Lima Bath’s three singles victories were enough to get past a doubles sweep for Defiance as the Wildcats nabbed a narrow 3-2 WBL victory at DHS on Tuesday.
Andrew Frederick and Ryan Yeager cruised to a 6-0, 6-1 victory at first doubles for Defiance (4-7, 2-4 WBL) while Nate Blunt and freshman Jackson Honsberger teamed up for a bit tougher matchup before prevailing, 6-2, 6-3.
Bath was too tough to tame in the singles matches on the day as Wildcat netters Daniel Bolon, Ezra Bolon and Jacob Garver combined to surrender just one game.
The win at second doubles was the first varsity triumph for Honsberger as a fill-in on Tuesday for the short-handed Bulldogs.
In other action, Bryan fell to 15-3 on the season after a narrow 3-2 loss to D-II Northwest District No. 1 Ottawa Hills. Jay Fortner knocked off state qualifier Matthew McGee at first doubles to highlight the day for the Golden Bears. Archbold also picked up a key victory against NWOAL rival Wauseon 4-1. Miles Rupp and Luke Rosebrook shook off a 7-5 second-set loss to outlast Wauseon’s Lance Rupp and Dylan Grahn in a third-set tiebreak.
At Defiance
Lima Bath 3, Defiance 2
Singles
1. Daniel Bolon (LB) def. Damien Martinez, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Ezra Bolon (LB) def. Kolton Greear, 6-0, 6-1; 3. Jacob Garver (LB) def. Boston Briseno, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Andrew Frederick-Ryan Yeager (D) def. Will Miller-Austin Miller, 6-0, 6-1; 2. Nate Blunt-Jackson Honsberger (D) def. Harrison Abrams-Jemin Gandhi, 6-2, 6-3.
At Bryan
Ottawa Hills 3, Bryan 2
Singles
1. Jay Fortner (B) def. Matthew McGee, 7-5, 6-1; 2. Darwin Posta (OH) def. Micah McCashen, 6-0, 7-6 (7-3); 3. Henry Harders (OH) def. Caleb McCashen, 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Carter Brown-Nathan Hess (B) def. Akmsh Parrish-Savith Vjendra, 6-3, 6-4; 2. Jon Dolsey-Ben Burke (OH) def. Craig Jackson-Aiden Andrews, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-5).
At Wauseon
Archbold 4, Wauseon 1
Singles
1. Kaden Rufenacht (A) def. Riley Morr, 6-1, 6-0; 2. Noah Becker (W) def. Ethan Sticker, 6-5, 5-7, 10-8; 3. Carson Wenger (A) won by forfeit).
Doubles
1. Miles Rupp-Luke Rosebrook (A) def. Lance Rupp-Dylan Grahn, 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (7-4); 2. Kaiden Keiser-Aron Miller (A) def. Levi Short-Gavin Van Delien, 6-0, 7-5.
At Celina
Ottawa-Glandorf 5, Celina 0
Singles
1. Carter Welch (OG) def. Logan Goettemoeller, 6-2, 6-1; 2. Colin Welch (OG) def. Nick Forlow, 6-0, 6-2; 3. Eli Schmenk (OG) def. Rylan Chapman, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Hayden Kuhlman-Josh Walls (OG) def. Diego Castorena-RJ Veit, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Sam Schroeder-Alex Gustwiller (OG) def. Maggie Zhang-Brenden Faller, 6-0, 6-0.
