Defiance bounced back from a home setback Monday with a 3-2 Western Buckeye League victory over Van Wert at DHS on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs (4-3, 2-2 WBL) claimed both doubles matchups in the conference triumph. Andrew Frederick and Ryan Yeager prevailed 6-3, 6-1 at first doubles while the junior duo of Nate Blunt and Riley Nadler downed Van Wert seniors Ian Cowan and Evan Knittle, 6-3, 6-2.
Sophomore Kolton Greear picked up the deciding win at second singles with a 6-1, 6-4 triumph. Boston Briseno nearly made it a 4-for-5 day, claiming the first set in his third singles matchup 6-3 before falling 7-5, 6-2 in the final two sets against Bryce Miller.
“Defiance received solid efforts from both doubles teams and second singles against an always athletic Van Wert squad,” said DHS coach Charlie Bates. “Boston ‘Marathon’ Briseno lost a hard-fought, two-and-a-half-hour 3-set battle at third singles in his first varsity competition of the season.”
Defiance will host Lima Shawnee in a league match on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
At Defiance
Defiance 3, Van Wert 2
Singles
1. Jace Fast (VW) def. Damien Martinez, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Kolton Greear (D) def. Sam Moonshower, 6-1, 6-4; 3. Bryce Miller (VW) def. Boston Briseno, 3-6, 7-5, 6-2.
Doubles
1. Andrew Frederick-Ryan Yeager (D) def. Micah Rager-Kaden Thomas, 6-3, 6-1; 2. Nate Blunt-Riley Nadler (D) def. Ian Cowan-Evan Knittle, 6-4, 6-2.
