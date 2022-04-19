HICKSVILLE — Hicksville track and field hosted a quad meet on Tuesday that saw Antwerp take home both the girls and boys titles.
The boys was a narrow victory as the Archers just edged out Crestview 90.5-86.5 to win the meet. Hicksville was third with 59 points.
Crestview dominated the sprints but it was Antwerp that took home the most points in the distance races. Kayden Winslow won both the 800 (2:23.52) and 1600 (5:14.79) meter runs for the Archers. Hicksville's J.R. Mendoza won the 3200 meter race (11:51.10) while Avin Johnson took second.
In the relay races Antwerp took both the 800 and the 1600 relays while Hicksiville and Crestview took the other two.
Kaden Recker, Tevin Sholl and Hayden Wagner all were on the winning teams for the Archers while Winslow was on the 1600 team and Drew Eaken was on the 800 team. The Hicksville foursome of Mendoza, Ryan Schliesser, Landon Eicher and Michael Villena won the 3200 relay (9:38.34).
Both discus (132-04) and shot put (46-06) were won by Antwerp's Jagger Landers. Gaige McMichael of Antwerp won the pole vault (10-00).
The Archer girls saw a wider margin of victory accruing 93 points to Hicksville's second place 74. Continental was fourth with 29 points.
Crestview won all three sprints Continental's Bryn Tegenkamp won the 800 meter run (2:38.85) and Hicksville's Taylor Metz won the 1600 (6:09.34) and the 3200 (13:10.71).
Hicksville Aubrie Baird won both hurdle events. Antwerp won all of the relays except the 800.
Tegenkamp earned her second first place finish in the high jump (4-06) while Baird earned her thrird top finish in the long jump (14.07.6). Antwerp's Aewyn McMichael and Kiera Reyes battled for in pole vault with McMichael coming out on top (7-06).
Leslie Pollock won both the shot put (33-03) and discus (125-02) titles for Antwerp.
At Hicksville
Boys
Antwerp 90.5, Crestview 86.5, Hicksville 59, Continental 12, Miller City 1
Running Events
100 meters - 1. Jackson (Cr), 11.82; Recker (A), Green (H), Easterling (Cr), Legacher (A). 200 meters - 1. Jackson (Cr), 24.3; Easterling (Cr), Green (H), Hartling (Cr), Eaken (A). 400 meters - 1. Harting (Cr), 56.85; Wagner (A), Sholl (A), Mayes (Co), Speiser (Co). 800 meters - 1. Winslow (A), 2:23.52; Schliesser (H), Tomlinson (Cr), Wooten (Co), Eicher (H). 1600 meters - 1. Winslow (A), 5:14.79; Tomlinson (Cr), Johnson (A), Schliesser (H), Mendoza (H). 3200 meters - 1. Mendoza (H), 11:51.10: Johnson (A), Rost (H), Stone (H), Laker (A). 110 hurdles - 1. McMichael (A), 17.42; Sentle (H), Etter (Co), Nielsen (Cr), Sowers (Cr). 300 hurdles - 1. Sentle (H), 44.38; McMichael (A), Nielsen (Cr), Metz (H), Sowers (Cr). 400 relay - 1. Crestview (Nielson, Easterling, Harting, Jackson), 48.82; Antwerp, Hicksville. 800 relay - 1. Antwerp (Recker, Eaken, Sholl, Wagner), 1:45.09; Hicksville. 1600 relay - 1. Antwerp (Sholl, Winslow, Recker, Wagner), 3:54.00; Crestview, Hicksville. 3200 relay - 1. Hicksville (Mendoza, Schliesser, Eicher, Villena), 9:38.32; Antwerp.
Field Events
High jump - 1. Jackson (Cr), 5-06; Easterling (Cr), Eaken (A). Pole vault - 1. McMichael (A), 10-00; Etter (Co), Renner (Cr), Stone (H), Johnson (A). Long jump - 1. Harting (Cr), 18-10.5; Nielsen (Cr), Johnson (A), McKeever (A), Ellerbrock (MC). Shot put - 1. Landers (A), 46-06; Barricklow (Cr), Adams (Cr), Dumbrow (Cr), Methvin (H). Discus - 1. Landers (A), 132-04; Adams (Cr), Green (H), Methvin (H), Barricklow (Cr).
Girls
Antwerp 93, Hicksville 74, Crestview 55, Continental 29.
Running Events
100 meters - 1. Dowler (Cr), 13.29; Altimus (A), Stairhime (H), Meyer (A), Copsey (A). 200 meters - 1. Dowler (Cr), 28:09; Stairhime (H), Copsey (A), Brower (Cr), VanScoder (H). 400 meters - 1. Kulwicki (Cr), 1:09.6; Miller (Cr), Helt (Cr), Hormann (A), Eicher (H). 800 meters - 1. Tegenkamp (Co), 2:38.85; Greulach (Cr), Smith (A), Scher (H). 1600 meters - 1. Metz (H), 6:09.34; Snyder (A), Jewell (A), Smith (A), Garza (H). 3200 meters - 1. Metz (H), 13:10.71; Snyder (A), Jewell (A), Garza (H). 100 hurdles - 1. Baird (H), 18.83; Dowler (Cr), McMichael (A), Mayes (Co), Dickson (Cr). 300 hurdles - 1. Baird (H), 54.00; Scott (Cr), Mayes (Co), McMichael (A), Centers (Co). 400 relay - 1. Antwerp (Altimus, Meyer, Reyes, Copsey), 56.72; Hicksville. 800 relay - 1. Crestview (Greulach, Kulwicki, Helt, Dowler), 1:59.03; Antwerp, Continental. 1600 relay - 1. Antwerp (Hinkle, Johnson, Hormann, McMichael), 4:45.00; Crestview, Hicksville. 3200 relay - 1. Antwerp (Smith, Hormann, Snyder, Jewell), 12:12.18; Hicksville.
Field Events
High jump - 1. Tegenkamp (Co), 4-06; Harmon (H), Snyder (A), Prowant (Co), Hormann (A). Pole vault - 1. McMichael (A), 7-06; Reyes (A), Williamson (Cr), Dickson (Cr). Long jump - 1. Baird (H), 14-07; Marshall (Co), Altimus (A), Prowant (Co), Mayes (Co). Shot put - 1. Pollock (A), 33-03; Brewer (A), Bergman (H), Neidhardt (H), Zuber (A). Discus - 1. Pollock (A), 125-02; Neidhardt (H), Bergman (H); Siebenaler (H).
At Spencerville
Boys Meet
Tinora 102, Spencerville 98, Paulding 41, Lima Temple Christian 8
Field Events
Shot put - 1. Kill (S), 39-8; Bohn (T), Goodwin (P), Johnson (S). Discus - 1. Colon (T), 116-5; Kill (S), Bohn (T), Johnson (S). High jump - 1. Ackerman (T), 5-10; Woods (S), Shaffer (P), Orr (S). Long jump - 1. Lamb (P), 17-3; Bishop (T), Burtch (P), Shaffer (P). Pole vault - 1. Ankney (P), 8-0; Boop (S), Ross (S), Manz (P).
Running Events
3200 relay - 1. Spencerville, 9:36; Tinora (Westrick, Martin, McMaster, Cunningham), Paulding (Ankney, Jones, Manz, Stahl). 110 hurdles - 1. Gaskill (S), 18.2; Anders (T), Askins (T), Kinder (P). 100 meters - 1. Sweinhagen (T), 11.8; Guisinger (T), 11.8; Kill (S), Shaffer (P). 800 relay - 1. Tinora A (Rinkel, Eckert, Anders, Sweinhagen), 1:38.2; Tinora B (Luellen, Bishop, Rivera, Graziani), Spencerville. 1600 meters - 1. Oakman (S), 5:02.9; McMaster (T), Cunningham (T), Adams (S). 400 relay - 1. Tinora A (Sweinhagen, Eckert, Guisinger, Edwards), 48.0; Tinora B (Graziani, Bishop, Rivera, Monnin), Spencerville A, Spencerville B. 400 meters - 1. VanGorder (S), 53.4; Haas (T), Prichard (S), Boop (S). 300 hurdles - 1. Anders (T), 44.6; Gaskill (S), Askins (T), Kinder (P). 800 meters - 1. Rinkel (T), 2:11.8; Oakman (S), Cunningham (T), Clay (LTC). 200 meters - 1. VanGorder (S), 24.8; Ackerman (T), 24.8; Guisinger (T), McMichael (S). 3200 meters - 1. Clay (LTC), 12:18.9; Adams (S), Koenig (P), Martin (T). 1600 relay - 1. Tinora A (Rinkel, Eckert, Haas, Anders), 3:40.4; Spencerville A, Tinora B (Luellen, Graziani, Rivera, Baldridge), Spencerville B.
