. Vermillion (E). 200 meters — 1. Copsey (A), 28.26; Meyer (A), Smith (E), Wickerham (E). 3200 meters — 1. Hug (E), 13:31; A. Vermillion (E), Octaviano (A). 1600 relay — 1. Edgerton, 5:05.8; Antwerp.
At Patrick Henry
Boys Meet
Patrick Henry 89, Continental 58, North Baltimore 22
Field Events
High jump – McCance (PH) 5-6; Woodward (NB), Kurtz (PH), Rosebrook (PH). Pole vault – Jardine (PH) 9-6; Camp (PH), Knipp-Williams (C), Rohrs (PH). Long jump – Smith (PH) 16-10; Davis (C), Zitzelberger (NB), Woodward (NB). Shot put – Gibbs (C) 44-8.25; Mansfield (C), Seedorf (PH), Gillson (PH). Discus – Mansfield (C) 128-3; Gibbs (C), Seedorf (PH), Robison (PH).
Running Events
100 – Jackson (PH) 12.46; Davis (C), Kistner (PH), Speiser (C). 200 – Davis (C) 25.35; Smith (PH), Speiser (C), Kistner (PH). 400 – Johnson (PH) 56.49; Eagleson (PH), Kimmel (NB). 800 – Kurtz (PH) 2:21.81; Yates (PH), Bostelman (PH), Mayes (C). 1600 – Tegankamp (C) 5:14.84; Yates (PH), Munding (PH), Mayes (C). 3200 – Delgado (PH) 11:13.33; Tegankamp (C), Vanlerberg (NB). 110 hurdles – Knipp-Williams (C) 20.43; Etter (C), McNutt (PH). 300 hurdles – Knipp-Williams (C) 53.11; Etter (C). 400 relay – Patrick Henry (Kistner, Jackson, Smith, Eagleson), 48.68; North Baltimore. 800 relay – Patrick Henry (Jackson, Rosebrook, McCance, Johnson), 1:41.66; North Baltimore. 1600 relay – Patrick Henry (Eagleson, Rosebrook, McCance, Johnson), 3:57.27; North Baltimore. 3200 relay – Patrick Henry (Eagleson, Kurtz, Delgado, Bostelman), 9:25.36; North Baltimore.
Girls Meet
Patrick Henry 85.5, Continental 51.5, N. Baltimore 21
Field Events
High jump – Harmon (PH) 4-8; Burke (C), Arnos (PH), Tegankamp (C). Pole vault – Collier (C) 9-0; Smith (PH), Boyer (PH), Rettig (PH). Long jump – Feehan (NB) 13-3.75; McCartney (NB), Collier (C), Updike (PH). Shot put – Fintel (PH) 42-10.25; Long (NB), Scott (C), Musto (PH). Discus – Fintel (PH) 128-3; Arnold (PH), Burke (C), Scott (C).
Running Events
100 – Collier (C) 13.67; Pier (C), Prowant (C), Tegankamp (C). 200 – Bostelman (PH) 28.69; Tegankamp (C), Marshall (C), Stauffer (C). 400 – Meyer (PH) 1:04.21; Tegankamp (C), Baird (PH), Mendez (PH). 800 – Schwartz (NB) 2:51.99; Schwab (PH), Powell (NB). 1600 – Prigge (PH) 5:59.05; Gillson (PH), Schwartz (NB), Powell (NB). 3200 – Carpenter (PH) 13:19.26. 100 hurdles – Dawson (PH) 19.59; Pier (C), Mayes (C), Stauffer (C). 300 hurdles – Weber (PH) 56.87; Stauffer (C), Mayes (C). 400 relay – Continental (Pier, Prowant, Scott, Collier), 56.37; Patrick Henry, North Baltimore. 800 relay – Patrick Henry (Meyer, Weber, Schwab, Leonard), 2:04.10. 1600 relay – Patrick Henry (Bostelman, Meyer, H. Baird, C. Baird), 4:30.54; 3200 relay – Patrick Henry (Bostelman, C. Baird, Gillson, Prigge), 10:47.56.
