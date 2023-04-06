AYERSVILLE — A pair of close finishes highlighted action at Craig McCord Field Tuesday as the Ayersville boys team edged Edgerton 69-67 while Edgerton was 1.5 points better than the Pilot girls 73-71.5 in a tri-meet with Continental.
Liam Krouse picked up wins in the 3200 and as a leg of the winning 3200 relay for the Pilot boys while Garrett Flory was the winner in both the high jump and long jump. Nathan Tyrrell was first in the 100 individually and ran in the winning 400 relay and runner-up 800 relay to nab key points. Tyson Schlachter added a win in the shot put for Ayersville. Jonathan Etter and Elijah Miler were winners for Continental in the pole vault and 800, respectively.
The girls meet saw Anna Vermillion win the 1600 and 3200 for Edgerton while running a leg of the winning 3200 relay for the Bulldogs. Gretchen Keppeler was first in the shot put and second in both the discus and high jump.
Ayersville’s Lanie Sheets won the high jump and 200, Ally Schindler claimed the 100 and was second in the long jump and Kaylee Dockery was first in the 100 hurdles while the trio teamed up for wins in the 400 and 800 relays with Brooklyn Michel and Neva Sheets, respectively.
Continental’s Raegan Marshall set a school record, winning the long jump with a leap of 17-8.75. Morgan Dockery was first in the pole vault for the Pirates while Makenzie Shock won the 300 hurdles and was second in the 100 hurdles.
Wauseon home winners
WAUSEON — Wauseon defended its home field with a sweep of track action against Tinora and Evergreen, edging the Rams 69.5-66.5 in the boys meet and winning the girls meet by an 82.5-51 margin over runner-up Evergreen.
On the boys side, Jack Callan claimed the 800 and 1600 titles for the Tribe, with Aidan Pena adding a win in the 3200, Austin Aeschliman a win at pole vault and sophomore Wyatt Smith taking the 100 and second place in the 200. Owen Ackerman was a standout for Tinora, winning the 200 and high jump and finishing second in the long jump. Freshman Logan Coy was second in the 800 and 1600 to Callan but ran a leg of the winning 3200 relay as Tinora swept all four relay teams. Cole Sweinhagen was part of the 400 and 800 relays and was second in the 100 meters while Dustin Haas ran the 800 and 1600 relays and claimed the 400-meter title.
In girls track, Tinora picked up wins from Addison Lee (long jump, 800 relay), Emma Bailey (400) and Lauren Sattler (3200) but it wasn’t enough in a tough field as Wauseon’s Hayley Meyer swept the throwing events, Ella Rhoades the 800 and 1600 and Johanna Tester (high jump) and Teagan Rupp (pole vault) taking individual triumphs.
Apaches win both
HOLGATE — Fairview’s girls track squad rolled past runner-up Holgate by 43 points while the Apache boys nipped the Tigers 65-64 in tri-meet action with Antwerp.
Kaiden Kern helped put the Fairview boys over the edge in a four-event winning day, taking titles in the high jump, long jump, 100 and 200 for the Black and Gold while teammate Kyle Rabe was the 800 and 1600 champion. Freshman Landric VanderMade won both the discus and pole vault titles for the Apaches. Holgate’s Gabe Salaz was first in the 110 hurdles and second in the 300 hurdles while Antwerp’s Tavin Sholl was first in the 400 and third in the 100 and Kamren Johnson claimed the 3200 title.
In girls track action, junior Savanna Singer was a key cog for Fairview, winning the long jump and 100 hurdles individually and running legs of the winning 800 and 1600 relays. In all, the Apache girls won 11 different events with Julia Arend (high jump), Abby Smith (300 hurdles), Cheyenne Zeedyk (1600, 1600 relay), freshman Asia Brubaker (400) and Emma Kolb (100) taking first place.
Freshman Amelia Graham was first in the 200 and second in the 100 for Antwerp while Jolynn Eis took the shot put and discus titles for Holgate. Elisabeth Willett was first in both the 800 and 3200 for Holgate.