Girls Meet
Spencerville 112, Tinora 85, Paulding 22, Lima Temple Christian 21
Field Events
Shot put - 1. Reineke (T), 34-6.5; Orr (S), Beck (T), Boedicker (S). Discus - 1. Reineke (T), 94-2.5; Orr (S), Beck (T), Boedicker (S). High jump - 1. Prine (S), 4-10; Ferguson (T), N. Okuley (T), Sines (T). Long jump - 1. Worsham (LTC), 17-2.5; Mueller (T), Wurst (S), Rue (P). Pole vault - 1. Schweller (P), 10-6; Greer (S).
Running Events
3200 relay - 1. Tinora (N. Okuley, Bailey, K. Okuley, Sattler), 11:19.6; Spencerville. 100 hurdles - 1. Worsham (LTC), 15.9; Goecke (S), Prine (S), Rue (P). 100 meters - 1. Hoback (S), 12.9; Mueller (T), Durfey (T), Gray (T). 800 relay - 1. Spencerville, 1:57.9; Tinora (Gerken, Bailey, K. Okuley, Sines). 1600 meters - 1. Voice (S), 6:20.3; Miller (P), Hancock (T), Edgington (S). 400 relay - 1. Spencerville, 53.1; Tinora (Gray, Mueller, Dickinson, Gerken). 400 meters - 1. Stewart (S), 1:04.1; Scott (T), Greer (S), Sines (T). 300 hurdles - 1. Monroe (S), 51.9; Worsham (LTC), Goecke (S), Schweller (P). 800 meters - 1. Stewart (S), 2:50.3; N. Okuley (T), Voice (S), Grillot (S). 200 meters - 1. Goecke (S), 28.1; Worsham (LTC), Meyer (T), Durfey (T). 3200 meters - 1. Hancock (T), 14:46.1; Miller (P), Grillot (S), Weller (P). 1600 relay - 1. Spencerville, 4:37.4; Tinora (Gray, Gerken, Bailey, Sines).
At Bryan
Boys Meet
Wauseon 63, Bryan 56, Liberty Center 44
Field Events
Shot put - 1. Box (LC), 46-0.5; Shaw (W), Orr (LC), Douglas (B). Discus - 1. Douglas (B), 118-5; Orr (LC), Moore (W), Box (LC). High jump - 1. Chapa (LC), 5-10; King (W), Zacharias (LC). Long jump - 1. J. Tester (W), 20-2.5; Wood (LC), Chapa (LC), Brown (B).
Running Events
3200 relay - 1. Bryan (Fackler, Devlin, Jenkins, Taylor), 8:52; Wauseon A, Liberty Center A, Liberty Center B. 110 hurdles - 1. Zacharias (LC), 18.25; Felzer (W), Fruchey (W). 100 meters - 1. J. Tester (W), 11.31; Garza (B), Long (LC), Wood (LC). 800 relay - 1. Wauseon (Felzer, Smith Jr., Hogan, J. Tester), 1:38.03; Bryan, Liberty Center. 1600 meters - 1. Taylor (B), 4:33; Wasnich (W), Dulle (LC), Miles (LC). 400 relay - 1. Bryan (Garza, Brown, Devlin, Hahn), 45.94; Liberty Center, Wauseon. 400 meters - 1. J. Tester (W), 55.06; Bush (B), Smith (B), Wymer (LC). 300 hurdles - 1. Tomaszewski (B), 49.56; Fruchey (W), Brogan (LC). 800 meters - 1. Taylor (B), 2:05; Torres (W), Pena (W), Jenkins (B). 200 meters - 1. Smith Jr. (W), 23.6; Garza (B), Hahn (B), Carroll (W). 3200 meters - 1. Fackler (B), 10:05; Wasnich (W), Aeschliman (W), Myers (LC). 1600 relay - 1. Wauseon (Felzer, Hogan, Fruchey, Torres), 3:48.18; Liberty Center A, Bryan, Liberty Center B.
Girls Meet
Liberty Center 82, Bryan 45, Wauseon 34
Field Events
Shot put - 1. Alspaugh (B), 34-11; Cramer (LC), Meyer (W), Giesige (LC). Discus - 1. Cramer (LC), 112-1; Hutchinson (W), Meyer (W), Alspaugh (B). High jump - 1. Tester (W), 4-6; Gerken (LC), 4-6; Grothaus (B), Lambert (B). Long jump - 1. Fireovid (B), 15-3.5; Rupp (W), Roth (LC), Maas (LC).
