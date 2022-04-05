PAULDING — Both Defiance boys and girls track had a solid showing in Paulding in a Tuesday quad meet that saw the girls take second with a score of 67 and the boys third with a score of 62.5.
The boys trailed only St. Marys in the contest by three points while the meet winners in Van Wert won in a landslide of 104 points. Paulding brought up the rear with 24.5.
Individually Defiance saw two players earn first place finishes while 11 different athletes earned a top three finish on the day.
Senior Josh Horvath led the way taking first in the 300 hurdles with a time of 40.9 seconds. He also took third in the 110 hurdles and was apart of the 800 relay team of Trevor Tressler, Nicasio Hall and Sevonte Graves that took second.
Martin Castro-Saawedra was the other first place finisher taking home the title in the long jump with an 18-5 jump. He was also third in the high jump. Graves and Fortman also had solid meets taking second in three different events.
Paulding saw six runners reach the top three but none winning. Reid Johanns had a nice meet on the distance front taking second in both the 1600 and 3200 meter races.
On the girls side Paulding's Claire Schweller was the star of the show taking home two home first place finishes and one second place.
She won the pole vault (11-0) and the 300 hurdles (49.9) while taking second in the long jump (13-8). Jamy Hunt was the only other Panther to place top three in the meet. It came in the 800 meter run.
As for Defiance, they were not able to take home first in any event but 12 athletes saw at least one top two finish.
Freshman Samantha Hohenberger had herself a nice place grabbing second in the 400 meters (1:04.1) and third in the both the long jump (13-5) and the 200 meters (28.5). Sophomore Kendallyne Kroeckel continued the run of youth for the Bulldgos taking third in the pole vault (7-6) as well as second in both the 800 and 400 relays.
At Paulding
Boys Meet
Van Wert 104; St. Marys 65, Defiance 62.5, Paulding 24.5
Field Events
Discus - 1. Giesige (SM), 105-3; Jones (VW), Dowdy (VW), Lamb (P), Hagerman (P). Shot put - 1. Dotson (VW), 44-6.75; Henschen (SM), Dowdy (VW), Goodwin (P), Lamb (P). Long jump - 1. Castro-Saawedra (D), 18-5; Stemen (VW), Hemmelgarn (SM), Blythe (VW), Shaffer (P). High jump - 1. Bowers (SM), 6-6; Phillips (VW), Castro (D), Larson (P), Burtch (P). Pole vault - 1. Torsell (SM), 10-6; Hoeffel (D), Ankney (P), Robinson (D), Matty (P).
Running Events
110 hurdles - 1. Bowers (SM), 15.82; Jackson (VW), Horvath (D), Stemen (VW), Eberle (VW). 100 meters - Bill (VW), 11.62; Jackson (VW), Wilder (D), Hemmelgarn (SM), Perry (SM). 1600 meters - 1. Wannamacher (VW), 4:50.6; Johanns (P), Batt (D), Birt (SM), Springer (VW). 400 meters - Pratt (VW), 51.4; Graves (D), Hughes (SM), Wermuth (SM), Howerton (D). 300 hurdles - 1. Horvath (D), 40.9; Bowers (SM), Stemen (VW), Jackson (VW), Eberle (VW). 800 meters - 1. Sherer (VW), 2:09; Fortman (D), Batt (D), Brandt (SM). 200 meters - 1. Laudick (VW), 23.4; Pratt (VW), Tressler (D), Henschen (SM), Engel (SM), Rempe (SM). 3200 meters - 1. Birt (SM), 10:34; Johanns (P), Gonzalez (D), Laudick (VW), Batt (D). 3200 relay - 1. Van Wert (Wannamacher, Laudick, Springer, Sherer), 8:33.67; Defiance, St. Marys. 800 relay - 1. Van Wert (Pratt, Phillips, Jackson, Laudick), 1:33.97; Defiance, St. Marys. 400 relay - 1. Van Wert (Bill, Phillips, Jackson, Jackson), 45.68; St. Marys, Paulding. 1600 relay - Van Wert (Phillips, Jackson, Springer, Laudick), 3:35.1; Defiance, St. Marys.
Girls Meet
St. Marys 103, Defiance 67, Van Wert 52, Paulding 32.
Field Events
Discus - 1. Krites (VW), 104-4; Rohlf (D), Moyar (SM), Fisher (P), Benner (VW). Shot put - 1. Anthony (SM), 34-2.5; Krites (VW), Rohlf (D), Benner (VW), Moyar (SM). Long jump - 1. Rager (VW), 14-8; Schweller (P), Hohenberger (D), Rittenhouse (D), Ankerman (SM). High jump - 1. Jacobs (SM), 5-00; Puthof (SM), Ruppert (SM), Zapata (D), Liming (SM). Pole vault - 1. Schweller (P), 11-0; Young (SM), Kroeckel (D), Dorsten (SM), Spees (SM).
