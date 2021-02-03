Wauseon closed the regular season by sweeping Ayersville in a dual meet. The girls tallied a 121-28 decision while the boys posted a 112-25 win.
Sarayna Russell (50 and 100 freestyle) was a double winner for the Wauseon girls.
Andrew Scherer (200 IM and 100 backstroke) and Xander Ankney (200 freestyle and 100 backstroke) were double winners for the boys.
Girls
Wauseon 121, Ayersville 28
200 medley relay – Wauseon (Fisher, Kuntz, Freestone, Callan) 2:10.54; 200 freestyle – Magdalena Duden (W) 2:06.24; 200 IM – Ashley Freestone (W) 2:34.39; 50 freestyle – Sarayna Russell (W) 27.44; 100 butterfly – Grace Rhoades (W) 1:07.30; 100 freestyle – Sarayna Russell (W) 1:00.03; 500 freestyle – Myley McGinnis-Marshall (W) 5:43.74; 200 freestyle relay – Wauseon (Hutchinson, Callan, Fisher, McGinnis-Marshall) 2:05.12; 100 backstroke – Ashley Fisher (W) 1:15.25; 100 breaststroke – Natalie Kuntz (W) 1:18.61; 400 freestyle relay – Wauseon (Callan, McGinnis-Marshall, Wasnich, Russell) 4:13.50.
Boys
Wauseon 112, Ayersville 25
200 medley relay – Wauseon (Scherer, Vielma, Chamberlin, Case) 1:55.95; 200 freestyle – Xander Ankney (W) 2:00.22; 200 IM – Andrew Scherer (W) 2:11.06; 50 freestyle – Caden Case (W) 24.97; 100 butterfly – Isaiah Niese (A) 1:04.02; 100 freestyle – Maddux Chamberlin (W) 55.07; 500 freestyle – Beau Reeder (W) 5:58.04; 200 freestyle relay – Wauseon (Moore, Vielma, Bourn, Ankney) 1:52.39; 100 backstroke – Andrew Scherer (W) 1:05.27; 100 breaststroke – Xander Ankney (W) 1:09.39; 400 freestyle relay – Wauseon (Case, Chamberlin, Kutzli, Kesler) 4:07.62.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.