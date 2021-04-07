Defiance improved to 2-0 on the young season with a 4-1 Western Buckeye League win against Wapakoneta on Tuesday.
Damien Martinez picked up a 6-2, 6-1 win at first singles for the Bulldogs (2-0, 1-0 WBL) while Andrew Frederick and Carter Campbell claimed a 6-1, 6-2 victory at first doubles. Defiance was put over the threshold by a pair of forfeit victories over the Redskins to earn the win.
"Wapakoneta brought a small contingent but they were athletic, well-coached and fought hard," explained DHS mentor Charlie Bates. "Nice weather, a nice size crowd of fans along with a win, made for an enjoyable afternoon of tennis."
At Defiance
Defiance 4, Wapakoneta 1
Singles
1. Damien Martinez (D) def. Bryce Cousino, 6-2, 6-1; 2. Connor Coffey (W) def. Kolton Greear, 6-1, 6-3; 3. Aidan Brenner (D) won by forfeit.
Doubles
1. Andrew Frederick-Carter Campbell (D) def. Nathan Noll-Angel Cora, 6-1, 6-2; 2. Nate Blunt-Riley Nadler (D) won by forfeit.
At Lima Central Catholic
Bryan 4, Lima Central Catholic 1
Singles
1. Jay Fortner (B) def. Enrico Pittalia, 6-1, 6-1; 2. Carter Brown (B) def. Aaron Simmons, 6-4, 6-3; 3. Allie Braglia (LCC) def. Allie Braglia, 6-4, 7-6.
Doubles
1. Nathan Hess-Craig Jackson (B) def. Drew Hubbard-Hayden Bader, 6-4, 6-3; 2. Aiden Andrews-Micah McCashen (B) def. Brayden Hubbard-Zach Burris, 6-2, 6-2.
At Wauseon
Wauseon 3, Rossford 2
Singles
1. Riley Morr (W) won, 6-2, 6-1; 2. Noah Becker (W) won, 6-1, 6-0; 3. Wauseon lost by forfeit.
Doubles
1. Lance Rupp-Dylan Grahn (W) won, 6-1, 6-1; 2. Carson Wenger-Levi Short (W) lost, 6-4, 6-3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.