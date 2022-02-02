WAUSEON — Wauseon picked up a sweep of Ayersville in dual meet swimming action at Wauseon on Tuesday.
The boys meet saw the Indians nab a 66-38 victory, led by wins from Andrew Scherer in the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke while Xander Ankney was victorious in the 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke. Isaiah Niese won the 200 individual medley for the Pilots while Andrew Boyd won the 500 freestyle.
In girls competition, a bevy of Wauseon swimmers finished first overall. Magdalena Duden (200 IM), Myley McGinnis-Marshall (200 freestyle), Ashley Freestone (100 butterfly), Emilie Wasnich (100 freestyle), Grace Rhoades (100 backstroke), Aariyah Hallett (50 freestyle), Alyssa DiSanti (diving) and Natalie Kuntz (100 breaststroke earned victories on the day.
In other action, Napoleon capped off an unbeaten run through boys dual meets on the year with a 131-31 win over Bowling Green while the Ladycats won by an 86-62 margin.
Kyle Hudson broke his own school record in the 50 freestyle in the victory for the Wildcat boys team. Tinora diver Lauren Melia continued her stellar senior season by breaking her own school record in diving.
At Wauseon
Boys Meet
Wauseon 66, Ayersville 38
200 medley relay - Wauseon, 1:49.71; Ayersville. 200 freestyle - 1. Reeder (W), 2:04.18; Kuntz (W), Siler (W), Boyd (A). 200 IM - 1. Niese (A). 50 freestyle - 1. Scherer (W), 23.77; Bourn (W), Tressler (A), Krouse (A). Diving - 1. Schweinhagen (W), 128.6. 100 freestyle - 1. Ankney (W), 51.35; Reeder (W), Bourn (W). 500 freestyle - 1. Boyd (A), 6:34.87. 200 freestyle relay - 1. Ayersville, 1:53.57. 100 backstroke - 1. Scherer (W), 57.33. 100 breaststroke - 1. Ankney (W), 1:08.41; Niese (A), Kuntz (W), Tressler (A).
Girls Meet
Wauseon 124, Ayersville 17
200 medley relay - Wauseon A, 2:05.75; Wauseon B, Ayersville. 200 freestyle - 1. McGinnis-Marshall (W), 2:10.91; Wasnich (W). 200 IM - 1. Duden (W), 2:30.42; Ankney (W), Hibbard (A). 50 freestyle - 1. Hallett (W), 27.44; Rhoades (W), Helmreich (W), Seeburger (A). Diving - 1. DiSanti (W) 180.65; Knapp (W), Mennetti (W). 100 butterfly - 1. Freestone (W), 1:08.9; Hallett (W), Hibbard (A). 100 freestyle - 1. Wasnich (W), 1:01.95; Helmreich (W). 200 freestyle relay - 1. Wauseon B, 1:52.14; Wauseon A, Ayersville. 100 backstroke - 1. Rhoades (W), 1:12.32; Fisher (W), McGinnis-Marshall (W), Kirkland (A). 100 breaststroke - 1. Kuntz (W), 1:15.98; Duden (W), Ankney (W), Seeburger (A). 400 freestyle relay - 1. Wauseon, 4:14.