Raiders roll in quad
HICKSVILLE — Host Hicksville put together solid finishes but Wayne Trace’s teams were too much in a boys-girls team sweep in a quad meet with Hilltop and Stryker.
The Raider girls finished well clear of the runner-up Aces 137-57 in the team standings as the Raiders took three of the four relay victories. Defending state champion Sydnee Sinn was dominant in her wins in the 200 and 400, winning by 3.03 and 14.58 seconds respectively, while anchoring the winning 1600 relay team. Carolyn and Careen Winans were part of the winning 800 relay team while winning the pole vault and 100, respectively, while Gracie Shepherd (high jump, 300 hurdles) and Kiara Bahena (800, 1600) were also double winners. Hicksville’s Hayden Neidhardt won the shot put and discus while Aubrie Baird won the 100 hurdles and was second in the 300 hurdles as well as a leg of the winning 400 relay.
The boys meet saw Wayne Trace’s Cole Morehead claim wins in the 1600 and 3200 while also running a leg of the winning 3200 relay for the Raider boys. Lane Morehead added a runner-up finish in the 200 while Maddox Treece took the 100 and 400 titles and Jude Stoller (long jump) and Landen Foltz (discus) were also winners.
The Hicksville boys took the other three relay titles with Eric Eiden running legs of the winning 400, 800 and 1600 relays while also winning the 200 individually. George Green ran legs of all three relays as well, finishing second in the 100 while Alex Rost was second in the 3200.
Titans top ‘Cats, Bryan
OTTAWA — Ottawa-Glandorf defended its home track with a pair of wins in tri-meet action against Napoleon and Bryan on Tuesday.
The girls event saw O-G edge out second-place Napoleon by a 69.25-60.25 margin while the boys meet was decided by a dozen points in O-G’s favor over the Wildcats, 78-66.
In boys action, Napoleon swept three of the four relay races with Brett Bostelman running both the 400 and 800 relays while also winning the long jump. Harrison Bohls won the pole vault and was on the winning 3200 relay team while Hayden Gerken did likewise with the high jump and 400 relay. Henry Eggers (discus), Kellen Ressler (1600, 3200 relay) and Landin Wiechers (400, 1600 relay) were also winners for the Wildcats.
Bryan’s Brennen Egnor was first in the shot put and third in discus. O-G’s Jager Burgei was first in the 100 and 200 while finishing second in the high jump while Dane Duling swept the 110 and 300 hurdles. Ty Rosengarten (800) and Brandon Frey (3200) were also Titan winners.
The girls meet saw Bryan’s Jolana Schenkel win the 100 and 200 for the third-place Bears while teammate Chloe Spisak was second to her in both events. Kate Thormeier and Ava Lambert won the 1600 and 3200, respectively.
Savannah Recker (long jump), Lily Haselman (pole vault), Madelyn Hovest (800), Madeline Liebrecht (100 hurdles) and Corinne Closson (400) were winners for O-G while Julianne Richard won both the shot put and discus for Napoleon and Molly Rosebrook took the high jump and 300 hurdles titles along with a leg on the winning 400 relay.
Streaks take road meet
PETTISVILLE — Archbold took both the boys and girls team titles in tri-meet action at Pettisville with North Central on Tuesday.
In the boys meet, the Streaks won 98-50-15 with Cole Plassman winning both the 110 and 300 hurdles, along with wins from Nathan Massengill (shot put), Preston Nofziger (pole vault), Jack Hurst (100, 800 relay), Aden McCarty (1600), Dane Riley (400) and Nathan Juarez (200). Zach McWatters had a busy day for the Blackbirds, finishing first in the 800 and second in the 1600 while running a leg of the winning 1600 relay. Alec Rychener added a win in the high jump while Carter Eckley was first in the 3200.
The Archbold girls won by a slightly smaller margin, 100-58, as multiple Bluestreak athletes were multiple winners on Tuesday. Sophie Rupp took the high jump and 400 titles while Mariah Mireles won both the 100 and 300 hurdles races. Freshman Lydia Frey won the 100 and ran a leg of the winning 800 relay while Allie Buehrer and freshman Lila Nichols won the 1600 and shot put, respectively. Freshman Lexi Ripke was first in the discus and fourth in the shot put.
