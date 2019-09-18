ARCHBOLD — Ottawa-Glandorf defeated Archbold 4-1 on Tuesday.
Claire and Sami Ellerbrock battled to a three set victory over Archbold’s Abbie Short and Katie Rose 6-4, 2-6, 10-7 in second doubles.
Elizabeth Mignin and Mya Stuckey led the Bluestreaks to their only victory by defeating Megan Ketner and Lauryn Bockrath, 6-4, 6-4.
The Titans are now 6-5 on the season while Archbold falls to 6-4.
Ottawa-Glandorf 4, Archbold 1
Singles
1. Addie Schmiedebusch (O-G) def. Maggie Henry, 6-1, 6-0; 2. Emma Schmiedebusch (O-G) def. Adriana Thompson, 6-0, 6-0; 3. Alyse Balbaugh (O-G) def. Sara Lovejoy, 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Elizabeth Mignin-Mya Stuckey (A) def. Megan Ketner-Lauryn Bockrath, 6-4, 6-4; 2. Claire Ellerbrock-Sami Ellerbrock (O-G) def. Abbie Short-Katie Rose, 6-4, 2-6, 10-7.
LCC 5, Bryan 0
Singles
1. Olivia Kesner (LCC) def. Jennessa Johnson, 6-1, 6-0; 2. Morgan Chaney (LCC) def. Kaitlin Posey, 6-3, 6-1; 3. Paige Brinkman (LCC) def. Emilee Bassett, 7-6, 6-4.
Doubles
1. Anna Janowski-Madie Brinkman (LCC) def. Brooke Taylor-Haylee Wheeler, 6-2, 6-2; 2. Nicole Patrico-Agosta-Naoh Nuesmeyer (LCC) def. Abby Snider-Sydney Davis, 4-6, 6-2, 10-8.
Rossford 3, Wauseon 2
Singles
1.Savannah Yandill (R) def. Tatum Barnes, 7-5, 2-6, 6-0; 2. Leah Espen (R) def. Aslinn Meeker, 6-2, 6-0; 3. Gabbie Boyd (R) def. Kim Aiken, 6-4, 6-5.
Doubles
1. Wauseon won by forfeit; 2. Wauseon won by forfeit.
