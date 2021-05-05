ELIDA — Defiance took both doubles matches while sophomore Carter Campbell picked up the deciding win at third singles to give the Bulldogs a 3-2 Western Buckeye League win at Elida on Tuesday.

The first doubles pairing of Andrew Frederick and Ryan Yeager rolled to a 6-0, 6-0 victory, finishing 9-0 in league matches this year and clinching the No. 1 seed in the upcoming Western Buckeye League tournament in the process. The unbeaten run is believed to be the first such run for a DHS singles or doubles team.

The second doubles pairing of Nate Blunt and Riley Nadler improved to 5-3 on the year and earned a No. 3 seed in the league tourney with a 6-2, 6-4 victory.

WBL tournament action will begin Thursday at UNOH.

At Elida

Defiance 3, Elida 2

Singles

1. Aiden Bartels (E) def. Damien Martinez, 6-0, 6-2; 2. Dawson Kendall (E) def. Aidan Brenner, 6-2, 3-6, 6-0; 3. Carter Campbell (D) def. Dylan Byers, 6-4, 6-2.

Doubles

1. Andrew Frederick-Ryan Yeager (D) def. Eric Butler-Scott Holmgren, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Nate Blunt-Riley Nadler (D) def. James Mitchell-Kase Fletcher, 6-2, 6-4.

At Wauseon

Bryan 5, Wauseon 0

Singles

1. Jay Fortner (B) def. Noah Becker, 6-0, 6-1; 2. Micah McCashen (B) def. Carson Wenger, 6-1, 6-2; 3. Aiden Andrews (B) def. Dylan Grahn, 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles

1. Carter Brown-Nathan Hess (B) def. Lance Rupp-Riley Morr, 6-2, 6-1; 2. Craig Jackson-Dylan Koenig (B) def. Gavin Von Deilen-Levi Short, 6-1, 6-0.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments