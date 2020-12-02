The Wauseon boys and girls swimming and diving teams swept Ayersville in a dual meet Tuesday to start the season.
Wauseon won the boys meet 94-38 while the girls posted a 120-31 win over the Pilots.
Myley McGinnis-Marshall was a double winner for the Wauseon girls, capturing the 200 and 500 freestyle races. Sarayna Russell won both the 50 and 100 freestyle for the Indians. Natalie Kurtz won the 200 IM and the 100 breaststroke.
Maddux Chamberlain won two events for the boys, taking first in the 200 IM and 100 butterfly. Andrew Scherer won the 200 and 500 freestyle for the Indians.
Boys
Wauseon 94, Ayersville 38
200 Medley Relay – Ayersville 2:15.25; 200 freestyle – Andrew Scherer (W) 1:56.49; 200 IM – Maddux Chamberlain (W) 2:26.40; 50 freestyle – Caden Case (W) 24.70; Diving – Austyn Schweinhagen (W) 108.20; 100 butterfly – Maddux Chamberlain (W) 1 02.40; 100 freestyle – Xander Ankney (W) 54.13; 500 freestyle – Andrew Scherer (W) 5:27,44; 200 Freestyle Relay – Wauseon 1:45.48; 100 backstroke – Ethan Power (A) 1:29.17; 100 breaststroke – Riley Tressler (A) 1:20.49; 400 Freestyle Relay – Wauseon 3:58.71.
Girls
Wauseon 120, Ayersville 31
200 Medley relay – Wauseon 2:20.33; 200 freestyle – Myley McGinnis-Marshall (W) 2:15.28; 200 IM – Natalie Kuntz (W) 2:37.44; 50 freestyle – Sarayna Russell (W) 27.23; Diving – Cameron Estep (W) 185.85; 100 butterfly – Ashley Freestone (W) 1:11.68; 100 freestyle – Sarayna Russell (W) 1:00.27; 500 freestyle – Myley McGinnis-Marshall (W) 6:03.84; 200 Freestyle Relay – Wauseon 1:53.86; 100 backstroke – Jade Forbess (A) 1:32.33; 100 breaststroke – Natalie Kurtz (W) 1:19.02; 400 Freestyle Relay – Wauseon 4:22.83.
Boys
Napoleon 106, Southview 54
200 medley relay – Southview 2:00.56; 200 freestyle – Kyle Hudson (N) 2:01.73; 200 IM – Kyle Hudson 2:17.99; 50 freestyle relay – Masen Switzer (N) 26.60; 100 butterfly – Kyle Valdez (S) 1:02.94; 100 freestyle – Masen Switzer (N) 1:00.65; 400 freestyle – Keegan Rutledge-Jules (S) 4:22.28; 200 freestyle relay – Napoleon 1:48.25; 100 backstroke – Jacob Cartwright (S) 1:08.14; 100 breaststroke – Keegan Rutledge-Jules 1:13.12; 400 freestyle relay – Napoleon 3:53.21.
Girls
Napoleon 123, Southview 58
200 medley relay – Southview 2:18.88; 200 freestyle – Hope Buchhop (N) 2:22.96; 200 IM – Grace McKenzie (S) 2:46.09; 50 freestyle – Lauren Coate (S) 29.57; Diving – Alexa Walkovich (S) 222.20; 100 butterfly – Elizabeth Theobold (N) 1:11.00; 100 freestyle – Kaylee Nagel (N) 1:02.48; 400 freestyle – Mary Carpenter (N) 5:17.65; 200 freestyle relay – Napoleon 2:05.85; 100 backstroke – Hope Buchhop 1:15.65; 100 breaststroke – Kaylee Nagel 1:17.24; 400 freestyle relay – Napoleon 4:35.20.
