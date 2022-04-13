Defiance took two of three singles matches and edged out visiting Archbold in boys tennis action at DHS on Tuesday.
Aidan Brenner and Kolton Greear picked up triumphs at second and third singles, respectively, for the Bulldogs. The deciding win came at second doubles with senior Riley Nadler and junior Frederik Bergfelder combining to blank the Bluestreak duo of Kyle Hageman and Jesse Nofziger, 6-0, 6-0.
“We took advantage of matches where we were evenly matched but we dropped two disappointing contests where we didn’t play up to our abilities,” said DHS coach Charlie Bates. “It was a good learning experience all the way around and a nice team win.”
Defiance will return to the courts Thursday for a road match in WBL play against Van Wert at 4:30 p.m.
At Defiance
Defiance 3, Archbold 2
Singles
1. Kaiden Keiser (A) def. Boston Briseno, 6-0, 6-1; 2. Aidan Brenner (D) def. Cameron Yoder, 6-0, 6-2; 3. Kolton Greear (D) def. Aron Miller, 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Kaden Rufenacht-Ethan Stuckey (A) def. Nate Blunt-Carter Campbell, 7-5, 6-0; 2. Riley Nadler-Frederik Bergfelder def. Kyle Hageman-Jesse Nofziger, 6-0, 6-0.
At Bryan
Bryan 5, Ayersville 0
Singles
1. Johnathan Dorsten (B) def. Lucas Dennie, 6-1, 6-1; 2. Beckett Stark (B) def. Ben Weisgerber, 6-2, 6-0; 3. Sam Kennedy (B) def. Ashtyn Scheirer, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Jay Fortner-Carter Brown (B) won by forfeit; 2. Noah Diaz-Dylan Koenig (B) won by forfeit.
At MVCD
Maumee Valley Country Day 5, Wauseon 0
Singles
1. Gustavo Cai (MVCD) def. Gavin Van Deilen, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Ehsan Darr (MVCD) def. Zeb Siefker, 6-0, 6-0; 3. MVCD won by forfeit.
Doubles
1. Blake Rachwal-Harshil Patel (MVCD) def. Andy Scherer-Carson Wenger, 6-4, 6-4; 2. Somesh Saini-Sami Ridi (MVCD) def. Riley Morr-Mason Ritter, 6-4, 6-4.
At Napoleon
Maumee 5, Napoleon 0
Singles
1. Braden Tucker (M) def. Nick Bunke, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Gavin Yu (M) def. Lathen Shank, 6-0, 6-0; 3. William Zheng (M) def. Alex Gyde, 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Victor Zheng-Hayden Yu (M) def. Mason Peckinpaugh-Caden Stover, 6-3, 6-1; 2. Jared Chen-Hyeongu Hwang (M) def. Brayden Bostelman-Austin Hopkins, 6-0, 6-0.
