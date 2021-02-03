Wauseon closed the regular season by sweeping Ayersville in a dual meet. The girls tallied a 121-28 decision while the boys posted a 112-25 win.

Sarayna Russell (50 and 100 freestyle) was a double winner for the Wauseon girls.

Andrew Scherer (200 IM and 100 backstroke) and Xander Ankney (200 freestyle and 100 backstroke) were double winners for the boys.

Girls

Wauseon 121, Ayersville 28

200 medley relay – Wauseon (Fisher, Kuntz, Freestone, Callan) 2:10.54; 200 freestyle – Magdalena Duden (W) 2:06.24; 200 IM – Ashley Freestone (W) 2:34.39; 50 freestyle – Sarayna Russell (W) 27.44; 100 butterfly – Grace Rhoades (W) 1:07.30; 100 freestyle – Sarayna Russell (W) 1:00.03; 500 freestyle – Myley McGinnis-Marshall (W) 5:43.74; 200 freestyle relay – Wauseon (Hutchinson, Callan, Fisher, McGinnis-Marshall) 2:05.12; 100 backstroke – Ashley Fisher (W) 1:15.25; 100 breaststroke – Natalie Kuntz (W) 1:18.61; 400 freestyle relay – Wauseon (Callan, McGinnis-Marshall, Wasnich, Russell) 4:13.50.

Boys

Wauseon 112, Ayersville 25

200 medley relay – Wauseon (Scherer, Vielma, Chamberlin, Case) 1:55.95; 200 freestyle – Xander Ankney (W) 2:00.22; 200 IM – Andrew Scherer (W) 2:11.06; 50 freestyle – Caden Case (W) 24.97; 100 butterfly – Isaiah Niese (A) 1:04.02; 100 freestyle – Maddux Chamberlin (W) 55.07; 500 freestyle – Beau Reeder (W) 5:58.04; 200 freestyle relay – Wauseon (Moore, Vielma, Bourn, Ankney) 1:52.39; 100 backstroke – Andrew Scherer (W) 1:05.27; 100 breaststroke – Xander Ankney (W) 1:09.39; 400 freestyle relay – Wauseon (Case, Chamberlin, Kutzli, Kesler) 4:07.62.

