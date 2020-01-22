The Van Wert swim teams swept Defiance with the boys winning, 73-58 and the girls winning, 81-51.
Defiance boys winners were Garrett Campbell in the 100 freestyle (1:00.42), Logan Hartman in the 100 breaststroke (1:16.77) and the team of Seth Erford, Carter Campbell, Ty Taylor and Michael Nolan in the 400 freestyle relay) 4:47.91.
Defiance girls winners were Addi Fleischman in diving (224.25), Olivia Taylor in the 100 butterfly (1:06.74) and Rochelle Garcia in the 100 breaststroke (1:35.96) and the team of Emma Pry, Madison Daniels, Jade Busch and Kambell Vitek) in the 400 freestyle relay (4:32.55).
Fairview’s Emerald Rittenhouse-Starbuck in the 200 IM (2:33.03) and the 500 freestyle (5:57.22).
Next up for Defiance is the WBL diving meet on Thursday, Jan. 23 and the WBL meet on Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Defiance YMCA.
At Defiance
Boys Meet
Van Wert 73, Defiance 58
200 freestyle — 2. Campbell (D); 3. Taylor (D). 50 freestyle — 2. Martinez (D); 4. Campbell (D); 5. Erford (D). 100 butterfly — 2. Nolan (D). 100 freestyle — 1. G. Campbell (D), 1:00.42; 3. C. Campbell (D); 4. Taylor (D). 100 backstroke — 2. Busch (D). 100 breaststroke — 1. Hartman (D), 1:16.77; 3. Martinez (D). 400 freestyle relay — 1. Defiance (Erford, C. Campbell, Taylor, Nolan), 4:47.91.
Girls Meet
Van Wert 81, Defiance 51
200 IM — 1. Rittenhouse-Starbuck (Fairview), 2:33.03. 50 freestyle — 4. Daniels (D); 5. Decker (D). 1 meter diving — 1. A. Fleischman (D), 224.25; 2. E. Fleischman (D). 100 butterfly — 1. Taylor (D), 2:18.78. 100 freestyle — 3. Pry (D); 4. Vitek (D). 500 freestyle — Rittenhouse-Starbuck (F), 5:57.22. 100 backstroke — 2. Busch (D). 100 breaststroke — 1. Garcia (D), 1:35.96; 3. Taylor (D). 400 freestyle relay — 1. Defiance (Pry, Daniels, Busch, Vitek), 4:32.55.
At Ayersville
Boys Meet
Lima Central Catholic 68,
Ayersville 27
200 freestyle — 2. Bussing (A). 50 freestyle — 1. Niese (A), 25.48; 4. Power (A). 100 freestyle — 3. Bussing (A). 100 backstroke — 1. Power (A), 1:21.27. 100 breaststroke — 1. Niese (A), 1:13.75.
Girls Meet
Ayersville 59,
Lima Central Catholic 36
200 medley relay — 1. Ayersville (Forbess, Seeburger, Kirkland, Wank), 2:41.32. 200 freestyle — 2. Seeburger (A); 3. Forbess (A). 50 freestyle — 2. Wank (A); 3. Bloomfield (A); 4. Martin (A); 5. Dankworth (A). 100 freestyle — 2. Kirkland (A); 3. Dankworth (A). 200 freestyle relay — 1. Ayersville (Forbess, Kirkland, Seeburger, Wank), 2:27.82. 100 backstroke — 1. Forbess (A), 1:30.79; 2. Kirkland (A). 100 breaststroke — 1. Seeburger (A), 1:32.68; 2. Bloomfield (A).
