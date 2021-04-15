FINDLAY — The Defiance boys and girls track and field teams did well in running events while finishing third to Findlay and Ottawa-Glandorf in a tri-meet at Findlay on Tuesday.
The Defiance girls picked up wins from Kaitlyn Parrish (200), Emily Wahl (400) and Layla Briseno (1600). The boys got wins from Elijah Fortman (800), Elijah Valle (3200) and Josh Horvath (300 hurdles).
Defiance also won the boys 1600 and 3200 relays.
Ottawa-Glandorf’s Alexa Fortman set a new Cooper Tire Stadium record in winning the 800 in 2:14.38. Ella Okuley was a double winner for the Titans.
At Findlay
Boys
Team Scores
Findlay 90, Ottawa-Glandorf 46, Defiance 39
Running Events
3200 relay — Defiance (Fortman, Valle, Jurcevich, Brashear), 8:50.12; Ottawa-Glandorf. 110 hurdles — Hedrick (O-G), 15.93; Baxter (F), Barfell (F). 100 — Ireland (F), 11.25; Cantrell (O-G), Miles (F). 800 relay — Findlay (Gremling, Barfell, Baxter, Ireland), 1:32.32; Defiance. 1600 — Hellman (F), 4:47.06; Brashear (D), Reuille (F). 400 relay — Findlay (Gremling, Theis, Baxter, Miles), 44.85; Ottawa-Glandorf. 400 — Zach Doepker (F), 53.32; Fenbert (O-G), Klein (F). 300 hurdles — Horvath (D), 41.94; Barfell (F), Hedrick (O-G). 800 — Elijah Fortman (D), 2:10.25; Reuille (F), Macke (O-G). 200 — Gremling (F), 23.17; Switzer (D), Martinez (D). 3200 — Valle (D), 10:51.08; Stephens (D), Robertson (F). 1600 relay — Defiance (Switzer, Brashear, Jurcevich, Fortman), 3:44.27; Ottawa-Glandorf.
Field Events
Discus — Hoehn (O-G), 124-5; Winans (F), Rader (F). High jump — Doepker (F), Ben Ireland (F), 5-10; Barfell (F). Long jump — Doepker (F), 21-5.75; Gremling (F), Miles (F). Shot put — Hoehn (O-G), 41-5.25; Rader (F), Farmer (F). Pole vault — Balash (O-G), 11-0; Mitchell (F), Macke (O-G), Osting (O-G).
Girls
Team Scores
Findlay 74, Ottawa-Glandorf 52, Defiance 40
Running Events
3200 relay — Findlay (Meier, Dittman, Prusnek, Seager), 10:26.38; Defiance. 100 hurdles — Okuley (O-G), 17.87; Beach (O-G), Brown (O-G). 100 — Fortman (O-G), 13.23; Parrish (D), Foos (F). 800 relay — Ottawa-Glandorf (Recker, Closson, Fenbert, Shepherd), 1:55.05; Defiance. 1600 — Briseno (D), 5:45.16; Hovest (O-G), Seager (F). 400 relay — Findlay (Laird, Stechschulte, Ragland, Foos), 54.13; Ottawa-Glandorf. 400 — Emily Wahl (D), 1:06.63; Meier (F), Hotelling (F). 300 hurdles — Okuley (O-G), 52.62; Ernst (F), Cutlip (O-G). 800 — Fortman (O-G), 2:14.38; Briseno (D), Hovest (O-G). 200 — Parrish (D), 28.43; Fenbert (O-G), Aldrich (O-G). 3200 — Traver (F), 13:15.71; Burkhart (D), Dong (F). 1600 relay — Ottawa-Glandorf (Haselman, Fenbert, Aldrich, Fortman), 4:21.65; Findlay.
Field Events
Discus — Nicholos (F), 123-6; Selhorst (F), Rohlf (D). High jump — Foos (F), 5-0; Aldrich (O-G), Lentz (F). Long jump — Stechschulte (F), 15-4.75; Laird (F), Lentz (F). Shot put — Nicholos (F), 33-10.5; Schlatter (D), Rohlf (D). Pole vault — Hohman (F), 9-0; Haselman (O-G), Barfell (F).
