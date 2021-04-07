Defiance improved to 2-0 on the young season with a 4-1 Western Buckeye League win against Wapakoneta on Tuesday.

Damien Martinez picked up a 6-2, 6-1 win at first singles for the Bulldogs (2-0, 1-0 WBL) while Andrew Frederick and Carter Campbell claimed a 6-1, 6-2 victory at first doubles. Defiance was put over the threshold by a pair of forfeit victories over the Redskins to earn the win.

"Wapakoneta brought a small contingent but they were athletic, well-coached and fought hard," explained DHS mentor Charlie Bates. "Nice weather, a nice size crowd of fans along with a win, made for an enjoyable afternoon of tennis." 

At Defiance

Defiance 4, Wapakoneta 1

Singles

1. Damien Martinez (D) def. Bryce Cousino, 6-2, 6-1; 2. Connor Coffey (W) def. Kolton Greear, 6-1, 6-3; 3. Aidan Brenner (D) won by forfeit.

Doubles

1. Andrew Frederick-Carter Campbell (D) def. Nathan Noll-Angel Cora, 6-1, 6-2; 2. Nate Blunt-Riley Nadler (D) won by forfeit.

At Lima Central Catholic

Bryan 4, Lima Central Catholic 1

Singles

1. Jay Fortner (B) def. Enrico Pittalia, 6-1, 6-1; 2. Carter Brown (B) def. Aaron Simmons, 6-4, 6-3; 3. Allie Braglia (LCC) def. Allie Braglia, 6-4, 7-6.

Doubles

1. Nathan Hess-Craig Jackson (B) def. Drew Hubbard-Hayden Bader, 6-4, 6-3; 2. Aiden Andrews-Micah McCashen (B) def. Brayden Hubbard-Zach Burris, 6-2, 6-2.

At Wauseon

Wauseon 3, Rossford 2

Singles

1. Riley Morr (W) won, 6-2, 6-1; 2. Noah Becker (W) won, 6-1, 6-0; 3. Wauseon lost by forfeit. 

Doubles

1. Lance Rupp-Dylan Grahn (W) won, 6-1, 6-1; 2. Carson Wenger-Levi Short (W) lost, 6-4, 6-3.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments