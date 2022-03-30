BRYAN — The Archbold boys and Defiance girls picked up team victories in season-opening tri-meet action at Bryan on Tuesday to begin the 2022 track campaign.
In the girls meet, Defiance edged out the host Bears by two points (68.5-66.5) to earn the team win. DHS senior Emily Wahl picked up a win in the 800 while teaming up with junior Mira Horvath, freshman Samantha Hohenberger and sophomore Layla Briseno on the winning 3200 relay. Hohenberger earned a win of her own in the 200 and ran a leg of the 800 relay for the Bulldogs while Briseno did likewise in the 3200.
Rachel Fireovid was a double-winner for Bryan in the 100 hurdles and long jump while three members of the winning 1600 relay quartet were also individual winners with Aquilina Cordic (300 hurdles), freshman Chloe Spisak (100) and junior Montesa Vollmar (400) earning victories.
The boys meet saw Archbold put a solid gap between its 82.5 points and a close battle for second between Defiance and Bryan.
Karter Behnfeldt finished first four times for the Bluestreaks with wins in the high jump and long jump while also running legs of the winning 800 and 1600 relays. Dane Riley ran both relays while winning the 400 for Archbold.
Defiance’s Josh Horvath swept both hurdles events as a double-winner for Defiance while Joshuah Taylor claimed the 800 and 1600 for Bryan and junior Rylan Garza added wins for the Bears in the 100 dash and the 400 relay.
At Bryan
Boys Meet
Archbold 82.5, Defiance 46, Bryan 44.5
Field Events
Shot put - 1. Cullen-Lemley (A), 43-10.5; Douglas (B), Simon (A), Baden (A). Discus - 1. Douglas (B), 118-7; Clemens (B), Foth (A), Oregon (A). High jump - 1. Behnfeldt (A), 5-10; G. Bailey (A), Cornell (A), Smith (B). Long jump - 1. Behnfeldt (A), 18-8.5; Castro (D), DeTray (D), B. Bailey (A). Pole vault - 1. Short (A), 8-6; Nofziger (A), Miller (A).
Running Events
3200 relay - 1. Defiance (E. Fortman, Jurcevich, N. Batt, C. Batt), 9:01.78; Archbold. 110 hurdles - 1. Horvath (D), 17.54; Plassman (A), Krugh (A). 100 meters - 1. Garza (B), 11.9; Wilder (D), Hahn (B), Tressler (D). 800 relay - 1. Archbold (Keiser, G. Bailey, Behnfeldt, Riley), 1:39.3; Defiance A, Defiance B, Bryan. 1600 meters - 1. J. Taylor (B), 4:38; Johns (A), Fackler (B), Gonzalez (D). 400 relay - 1. Bryan (Marshall, Smith, Garza, Hahn), 47.9; Archbold, Defiance A, Defiance B. 400 meters - 1. Riley (A), 54.6; Devlin (B), Jurcevich (D), Miller (A). 300 hurdles - 1. Horvath (D), 41.8; Plassman (A), Krugh (A), Hall (D). 800 meters - 1. J. Taylor (B), 2:07; C. Batt (D), E. Fortman (D), Valle (D) 200 meters - 1. Dominique (A), 24.9; Miller (A), B. Bailey (A), Cornell (A). 3200 meters - 1. Fackler (B), 10:38; Gonzalez (D), N. Batt (D), Coressel (D). 1600 relay - 1. Archbold (Behnfeldt, G. Bailey, Miller, Riley), 3:48.8; Defiance.
Girls Meet
Defiance 68.5, Bryan 66.5, Archbold 31
Field Events
Shot put - 1. Alspaugh (B), 33-0; Rohlf (D), Wooley (A), Lumbrezer (A). Discus - 1. Rohlf (D), 100-0; Wooley (A), Alspaugh (B), Spiess (B). High jump - 1. Hageman (A), 4-6; Grothaus (B), 4-6; Lambert (B), Zapata (D), Ripke (A). Long jump - 1. Fireovid (B), 14-6; Wheeler (B), Bibler (D), Rigg (D). Pole vault - 1. Mahnke (A), 7-0; Coulon (A).
Running Events
3200 relay - 1. Defiance (Wahl, Hohenberger, Briseno, Horvath), 10:51.72; Bryan. 100 hurdles - 1. Fireovid (B), 17.87; Merillat (A), Rigg (D), Azzarello (B). 100 meters - 1. Spisak (B), 14.12; Kroeckel (D), Mueller (B), Bibler (D). 800 relay - 1. Defiance (Hohenberger, Bibler, Renn, Rigg), 1:57.2; Bryan, Archbold. 1600 meters - 1. Thormeier (B), 5:39.8; Horvath (D), Briseno (D), Smith (B). 400 relay - 1. Defiance (Harrison, Bibler, Zapata, Kroeckel), 56.5; Bryan A, Bryan B. 400 meters - 1. Vollmar (B), 1:08.4; Renn (D), Merillat (A), Cruz (D). 300 hurdles - 1. Cordic (B), 47.7; Merillat (A), Rigg (D), Pedraza (A). 800 meters - 1. Wahl (D), 2:44; Horvath (D), K. Ramirez (A), Buehrer (A). 200 meters - 1. Hohenberger (D), 28.4; Renn (D), Spisak (B), Mueller (B). 3200 meters - 1. Briseno (D), 13:22. 1600 relay - 1. Bryan (Wheeler, Vollmar, Spisak, Cordic), 4:36.5; Defiance.