Grace Remington won the 800 individually while running legs of the Blackbirds’ winning 1600 and 3200 relay teams. Amanda Grimm won both the 200 and the pole vault while Bella Strauss (long jump) and Leah Roth (3200) also added individual wins.
At Wauseon
Boys Meet
Wauseon 69.5, Tinora 66.5, Evergreen 39
Field Events
High jump — 1. Ackerman (T), 5-09; Bishop, King. Pole vault — 1. Aeschliman (W), 12-00; Richardson (E), Lange (W). Long jump — 1. Dunbar (E), 20-06; Ackerman (T), Bishop (T). Shot put — 1. Worline (E), 45-08; Pennington (E), Bohn (T). Discus — 1. Worline (E), Rotroff (W), Fruchey (W).
Running Events
100 meter — 1. Smith (W), 11:52; Sweinhagen (T), Dunbar (E). 200 meter — 1. Ackerman (T), 23:91; Smith (W), Bishop (T). 400 meter — 1. Haas (T), 54.46; Flower (W), Gentit (T). 800 meter — 1. Callan (W), 2:07.77; Coy (T), Torres (W). 1600 meter — 1. Callan (W), 4:48.82; Coy (T), LeRoux (E). 3200 meter — 1. Pena (W), 10:45.72; Westrick (T), Leininger (W). 110 hurdles — 1. Gillen (E), 17:26; Richer (W), Ruetz (E). 300 hurdles — 1. Anders (T), 43.79; Richer (W), Hernandez 44.2. 400 relay — 1. Tinora (Sweinhagen, Steingass, Bishop, Askins), 47.11; Wauseon, Evergreen. 800 relay — 1. Tinora (Haas, Eckert, Sweinhagen, Ackerman), 1:34.44; Wauseon, Evergreen. 1600 relay — 1. Tinora (Haas, Eckert, Steingass, Anders), 3:39.88; Wauseon, Tinora. 3200 relay — 1. Tinora (Anders, Westrick, Coy, Durfey), 8:27.34; Wauseon, Evergreen.
Girls Meet
Wauseon 82.5, Evergreen 51, Tinora 41.5
Field Events
High jump — 1. Tester (W), 4-10; N. Okuley (T), Huntzinger (E). Pole vault — 1. Rupp (W), 10-06; Burkholder (W), Dickinson (T). Long jump — 1. Lee (T), 15-07; Rupp (W), Sintobin (E). Shot put — 1. Meyer (W), 33-00; Ehrsam (W), O’Connor (W). Discus — 1. Meyer (W), 113-07; Goodson (E), Shelt (E).
Running Events
100 meter — 1. Spradlin (E), 13.66; Hoffman (E), Smith (W). 200 meter — 1. Spradlin (E), 28.26; Hoffman (E), Smith (W). 400 meter — 1. Bailey (T), 1:11.33; Morr (W), Delarber (T). 800 meter — 1. E. Rhoades (W), 2:35.26; Wasnich (W), N. Okuley (T). 1600 meter — 1. E. Rhoades (W), 5:42.83; Kuntz (W), Bonaminio (E). 3200 meter — 1. Sattler (T), 11:47.39; G. Rhoades (W); Santillanes (W). 100 hurdles — 1. Huntzinger (E), Rodriguez (W), Lipinski (E). 300 hurdles — 1. Huntzinger (E), 53.03; Dickinson (T), K. Okuley (T). 400 relay — 1. Evergreen (Setmire, Hill, Sintobin, Spradlin), 55.60; Wauseon, Tinora; 800 relay — 1. Tinora (Durfey, Lee, N. Okuley, K. Okuley), 1:56.95; Evergreen, Wauseon. 1600 relay — 1. Wauseon (Rodriguez, Strader, Marugan, Tester), 4:37.65; Tinora, Evergreen. 3200 relay — 1. Wauseon (G. Rhoades, Wasnich, Kuntz, Santillanes), 11:33.62; Evergreen.