Running Events
3200 relay - 1. Liberty Center A (Miller, Meller, Stark, H. Oelkrug), 10:14; Bryan, Wauseon, LIberty Center B. 100 hurdles - 1. Brogan (LC), 17.41; Mennetti (W), Bailey (LC), Keller (LC). 100 meters - 1. C. Oelkrug (LC), 13.14; H. Mohler (LC), Minnich (LC), Cordic (B). 800 relay - 1. Liberty Center A (K. Mohler, H. Mohler, Army, E. Mohler), 1:50.47; Bryan, Liberty Center B, Liberty Center C. 1600 meters - 1. Thormeier (B), 5:38; Meller (LC), Smith (B), Duden (W). 400 relay - 1. Liberty Center A (Minnich, K. Mohler, Army, E. Mohler), 52.94; Liberty Center B, Liberty Center C, Wauseon A. 400 meters - 1. G. Miller (LC), 1:05.29; Stark (LC), Mueller (B), Spengler (B). 300 hurdles - 1. Cordic (B), 47.53; Mennetti (W), Vollmar (B), Gerken (LC). 800 meters - 1. H. Oelkrug (LC), 2:29; Thormeier (B), Meller (LC), Zeiter (LC). 200 meters - 1. Minnich (LC), 28.5; Spisak (B), Hollenbaugh (LC), Grothaus (B). 3200 meters - 1. Rhoades (W), 12:17; Elieff (LC), Schultz (W), Orr (LC). 1600 relay - 1. Wauseon (Mennetti, Helmreich, Wasnich, Smith), 4:50.53.
At Patrick Henry
Boys
Archbold 89, Patrick Henry 37
Running Events
100 meters - 1. Simpson (A), 12.06; Miller (A), Rose (A). 200 meters - 1. Riley (A), 23.74; Bailey (A), Rosebrook (PH). 400 meters - 1. Riley (A), 55.87; Rohrs (PH), Bailey (A). 800 meters - 1. McCarty (A), 2:21.96; Kurtz (PH), Voll (A). 1600 meters - 1. McCarty (A), 5:06.7; Yates (PH), Lammers (PH). 3200 meters - 1. Johns (A), 11:05.89; Seibert (A), Harrow (A). 110 hurdles - 1. Plassman (A), 17.77; Krugh (A). 300 hurdles - 1. Plassman (A), 46.82; Krugh (A). 400 relay - 1. Patrick Henry (Johnson, Smith, Rosebrook, Kistner), 49:05. 800 relay - 1. Archbold (Behnfeldt, Miller, Dominique, Riley), 1:38.78. 1600 relay - 1. Patrick Henry (Kurtz, Rosebrook, Rohrs, McCance), 4:23.57. 3200 relay - 1. Archbold (Garrow, Voll, Seibert, Harrow), 10:25.52.
Field Events
High jump - 1. Bailey (A), 5:08; Behnfeldt (A), Cornell (A). Long jump - 1. Smith (PH), 18-10; Behnfeldt (A), Stebbins (PH). Shot put - 1. Cullenlemley (A), 43-01; Seedorf (PH), Gillson (PH). Discus - 1. Seedorf (PH), 124-07; Baden (A), Updike (PH).
Girls
Patrick Henry 81, Archbold 45
Running Events
100 meters - 1. Leonard (PH), 14.41; Schwab (PH), Wolf (A). 200 meters - 1. Holloway (PH), 28.66; Schwab (PH), Wolf (A). 400 meters - 1. Baird (PH), 1:06.84; Merillat (A), DeLong (A). 800 meters - 1. Meyer (PH), 2:40.7; Gillson (PH), Rettig (PH). 1600 meters - 1. Gillson (PH), 5:51.49; Prigge (PH), Ramirez (A). 3200 meters - 1. Prigge (PH), 14:36.11; Nafziger (A), Sibert (A). 100 hurdles - 1. Merillat (A), 18.60; Rettig (PH). 300 hurdles - 1. Merillat (A), 53.70; Pedraza (A). 400 relay - 1. Patrick Henry (Leonard, Vance, Sizemore, Schwab), 58.64. 800 relay - 1. Patrick Henry (Meyer, Weber, Gubernath, Holloway), 1:56.2. 1600 relay - 1. Patrick Henry (Baird, Gubernath, Weber, Meyer), 4:37.24. 3200 relay - 1. Patrick Henry (Bostelman, Holloway, Rettig, Prigge), 11:17.02.
Field Events
High jump - 1. Rupp (A), 4-10; Arnos (PH), Harmon (PH). Long jump - 1. Weber (PH), 13-09; DeLong (A), Valle (A). Shot put - 1. Wooley (A), 28-01; Basinger (PH), Lumbrezer (A). Discus - 1. Wooley (A), 93-11; Basinger (PH), Lumbrezer (A).
