Ottawa-Glandorf defeated Lima Central Catholic and Defiance in the boys meet while the Lady Titans prevailed against the Thunderbirds and Bulldogs in the girls meet.
Addison Fleischman was the lone winner for the Bulldogs in the diving while the Defiance boys won the 400 freestyle relay.
Boys Meet
Ottawa-Glandorf 106, Lima CC 49, Ottawa-Glandorf 103, Defiance 57, Defiance 78, Lima CC 56.
200 medley relay — 1. Ottawa-Glandorf (Schroeder, Trombley, Davidson, Fenbert), 1:51.41; 2. Defiance (Nolan, Hoeffel, Hartman, Taylor). 200 freestyle — 1. Utrup (OG), 2:10.98; 2. Klass (OG), 3. Campbell (D). 200 IM — 1. Trombley (OG), 2:19.01 2. Latham (LCC), 3. Schneeg (OG). 50 freestyle — 1. Fenbert (OG), 24.61; 2. Hartman (D), 3. Nolan (D). Diving — 1. Diemer (OG), 155.55 .2. Meyer (OG). 100 butterfly — 1. Davidson (OG),59.05; 2. Hartman (D),3. Fenbert (OG). 100 freestyle — 3. Campbell (D). 500 freestyle — 1. Utrup (OG), 5:57.55; 2. Klass (OG), 3. Nolan (D). 200 freestyle relay — 1. Ottawa-Glandorf (Trombley, Schneeg, Davidson, Fenbert), 1:41.01 2. Defiance (Campbell, Taylor, Hoeffel, Hartman).
100 backstroke — 1. Davidson (OG),1:01.53; 3. Martinez Jr. (D). 100 breaststroke — 1. Trombley (OG),1:11.88. 400 freestyle relay — 1. Defiance (Martinez JR., Taylor, Campbell, Nolan), 4:19.85 2. Ottawa-Glandorf (Utrup, Schroeder, Schneeg, Klass).
Girls Meet
Ottawa-Glandorf 114, Lima CC 20; Ottawa-Glandorf 116, Defiance 38; Defiance 61, Lima CC 36
200 medley relay — 1. Ottawa-Glandorf (White, Porinchok, Warnecke, Fenbert), 2:00.63 2 Ottawa-Glandorf, 3. Defiance (Daniels, Pry, Garcia, Vitck).. 200 freestyle — 1. Fuerst (OG), 2:22.76; 2. Clawson (OG). 200 IM — 1. Beckett (OG),2:27.51; 3. Trombley (OG). 50 freestyle — 1. Verhoff (OG),29.04; 2.Rittenhouse-Starbuck (Fairview) Diving — 1. A.Fleischman (D), 214.30; 2. E. Fleischman (D). 100 butterfly — 1. White (OG),1:07.99; 2. Warnecke (OG), Taylor (D). 100 freestyle — 1. Fuerst (OG),1:03.08; 2. Klass (OG). 500 freestyle — 1. Rittenhouse-Starbuck (Fairview),5:5135; 2. Cupp (OG), 3.Knott (OG). 200 freestyle relay — 1. Ottawa-Glandorf (Warnecke, Cupp, Fenbert, Beckett), 1:51.63; 2. Ottawa-Glandorf, 3. Defiance ( Daniels, Garcia, Vitek, Pry). 100 backstroke — 1. Porinchok (OG),1:06.56; 2. Fenbert (OG). 100 breaststroke — 1. Cupp (OG),1:20.80; 2. Coleson (OG), 4. Pry (D). 400 freestyle relay — 1. Ottawa-Glandorf (White, Beckett, uerst, Porinchok), 4:07.22; 2. Ottawa-Glandorf, 3. Kalida.
Boys Meet
Toledo St. John’s 110, Wauseon 67
200 freestyle — 2. Scherer (W); 4. Bourn (W). 200 IM — 2. Chamberlin (W); 4. Pena (W). 50 freestyle — 1. Arredondo (W), 23.45; 3. Case (W); 5. Raker (W). 100 butterfly — 2, Scherer (W); 3. Chamberlin (W). 100 freestyle — 2. Arredondo (W); 3. Hutchinson (W); 5. Bourn (W). 200 freestyle relay — 1. Wauseon (Hutchinson, Case, Scherer, Arredondo), 1:37.5. 100 backstroke — 2. Hutchinson (W); 5. Fisher (W). 100 breaststroke — 2. Case (W); 5. Pena (W). 400 freestyle relay — 1. Wauseon (Chamberlin, Case, Scherer, arredondo), 3:34.9.
Girls Meet
Wauseon 93, Toledo Notre Dame 92
200 freestyle — 1. Schuette (W), 2:01.72; 4. Wasnich (W). 200 IM — 2. Carroll (W); 4. Kuntz (W); 5. McGinnis-Marshall (W). 50 freestyle — 1. Russell (W), 27.06; Duden (W); 5. Roelfsema (W). Diving — 2. Gerig (W); 3. Mennetti (W); 4. Kebschull (W). 100 butterfly — 2. Scherer (W); 3. Chamberlin (W). 100 freestyle — 2. Rath (D), 4. Brown (D). 500 freestyle — 1. Rhoades (W), 5:44.87; 5. Wasnich (W). 200 freestyle relay — 1. Wauseon (Russell, Carroll, Rhoades, Schuette), 1:48.7. 100 backstroke — 3. Carroll (W); 5. Freestone (W). 100 breaststroke — 2. Kuntz (W); 3 Duden (W); 4. Roelfsema (W). 400 freestyle relay — 1. Wauseon (Chamberlin, Case, Scherer, Arredondo), 3:34.9.