At Holgate
Boys Meet
Fairview 65, Holgate 64, Antwerp 36
Field Events
Discus — 1. VanderMade (F), 119-00; Gates (F), L. Engle (H). High jump — 1. Kern (F), 5-08; L. Miller (H), McCord (H). Long jump — 1. Kern (F), 18-05.5; Parsons (H), McKeever (A). Shot put — 1. J. Engle (H), 34-10; Gates (F), L. Engle (H). Pole vault — 1. McGuire (F), 8-0; Graham (A), Sliter (F).
Running Events
3200 relay — 1. Holgate (N. Miller, Giesige, Parsons, L. Miller), 9:18.00; Fairview, Antwerp. 110 hurdles — 1. Salaz (H), 19.59; Briner (H). 100 meter — 1. Kern (F), 11.27; D. Sholl (A), T. Sholl (A). 800 relay — 1. Holgate (Alvarez, Briner, Giesige, McCord), 1:46.27; Fairview. 1600 meter — 1. Rabe (F), 4:55.11; Winslow (A), Johnson (A). 400 meter — 1. Holgate (Alvarez, Witte-Rohrs, McCord, Buckley), 49.93; Fairview. 400 meter — 1. T. Sholl (A), 58.34; D. Sholl (A), Parsons. 300 hurdles — 1. Miller (H), 46.65; Salaz (H), Franks (A). 800 meter — 1. Rabe (F), 2:10.26; Winslow (A), Snyder (F). 200 meter — 1. Kern (F), 23.52; D. Sholl (A), Buckley (H). 3200 meter — 1. Johnson (A), 11:21; Brubaker (F), Fritz (H). 1600 relay — 1. Holgate (L. Miller, McCord, Giesige, N. Miller), 3:59.77; Fairview, Holgate B.
Girls Meet
Fairview 86, Holgate 43, Antwerp 30
Field Events
Discus — 1. Eis (H), 117-07; Spangler (F), Zuber (A). High jump — 1. Arend (F), 4-04. Long jump — 1. Singer (F), 1653-10; Bennett (F), Rohrs (H). Shot put — 1. Eis (H), 36-11; Zuber (A), Kollar (F). Pole vault — 1. VanderMade (F), 7-06.
Running Events
3200 relay — 1. Holgate (Fritz, Bok, Swary, Ashbaugh), 11:26.37; Fairview, Antwerp). 100 hurdles — 1. Singer (F), 18:32; Kauffman (F). 100 meter — 1. Kolb (F), 13.37; Graham (A), Bennett (F). 800 relay — 1. Fairview (Arend, Singer, McGuire, Smith), 2:03.22. 1600 meter — 1. C. Zeedyk (F), 6:02.18; Doster (A), Swary (H). 400 relay — 1. Fairview (Bennett, Kolb, Kollar, Arend), 58.2; Holgate. 400 meter — 1. Brubaker (F), 1:10.18; Ashbaugh (H), Hormann (A). 300 hurdles — 1. Smith (F), 55.87; McAlexander (A). 800 meter — 1. Willett (H), 2:42.14; C. Zeedyk (F), Fritz (H). 200 meter — 1. Graham (A), 29.02; Kolb (F), Keil (F). 3200 meter — 1. Willett (H), 12:41.42; Doster (A), Stiebling (A). 1600 relay — 1. Fairview (Smith, C. Zeedyk, Singer, Hiler), 4:52.51; Holgate, Antwerp.
At Ayersville
Boys Meet
Ayersville 69, Edgerton 67, Continental 27
Field Events
Shot put — 1. Schlachter (A), 43-7; Flower (E), Everetts (E), Miles (A). Discus — 1. Flower (E), 108-9; Everetts (E), Hammond (C), Stark (E). High jump — 1. Flory (A), 6-0; Brown (A), Warner (C). Long jump — 1. Flory (A), 18-5.75; Schroeder (A), Meyer (E), Knueven (A). Pole vault — 1. J. Etter (C), 12-0; Wolfrum (A), Miler (A).
Running Events
3200 relay — 1. Ayersville (Krouse, Buchhop, Doster, Powers), 10:16.7; Edgerton (Tomlinson, Puente, DeGroff, Meyer). 110 hurdles — 1. Herman (E), 15.9; J. Etter (C), Clementz (C). 100 meters — 1. Tyrrell (A), 11.4; Roth (E), Clark (A), Miler (C). 800 relay — 1. Edgerton (Burke, Meyer, Herman, Roth), 1:37.1; Ayersville (Clark, Tyrrell, Barazza, Brown). 1600 meters — 1. Tomlinson (E), 5:30.8; Buchhop (A), Breen (E), DeGroff (E). 400 relay — 1. Ayersville (Schroeder, Tyrrell, Barazza, Brown), 48.3. 400 meters — 1. Burke (E), 55.1; James (C), Caryer (A), Puente (E). 300 hurdles — 1. Herman (E), 40.9; Clementz (C), Barazza (A), Flory (A). 800 meters — 1. Miler (C), 2:23.6; Tomlinson (E), Powers (A), Bidlack (C). 200 meters — 1. Roth (E), 23.6; Burke (E), Brown (A), Clark (A). 3200 meters — 1. Krouse (A), 12:33.2. 1600 relay — 1. Edgerton (Herman, Roth, Puente, Burke), 3:53.3; Ayersville (Caryer, Doster, Young, Johnson).
Girls Meet
Edgerton 73, Ayersville 71.5, Continental 29.5
Field Events
Shot put — 1. Keppeler (E), 29-7.75; Blalock (E), Pier (C), Bok (A). Discus — 1. Blalock (E), 96-8; Keppeler (E), Coble (A), Flory (A). High jump — 1. L. Sheets (A), 4-8; Keppeler (E), Frame (E), J. Sheets (A). Long jump — 1. Marshall (C), 17-8.75; Schindler (A), Hazelton (E), Warner (E). Pole vault — 1. M. Dockery (C), 7-0; Ketcham (A), Bishop (C), Kreigh (A).
Running Events
3200 relay — 1. Edgerton (Brobst, Vermillion, Bowen, Kellogg), 12:05.5; Ayersville (Trevino, Caryer, Fry, Sprow). 100 hurdles — 1. Dockery (A), 17.1; Shock (C), Meyer (E), Michel (A). 100 meters — 1. Schindler (A), 13.5; N. Sheets (A), Pier (C), Myers (E). 800 relay — 1. Ayersville (L. Sheets, Michel, Dockery, Schindler), 1:55.6; Edgerton (Gerschutz, Warner, Hazelton, Meyer). 1600 meters — 1. Vermillion (E), 6:35.2; Hug (E), Rankin (A), Herman (E). 400 relay — 1. Ayersville (L. Sheets, N. Sheets, Dockery, Schindler), 53.9; Edgerton (Timbrook, Meyer, Warner, Gerschutz). 400 meters — 1. Hazelton (E), 1:10.1; Fry (A), Caryer (A). 300 hurdles — 1. Shock (C), 52.3; Meyer (E), Michel (A), N. Sheets (A). 800 meters — 1. Brobst (E), 3:00.9; Trevino (A), Rankin (A), Bowen (E). 200 meters — 1. L. Sheets (A), 28.0; Marshall (C), Pier (C), Warner (E). 3200 meters — 1. Vermillion (E), 14:33.3; Hug (E), Sprow (A), Fry (A). 1600 relay — 1. Ayersville (Rankin, Michel, Klinger, Trevino), 5:28.8; Edgerton (Hazelton, Brobst, Bowen, Kellogg).
