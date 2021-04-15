BRYAN — Bryan picked up a 5-0 win over Ayersville without dropping a game to improve to 8-1 on the season in boys tennis action on Tuesday.

Jay Fortner downed Alex Dean at first singles to up his season record to 9-0 individually for the Golden Bears.

Meanwhile, Ottawa-Glandorf moved to 4-0 in the Western Buckeye League and 7-0 overall by sweeping Elida 5-0.

At Bryan

Bryan 5, Ayersville 0

Singles

1. Jay Fortner (B) def. Alex Dean, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Carter Brown (B) def. Justin Kieffer, 6-0, 6-0; 3. Caleb McCashen (B) def. Lucas Dennie, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles

1. Craig Jackson-Nathan Hess (B) def. Ben Weisgerber-Brendan Scheirer, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Sam Kennedy-Dylan Koenig (B) def. Daniel Hinojosa-Ashtyn Scheirer, 6-0, 6-0.

At Archbold

Archbold 3, Rossford 2

Singles

1. Miles Rupp (A) def. Ethan Wiseman, 6-1, 6-0; 2. Ethan Bihn (R) def. Cameron Yoder 7-5, 6-0; 3. John Rust (R) def. Aron Miller, 6-1, 6-1.

Doubles

1. Kaden Rufenacht-Ethan Stuckey (A) def. Nick Walker-Gavin Boggs, 6-1, 6-2; 2. Kaiden Keiser-Luke Rosebrook (A) def. Zach Bogs-Zane Klocko, 6-0, 6-0.

At Wauseon

Maumee Valley Country Day 4,

Wauseon 1

Singles

1. Gustavo Caillaux (MVCD) def. Riley Morr, 6-1, 6-0; 2. Brad Koles (MVCD) def. Noah Becker, 6-0, 6-2; 3. MVCD won by forfeit.

Doubles

1. Lance Rupp-Dylan Grahn (W) def. Blake Rachwal-Ehsan Darr, 6-0, 7-6; 2. Sami Ridi-Harshil Patel (MVCD) def. Levi Short-Gavin Von Deylen, 6-1, 6-2.

At Bowling Green

Bowling Green 3, Napoleon 2

Singles

1. Mathias Drumm (BG) def. Ryan Otto, 6-1, 6-1; 2. Nick Burke (N) def. Aaron Hershberger, 6-3, 6-1; 3. Bowling Green won by forfeit.

Doubles

1. Collin Fedderke-Will Drewes (N) def. Theodore Bock-Dominic Meszaros, 4-6, 7-5, 6-4; 2. Adam Brian-Luke Konecny (BG) def. Alex Gyde-Mason Peckinpaugh, 6-3, 6-1.

At Elida

Ottawa-Glandorf 5, Elida 0

Singles

1. Carter Welch (O-G) def. Aiden Bartels, 6-0, 6-1. 2. Colin Welch (O-G) def. Dawson Kendall, 6-0, 6-0. 3. Eli Schmenk (O-G) def. Dylan Byers, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles

1. Jaden Lehman/Josh Walls (O-G) def. Eric Butler/Scott Holmgren, 6-1, 6-1. 2. Hayden Kuhlman/Bryant Schroeder (O-G) def. James Mitchell/Kase Fletcher, 6-1, 6-0.