Running Events
100 hurdles - 1. Spees (SM), 18.22; Rigg (D), Niekamp (SM), Rue (P), Keller (SM). 100 meters - Greber (SM), 13.78; Houg (VW), Bibler (D), Kroeckel (D), Rammel (SM). 1600 meters - 1. Jutte (SM), 5:45.5; Briseno (D), Horvath (D), MIller (P), Wehnes (SM); 400 meters - 1. Houg (VW), 1:03.35; Hohenberger (D), Ankerman (SM), Wahl (D), Renn (D). 300 hurdles - 1. Schweller (P), 49.9; Jacobs (SM), Rigg (D), Keller (SM), Rue (P). 800 meters -1. Schloemer (SM), 2:35.7; Hunt (P), Briseno (D), Lucas (SM), Miller (P); 200 meters - 1. Houg (VW), 27.94; Greber (SM), Hohenberger (D), Schweller (P), Branson (VW). 3200 meters - 1. Jutte (SM), 12:53; McClain (VW), Deitemeyer (VW), Weller (P). 3200 relay - 1. St. Marys (Jutte, Lucas, Brackman, Scholemer), 10:42.63; Defiance, Van Wert. 800 relay - 1. St. Marys (Jacobs, Greber, Rammel, Ankerman), 1:53.91; Defiance, Van Wert. 400 relay - 1. St. Marys (Jacobs, Greber, Ruppert, Will), 55.25; Defiance, Van Wert.
At Ayersville
Boys Meet
Ayersville 101, Edgerton 82, Continental 32, Miller City 9.
Field Events
High jump - 1. Flory (A), 6-00; Herman (E), Ellerbrock (MC), Warner (C). Pole vault - 1. Wolfrum (A), 10-00; Etter (C), Johnson (A). Long Jump - 1. Miler (A), 21-03.25; Trevino (A), Barazza (A), Burke (E), Schroeder (A). Discus - 1. Schlachter (A), 142-03; Kellogg (E), Flower (E), Hammond (C), Stark (E). Shot put - 1. Schlachter (A), 41-02; Kellogg (E), Flower (E), Everetts (E), Fry (E).
Running Events
110 hurdles - 1. Herman (E), 17.25; Etter (C), Young (A). 100 meters - 1. Owen (E), 12.02; Tyrell (A), Trevino (A), Burke (E), Timbrook (E). 800 relay - 1. Ayersville (Trevino, Young, Clark, Miler), 1:40. 1600 meters - 1. Sokolowsi (A), 5:27.5; Miler (C), Krouse (A), Whiteman (E). 400 relay - 1. Ayersville (Trevino, Tyrell, Clark, Miler), 47.80; Ayersville B, Edgerton. 400 meters - 1. Roth (E), 59.03; Mayes (C), Welch (A), Tressler (A), Timbrook (E). 300 hurdles - Herman (E), 46.90; Young (A), Etter (C), Meyer (E). 800 meters - 1. Burke (E), 2:25.0; Wooten (C), Soklowski (A), Speiser (C), Mayes (C). 200 meters - 1. Roth (E), 23.90; Tyrell (A), Johnson (A), Power (A), Welch (A). 3200 meters - 1. Ellerbrock (MC), 11:47; Herman (E), Krouse (A). 1600 relay - 1. Edgerton (Roth, Meyer, Herman, Burke), 4:00; Ayersville, Continental.
Girls Meet
Edgerton 101, Ayersville 72, Continental 50, Miller City 1
Field Events
High jump - 1. Martinez (A), 4-06; Tegenkamp (C), Prowant (C). Pole vault - 1. Weisgerber (A), 7-06; Kreigh (A), Gerschutz (E), Bishop (C). Long jump - 1. Schindler (A), 15-07; Marshall (C), Warner (E), Tegenkamp (C), Prowant (C). Discus - 1. G. Keppeler (E), 81-01; Blalock (E), M. Keppeler (E), Hibbard (A), Bok (A). Shot put - 1. G. Keppeler (E), 28-07; Bok (A), Blalock (E), Ketcham (A), M. Keppeler (E).
Running Events
3200 relay - 1. Edgerton (Kellogg, Herman, Bowen, Brobst), 13:18. 100 hurdles - 1. Dockery (A), 17.86; Myers (E), Gerschutz (E), Mayes (C), Meyer (E). 100 meters - 1. Prowant (C), 14.44; Marshall (C), Parcher (A), Bishop (C), Teders (MC). 800 relay - 1. Ayersville (Schindler, Parcher, Weisgerber, Dockery), 1:56; Edgerton. 1600 meters - 1. Hug (E), 6:48; Herman (E), Klinger (A). 400 relay - 1. Edgerton (Cape, G. Keppeler, Warner, Gerschutz), 59.40; Ayersville. 400 meters - 1. Tegenkamp (C), 1:07.8; Rudersdorf (E), Smith (E), Mayes (C), Tracy (A). 300 hurdles - 1. Dockery (A), 55.40; Meyer (E), Centers (C). 800 meters - 1. Brobst (E), 2:51.3; Kellogg (E), Warner (E), Rudersdorf (E), Klinger (A). 200 meters - 1. Schindler (A), 28.20; Marshall (C), Prowant (C), Stauffer (C), Caryer (A). 3200 meters - 1. Hug (E), 15:02. 1600 relay - 1. Edgerton (Smith, Warner, Meyer, Rudersdorf), 5:01; Ayersville.
At Hicksville
Boys Meet
Wayne Trace 135.50, Hicksville 58, Hilltop 33.50, Stryker 13.
Running Events
100 meters - 1. Green (H), 11.98; Boroff (WT), Eiden (H), Donovan (S), Moser (S). 200 meters - 1. Treece (WT), 23.50; Green (H), Boroff (WT), Scott (WT), Myers (WT). 400 meters - 1. Treece (WT), 1:00; Morehead (WT), Scott (WT), Moser (S), Smith (H). 800 meters - 1. C. Sinn (WT), 2:20.29; Schnepp (WT), Molitor (WT), T. Sinn (WT), Dangler (WT). 1600 meters - 1. Schnepp (WT), 5:26.82; T. Sinn (WT), Ryan (H), Ogle (WT), Villena (H). 3200 meters - 1. Ogle (WT), 12:15.90; Villena (H), Rost (H). 110 hurdles - 1. Parrish (WT), 16.13; Sentle (H). 300 hurdles - 1. Parrish (WT), 43.27; Sentle (H), Myers (WT), Metz (H), Hansen (Hill). 400 relay - 1. Wayne Trace (Boroff, Blankenship, Dangler, Bradtmueller), 49.95; Hilltop (Wyse, Beltz, Jennings, Richmond). 800 relay - 1. Hicksville (Eiden, Sentle, Smith, Rodriguez); Wayne Trace, Hilltop. 1600 relay - 1. Wayne Trace (Morehead, Scott, C. Sinn, Treece), 3:46.51; Hicksville. 3200 relay - 1. Wayne Trace (T. Sinn, Lee, C. Sinn, Molitor), 9:28.02; Hicksville, Hilltop.
Field Events
High jump - 1. Wyse (Hill), 5-08; Dangler (WT), Methvin (Hick). Pole vault - 1. Hornish (WT), 10-06; Dunno (WT), Sanderson (WT), Ogle (WT). Long jump - 1. Beltz (Hill), 19-09; Morehead, Wyse, Bradtmueller, Moser. Shot put - 1. Whitman (WT), 46-10; Creamer (Hill), Price (WT), Gaskill (S), Rethmel (S). Discus - 1. Creamer (Hill), 110-05; Gaskill (S), Green (Hick), Methvin (Hick), Stouffer (WT).
Girls Meet
Wayne Trace 112.50, Hicksville 91.50, Hilltop 17, Stryker 17.
Running Events
100 meters - 1. Stairhime (H), 13.99; Baird (H), Ka. Patterson (S), Ki. Patterson (S), Elkins (WT). 200 meters - 1. R. Stoller (WT), 29.00; Breier (S), Myers (WT), Greathouse (WT), Sinn (WT). 400 meters - 1. R. Stoller (WT), 1:01.95; Miller (WT), Myers (WT), Baker (H), Sinn (WT). 800 meters - 1. Sinn (WT), 2:21.17; Bahena (WT), Hancock (H), Gurney (WT), Eicher (H). 1600 meters - 1. Moore (WT), 5:59.03; Metz (H), Gunrey (WT), Mohr (WT), A. Stoller (WT). 3200 meters - 1. Moore (WT), 13:47.20; Metz (H), A. Stoller (WT), Mohr (WT), Garza (H). 100 hurdles - 1. Baird (H), 18:20; Steury (H), Sigman (H), Young (WT), Campbell (WT). 300 hurdles - 1. Shepherd (WT), 53.00; Baird (H), Elkins (WT), Ka. Patterson (S), Steury (H). 400 relay - 1. Hicksville (Stairhime, Steury, Harmon, Early), 57:08; Wayne Trace, Hilltop. 800 relay - 1. Wayne Trace (R. Stoller, Bahena, Miller, Myers), 1:54.61; Hicksville, Hilltop. 1600 relay - 1. Wayne Trace (R. Stoller, Bahena, Shepherd, Sinn), 4:11; Hicksville. 3200 relay - 1. Wayne Trace (Gurney, Bahena, Moore, Sinn), 10:43.67.
Field Events
High jump - 1. Shepherd (WT), 5-05; Rodriguez (H), Harmon (H), Wittwer (WT), Baker (H). Pole vault - 1. Taylor (H), 6-06. Long jump - 1. Breier (S), 15-06.75; Baird (H), Harmon (H), Graham (WT), Barnes (H). Shot put - 1. Bergman (H), 33-06; Neidhardt (H), Rossman (H), K. Stoller (WT), Miller (WT). Discus - 1. Bergman (H), 100-03; Neidhardt (H), Siebenaler (H), Miller (WT), K. Stoller (WT).