At Hicksville
Boys Meet
Wayne Trace 116, Hicksville 63, Hilltop 46, Stryker 23
Field Events
High jump — 1. Rodriguez (Hill), 5-2; Eckenrode (Hill), Eicher (Hicks). Pole vault — 1. Eisel (Hill), Sanderson (WT), 8-0; Defreece (Hicks). Long jump — 1. J. Stoller (WT), 18-3; Rodriguez (Hill), Bowers (Hill). Shot put — 1. Rethmel (S), 40-01; Woolbright (WT), Funk (Hill). Discus — 1. Foltz (WT), 116-8; Gaskill (S), Stouffer (WT).
Running Events
100 meter — 1. Treece (WT), 11.82; Green (Hicks), Rodriguez (Hicks). 200 meter — 1. Eiden (Hicks), 25.39; Morehead (WT), Vielma (WT). 400 meter — 1. Treece (WT), 52.9; Hildebrand (WT), Troth (WT). 800 meter — 1. Moser (S), 2:16.54; Eicher (Hicks), Lee (WT). 1600 meter — 1. Morehead (WT), 5:18.59; Rost (Hicks), Schnepp (WT). 3200 meter — 1. Morehead (WT), 11:43.51; Rost (Hicks), Villena (Hicks). 110 hurdles — 1. Hansen (Hill), 19.95; C. Stoller (WT). 300 hurdles — 1. Myers (WT), 45.22; C. Stoller (WT), Hansen (Hill). 400 relay — 1. Hicksville (Green, Eiden, Zeedyk, Rodriguez), 46.75; Wayne Trace, Stryker. 800 relay — 1. Hicksville (Green, Zeedyk, Bell, Eiden), 1:41.68; Wayne Trace, Hilltop. 1600 relay — 1. Hicksville (Green, Eiden, Zeedyk, Rodriguez), 3:59.57; Wayne Trace. 3200 relay — 1. Wayne Trace (Morehead, Blankenship, Lee, Manz), 9:37.09; Hicksville, Hilltop.
Girls Meet
Wayne Trace 137, Hicksville 57, Hilltop 16, Stryker 12
Field Events
Shot put — 1. Neidhardt (Hic), 31-10; Kar. Stoller (WT), Kat. Stoller (WT), Br. Miller (WT). Discus — 1. Neidhardt (Hic), 111-7; Mazur (Hic), Mohr (WT), Kar. Stoller (WT). High jump — 1. Shepherd (WT), 5-0; Rodriguez (Hill), Care. Winans (WT), Baker (Hil). Long jump — 1. Ruffer (S), 15-6.5; Moore (WT), Rodriguez (Hil), Steury (Hic). Pole vault — 1. Caro. Winans (WT), 8-0.
Running Events
3200 relay — 1. Wayne Trace (Be. Miller, E. Elkins, Moore, Bahena), 10:58.64. 100 hurdles — 1. Baird (Hic), 18.62; Greathouse (WT), Baker (Hil), Steury (Hic). 100 meters — 1. Care. Winans (WT), 14.06; E. Elkins (WT), VanScoder (Hic), Ruffer (S). 800 relay — 1. Wayne Trace (Caro. Winans, Care. Winans, Be. Miller, Myers), 1:55.02; Hicksville, Hilltop, Stryker. 1600 meters — 1. Bahena (WT), 5:43.65; Moore (WT), Mohr (WT), Gurney (WT). 400 relay — 1. Hicksville (Crawford, Stairhime, Baird, VanScoder), 55.9; Wayne Trace, Stryker, Hilltop. 400 meters — 1. Sinn (WT), 57.97; Martinez (WT), Saunders (Hic). 300 hurdles — 1. Shepherd (WT), 53.59; Baird (Hic), A. Elkins (WT), Steury (Hic). 800 meters — 1. Bahena (WT), 2:56.85; Scher (Hic), Gurney (WT). 200 meters — 1. Sinn (WT), 26.9; Myers (WT), E. Elkins (WT), VanScoder (Hic). 3200 meters — 1. A. Elkins (WT), 13:50.78. 1600 relay — 1. Wayne Trace A (Caro. Winans, Care. Winans, Moore, Sinn), 4:28.31; Wayne Trace B.
