ARCHBOLD — A competitive meet in both boys and girls track action saw host Archbold win the boys meet by just two points over Defiance while the Bryan girls edged Archbold by four points and Defiance by just 10 in season-opening competition on Tuesday.
In the boys meet, Archbold picked up six individual victories as Jordan Massengill (discus), Chase Cornell (high jump), Preston Nofziger (pole vault), Cole Plassman (110 hurdles), Landynn Krugh (300 hurdles) and Aden McCarty (1600) took first place. Freshman Jack Kennedy (long jump), Rylan Garza (100) and Brody Devlin (400) were double winners for Bryan, running three of the four legs of the winning 800 relay for the Golden Bears with Jenkins.
Defiance's boys team took home three of the four relay championships. Jackson Fortman (1600, 3200 relays), sophomore Nicasio Hall (400, 1600 relays) and Eli Howerton (400, 1600 relays) were all part of two winning relay teams while Josiah Gonzalez (3200 relay, 3200 meters), Cole Batt (3200 relay, 800 meters) and Anthony Wilder (400 relay, 200 meters) were also double winners.
On the girls side, Bryan freshman Jolana Schenkel won the 100 and 200 and ran the second leg of the winning 800 relay for the team champion Golden Bears. Sophomore Kate Thormeier and Marah Smith ran legs of the 3200 relay for Bryan while also winning the 3200 and 800, respectively. Archbold's Sophie Rupp won the 400 and high jump titles for the runner-up Bluestreaks with Lexi Ripke (discus), Pedraza (100 hurdles) and freshman Mariah Mireles (300 hurdles) also earning victories.
Defiance was led by winning relay efforts in the 400 and 1600 with senior Regan Rigg and junior Joslyn Renn running legs of both. Freshman Makenzie Dennie was on the winning 400 relay team while also finishing second in the 400. Kroeckel won the pole vault for the Bulldogs with sophomore Avery McCarrier taking the shot put and Layla Briseno winning the 1600 meters.
Tinora/Continental/Kalida/No. Baltimore at Patrick Henry
Both the Tinora boys and the Patrick Henry girls saw comfortable wins at a five-team meet in Hamler on Tuesday with the Tinora boys scoring 142 points to just 80 from Kalida and the Patrick Henry girls defeating Kalida 130-100.
The Ram boys dominated the sprints, mid-distance, distance and relay portions of the meet taking first and second in 100, 200 and 400 meter dashes as well as taking first in both the 800 and 3200 meter runs. They took first in the 800, 1600 and 3200 relays as well.
In all the Rams took home eight individual victories with Cole Sweinhagen winning the 100, Gavin Eckert the 200, Dustin Haas the 400, Jaxen Durfey the 800 and Shea McMaster the 3200. Cole Anders was a winner in the 300 hurdles and Owen Ackerman took home both the long jump and high jump titles. Haas (800 relay, 1600 relay), Eckert (800 relay, 1600 relay), Anders (1600 relay, 3200 relay) and Durfey (1600 relay, 3200 relay) were each multi-winners in the relay department.
Kalida won three of the five field events with Garrett Decker taking home the pole vault victory and Jeret Landwehr winning both the shot and discus titles.
The Patriot girls made their money in the relays, winning all four en route to the overall meet titles. Carys Crossland (400 relay, 800 relay) Ada Christman (800 relay, 1600 relay), Karlie Gubernath (800 relay, 1600 relay), Megan Meyer (400 relay, 1600 relay), Lexi Holloway (800 relay, 1600 relay) as well as the 3200 relay team of Emily Gilson, Mia Amador, Lani Rosebrook and Maddison Prigge all had a hand in that success. The Patriots also got individual wins from Chrisman in the 400 dash, Gillson in the 3200 meter run, Allie Arnos in the high jump and Kennedy Rettig in the pole vault.
Tinora also saw four individual winners and Kalida three. Tinora's Addison Lee winning the 200 meter dash and the long jump and Lauren Sattler winning both the 800 and 1600 runs. Kalida saw Camille Hovest win the shot and discus and Meredith Bockrath win the 100 meter dash.
At Archbold
Boys Meet
Archbold 68, Defiance 66, Bryan 40
Field Events
Shot put - 1. Egnor (B), 40-1.75; Armstrong (D), Lipps (D), Valle (D). Discus - 1. J. Massengill (A), 113-9; Zimmerman (A), Valle (D), N. Massengill (A). High jump - 1. Cornell (A), 5-8; Dalton (D) 5-8; Castillo (D), Burriss (D). Long jump - 1. Kennedy (B), 17-6.25; Shellenberger (B), Dominique (A), Fernihough (B). Pole vault - 1. Nofziger (A), 10-6; Short (A), McClure (D).
Running Events
3200 relay - 1. Defiance (Gonzalez, Batt, Fortman, Brashear), 8:58; Archbold A, Archbold B. 110 hurdles - 1. Plassman (A), 16.6; Krugh (A), Tomaszewski (B), Hasselbring (D). 100 meters - 1. Garza (B), 11.2; Wilder (D), Riley (A), Juarez (A). 800 relay - 1. Bryan (Devlin, Jenkins, Kennedy, Garza), 1:36.5; Defiance A, Archbold A, Archbold B. 1600 meters - 1. McCarty (A), 4:50.5; Gonzalez (D), Batt (D), Brashear (D). 400 relay - 1. Defiance A (Robinson, Howerton, Hall, Wilder), 45.9; Archbold A, Archbold B, Defiance B. 400 meters - 1. Devlin (B), 54.2; Kennedy (B), Bickel (A), Kellermyer (D). 300 hurdles - 1. Mireles (A), 52.7; Pedraza (A), Rigg (D), Vollmar (B). 800 meters - 1. Batt (D), 2:12.5; Brashear (D), Garrow (A), Buchanan (B). 200 meters - 1. Wilder (D), 24.0; Riley (A), Devlin (B), Behnfeldt (A). 3200 meters - 1. Gonzalez (D), 10:38.2; Harrow (A), Foust (B), Herbert (D). 1600 relay - 1. Defiance A (Howerton, Hall, Fortman, Tressler), 3:55.9; Archbold, Bryan.
Girls Meet
Bryan 63, Archbold 59, Defiance 53
Field Events
Shot put - 1. McCarrier (D), 29-3.25; Redhead (B), Nichols (A), L. Ripke (A). Discus - 1. L. Ripke (A), 96-6; Redhead (B), McCarrier (D), Kohn (D). High jump - 1. Rupp (A), 4-6; Z. Ripke (A), Wirth (B), Janowiecki (D). Long jump - 1. Fireovid (B), 14-4; Zimmerman (B), Rittenour (D), DeLong (A). Pole vault - 1. Kroeckel (D), 8-0; Horvath (D), Mahnke (A), Coulon (A).
Running Events
3200 relay - 1. Bryan (Smith, Stickney, Vollmar, Thormeier), 10:34; Archbold. 100 hurdles - 1. Pedraza (A), 17.5; Mireles (A), 17.5; Rigg (D), Fireovid (B). 100 meters - 1. Schenkel (B), 12.7; Spisak (B), Gray (B), Frey (A). 800 relay - 1. Bryan (Spisak, Schenkel, Gray, Resendiz), 1:53.9; Defiance A, Archbold A, Archbold B. 1600 meters - 1. Briseno (D), 5:54.5; Stickney (B), Lambert (B), DeLong (A). 400 relay - 1. Defiance (Lee, Rigg, Dennie, Renn), 54.3; Archbold A, Archbold B, Bryan B. 400 meters - 1. Rupp (A), 1:04.2; Dennie (D), Horvath (D), Partin (A). 300 hurdles - 1. Krugh (A), 44.2; Plassman (A) 44.2; Hall (D), Tomaszewski (B). 800 meters - 1. Smith (B), 2:42.5; Hurst (A), Lambert (B), Musch (D). 200 meters - 1. Schenkel (B), 27.0; Spisak (B), Hohenberger (D), Dennie (D). 3200 meters - 1. Thormeier (B), 12:00.8; Briseno (D), Buehrer (A), Wanemacher (A). 1600 relay - 1. Defiance (Hohenberger, Rigg, Renn, Horvath), 4:34.5; Archbold, Bryan.
At Patrick Henry
Boys Meet
Tinora 142, Kalida 80, Patrick Henry 47, Continental 42, North Baltimore 18
Field Events
Shot put - 1. Landwehr (K), 43-10.75; Thomsen (C), Stein (T), Bohn (T). Discus - 1. Landwehr (K), 103-7; Siefker (K), Bohn (T), Stein (T). High jump - 1. Ackerman (T), 6-0; Smith (PH), Warnecke (K), Bishop (T). Long jump - 1. Ackerman (T), 19-6.25; Smith (PH), D. Fersch (K), Bishop (T). Pole vault - 1. Decker (K), 11-0; Etter (C), Woods (PH), Luellen (T).
Running Events
3200 relay - 1. Tinora (Anders, Westrick, Coy, Durfey), 8:59.88; North Baltimore. 110 hurdles - 1. Etter (C), 17.5; Clementz (C). 100 meters - 1. Sweinhagen (T), 11.87; Askins (T), Smith (PH), Verhoff (K). 800 relay - 1. Tinora A (Haas, Eckert, Sweinhagen, Ackerman), 1:35.58; Patrick Henry, North Baltimore. 1600 meters - 1. Heitmeyer (K), 4:49.11; Coy (T), MIller (K), Yates (PH). 400 relay - 1. Kalida (Warnecke, B. Fersch, Verhoff, D. Fersch), 47.19; Patrick Henry, Tinora A. 400 meters - 1. Haas (T), 54.77; Gentit (T), Wilson (C), James (C). 300 hurdles - 1. Anders (T), 46.34; Clementz (C). 800 meters - 1. Durfey (T), 2:05.71; Miller 9K), Schultz (K), Coy (T). 200 meters - 1. Eckert (T), 24.36; Sweinhagen (T), Rosebrook (PH), James (C). 3200 meters - 1. McMaster (T), 10:42.27; Hinkle (NB), Westrick (T), Schumaker (K). 1600 relay - 1. Tinora A (Haas, Eckert, Durfey, Anders), 3:43.83; Kalida, Patrick Henry, Continental.
Girls Meet
Patrick Henry 130, Kalida 100, Tinora 61, Continental 30, North Baltimore 10
Field Events
Shot put - 1. Hovest (K), 31-6.5; Basinger (PH), Tietje (PH), Creps (T). Discus - 1. Hovest (K), 109-1; Tietje (PH), Weber (PH), BAsinger (PH). High jump - 1. Arnos (PH), 4-11; Webken (K) 4-11; Harmon (PH), Romes (K). Long jump - 1. Lee (T), 16-3.5; Marshall (C), Stechschulte (K), Weber (PH). Pole vault - 1. Rettig (PH), 8-0; Boyer (PH), Bockrath (K), Dickinson (T).
Running Events
3200 relay - 1. Patrick Henry (Gillson, Amador, Rosebrook, M. Prigge), 10:44.98; Kalida. 100 hurdles - 1. Shock (C), 17.91; Stechschulte (K), Heitmeyer (K), Schulte (K). 100 meters - 1. Bockrath (K), 13.85; Meyer (PH), Keegan (NB), Smith (T). 800 relay - 1. Patrick Henry (Christman, Gubernath, Crossland, Holloway), 1:54.79; Tinora, Kalida, North Baltimore. 1600 meters - 1. Sattler (T), 5:25.75; Amador (PH), Burgei (K), M. Prigge (PH). 400 relay - 1. Patrick Henry (Weber, Meyer, Leonard, Crossland), 55.13; Kalida, Tinora, North Baltimore. 400 meters - 1. Christman (PH), 1:04.21; Kuhlman (K), Miller (K), Gubernath (PH). 300 hurdles - 1. Shock (C), 53.08; Prowant (C), Krouse (K), Schwiebert (PH). 800 meters - 1. Sattler (T), 2:31.93; Amador (PH), M. Prigge (PH), Bendele (K). 200 meters - 1. Lee (T), 28.21; Durfey (T), Krouse (K), Crossland (PH). 3200 meters - 1. Gillson (PH), 12:32.63. 1600 relay - 1. Patrick Henry (Holloway, Meyer, Gubernath, Christman), 4:28.19; Kalida, Tinora.