At Ottawa-Glandorf
Boys Meet
Ottawa-Glandorf 78, Napoleon 66, Bryan 29
Field Events
Shot put — 1. Egnor (B), 40-9.5; Brinkman (OG), Hull (N), Eggers (N). Discus — 1. Eggers (N), 120-6; Winsted (OG), Egnor (B), Bledsoe (N). High jump — 1. Gerken (N), 5-10; Burgei (OG), Schroeder (OG), Evers (OG). Long jump — 1. Bostelman (N), 19-2; Oliver (OG), Morman (OG), Crumrine (OG). Pole vault — 1. Bohls (N), 9-6; Schroeder (OG), Felkey (OG).
Running Events
3200 relay — 1. Napoleon (Bohls, Peckinpaugh, Ressler, Lloyd), 8:53.45; O-G A, O-G B. 110 hurdles — 1. Duling (OG), 16.87; Oliver (OG), Hull (N), Tomaszewski (B). 100 meters — 1. Burgei (OG), 11.72; Garza (B), Devlin (B), Snopley (N). 800 relay — 1. Napoleon A (Switzer, Sauber, Bostelman, Wiechers), 1:33.32; O-G A, Napoleon B, O-G B. 1600 meters — 1. Ressler (N), 4:50.67; Fischer (OG), Foust (B), Buchanan (B). 400 relay — 1. Napoleon (Gerken, Switzer, Sauber, Bostelman), 45.49; O-G A, O-G B. 400 meters — 1. Wiechers (N), 50.74; Vogt (OG), Lloyd (N), Macke (OG). 300 hurdles — 1. Duling (OG), 42.71; Hull (N), Oliver (OG), Tomaszewski (B). 800 meters — 1. Rosengarten (OG), 2:04.13; Peckinpaugh (N), Foust (B), Croy (OG). 200 meters — 1. Burgei (OG), 23.67; Devlin (B), Garza (B), Gerken (N). 3200 meters — 1. Frey (OG), 11:11.33; Buchanan (B), Wolff (B). 1600 relay — 1. Napoleon (Bostelman, Switzer, Gerken, Wiechers), 3:33.48; O-G A, O-G B, O-G C.
Girls Meet
Ottawa-Glandorf 69.25, Napoleon 60.25, Bryan 45.5
Field Events
Shot put — 1. Richard (N), 31-6.5; Leopold (OG), McGowan (OG), Redhead (B). Discus — 1. Richard (N), 105-2; McGowan (OG), Redhead (B), Karhoff (OG). High jump — 1. Rosebrook (N), 4-8; Huddle (N), Wirth (B), McCrate (OG), Tassler (N), Schilt (N), Schnitkey (N). Long jump — 1. Recker (OG), 15-7.25; Haselman (OG), Dietrich (N), Fireovid (B). Pole vault — 1. Haselman (OG), 9-6; Verhoff (OG), Sonnenberg (N), Schilt (N).
Running Events
3200 relay — 1. Bryan (Smith, Stickney, Vollmar, Thormeier), 10:19.45; O-G, Napoleon. 100 hurdles — 1. Liebrecht (OG), 16.89; Beach (OG), Reynolds (N), Rosebrook (N). 100 meters — 1. Schenkel (B), 13.08; Spisak (B), Dietrich (N), Duling (OG). 800 relay — 1. O-G A (Closson, Fox, Beach, Fenbert), 1:52.34; Napoleon A, O-G B, O-G C. 1600 meters — 1. Thormeier (B), 5:42.11; Stickney (B), Reimund (N), Bowser (N). 400 relay — 1. Napoleon A (Snoply, Bingham, Rosebrook, Nagel), 52.96; Bryan A, Napoleon B, Bryan B. 400 meters — 1. Closson (OG), 1:02.83; Fenbert (OG), Fox (OG), Dietrich (N). 300 hurdles — 1. Rosebrook (N), 50.73; Kruse (N), Liebrecht (OG), Beach (OG). 800 meters — 1. Hovest (OG), 2:26.57; Buddelmeyer (OG), Smith (B), Huddle (N). 200 meters — 1. Schenkel (B), 26.85; Spisak (B), Fox (OG), Duling (OG). 3200 meters — 1. Lambert (B), 13:34.53; Weaver (N), Bremen (N), Vandenberghe (N). 1600 relay — 1. Napoleon A (Bingham, Kruse, Nagel, Huddle), 4:22.36; O-G, Napoleon B.
At Pettisville
Boys Meet
Archbold 98, Pettisville 50, North Central 15
Field Events
Shot put — 1. N. Massengill (A), 37-3; Grant (P), Gensler (A), Waidelich (P). Discus — 1. Zimmerman (A), 104-6; N. Massengill (A), Waidelich (P), Foth (A). High jump — 1. Rychener (P), 5-7; J. Burt (NC), Cornell (A), Behnfeldt (A). Long jump — 1. Laney (NC), 18-2; Keiser (A), Parks (P), Miller (P). Pole vault — 1. Nofziger (A), 11-6; Short (A), Eash (P), Morris (P).
Running Events
3200 relay — 1. Archbold (Garrow, Fry, Seibert, Harrow), 9:35.7. 110 hurdles — 1. Plassman (A), 16.7; Krugh (A). 100 meters — 1. Hurst (A), 11.5; Haley (P), Graffice (P), Behnfeldt (A). 800 relay — 1. Archbold (Riley, Juarez, Hurst, Behnfeldt), 1:38.1; Pettisville. 1600 meters — 1. McCarty (A), 4:43.5; McWatters (P), Leppelmeier (P), Harrow (A). 400 relay — 1. Pettisville (Bowers, Adkins, Graffice, Haley), 45.9; Archbold. 400 meters — 1. Riley (A), 55.9; Garrow (A), Bickel (A), Osterland (A). 300 hurdles — 1. Plassman (A), 45.4; Krugh (A), Nofziger (A). 800 meters — 1. McWatters (P), 2:12.9; Leppelmeier (P), Harrow (A), Galvin (P). 200 meters — 1. Juarez (A), 24.2; Rose (A), Bowers (P), Adkins (P). 3200 meters — 1. Eckley (P), 12:21.3. 1600 relay — 1. Pettisville (Graffice, Leppelmeier, Bowers, McWatters), 3:52.2; Archbold.
Girls Meet
Archbold 100, Pettisville 58
Field Events
Shot put — 1. Nichols (A), 26-11; Steele (P), Wiemken (P), L. Ripke (A). Discus — 1. L. Ripke (A), 87-10; Wiemken (P), Chapa (A), Nichols (A). High jump — 1. Rupp (A), 5-2; Z. Ripke (A). Long jump — 1. Strauss (P), 13-4.5; DeLong (A), Valle (A), Remington (P). Pole vault — 1. Grimm (P), 8-0; Rochefort (P), Mahnke (A), Coulon (A).
Running Events
3200 relay — 1. Pettisville (Hoylman, G. Remington, M. Remington, Roth), 11:09.4; Archbold. 100 hurdles — 1. Mireles (A), 16.9; Pedraza (A), Strauss (B). 100 meters — 1. Frey (A), 13.9; Wolf (A), Wyse (A), Mahnke (A). 800 relay — 1. Archbold (Frey, Mireles, Rupp, Wolf), 1:57.2; Pettisville. 1600 meters — 1. Buehrer (A), 6:08.2; K. DeLong (A), Nafzinger (A), Wanemacher (A). 400 meters — 1. Rupp (A), 1:03.5; Grimm (P), Partin (A), A. DeLong (A). 300 hurdles — 1. Mireles (A), 50.5; Pedraza (A), Nafziger (A), Hudspeath (P). 800 meters — 1. G. Remington (P), 2:40; Hurst (A), M. Remington (P), Francis (A). 200 meters — 1. Grimm (P), 28.9; Strauss (P), Wolf (A), Stuber (P). 3200 meters — 1. Roth (P), 15:29.5. 1600 relay — 1. Pettisville (Grimm, G. Remington, Strauss, M. Remington), 4:48.5; Archbold.
