AYERSVILLE — The Ayersville boys and girls swim teams both fell handily to Ottawa-Glandorf in a dual meet between the two schools at Ayersville on Tuesday.
The Titan boys saw a 111-32 victory over the Pilots while athletes from Pandora-Gilboa and Miller City competed as well. The Titan girls saw a wider margin with a 121-11 victory with athletes from Pandora-Gilboa and Kalida also competing.
Two different Pilot boys won individual matches on the night with senior Isaiah Niese taking first in both the 200 individual medley (2:16.93) and the 100 freestyle (54:16) while junior Riley Tressler took home first in the 50 freestyle (27:09). For O-G, senior Colin Flueckinger took home the 200 freestyle (2:21.52) while sophomore Mason Vogt was first in the 100 breastroke (1:19.01).
In the girls match, Ayersville freshman Allyssa Coble shined as the only Pilot to make top three in the meet as she won the 100 breaststroke (1:41.97) by five seconds and saw at third place finish in the 100 butterfly. O-G freshman Faith Foreman won the 100 fly (1:22.35). Kalida sophomore won the 50 freestyle (29.78).
Boys
Ottawa-Glandorf 111, Ayersville 32, Pandora-Gilboa 6, Miller City 1
200 medley relay - 1. Ottawa-Glandorf A (Vogt, Rosengarten, Steffen, Warnecke), 2:05.29; 2. Ottawa-Glandorf B (Utrup, Glesswein, Seffan, Haughn); 3. Ayersville (Boyd, Tressler, Niese, Borgelt). 200 freestyle - 1. Flueckiger (O-G), 2:21.52; 2. Mormgan (O-G), Macke (O-G). 200 IM - 1. Niese (A), 2:16.93; 2. Rosengarten (O-G); 3. Giesswein (O-G). 50 freestyle - 1. Ressler (A), 27:09; 2. Suter (P-G), 3. Warnecke (O-G). 100 butterfly - 1. Steffan (O-G), 1:03.23; 2. Utrup (O-G). 100 freestyle - 1. Niese (A), 54:16; 2. Steffen (O-G); 3. Schnipke (O-G). 500 freestyle - 1. Schroeder (O-G), 6:09.42; 2. Vogt (O-G), 3. Boyd (A). 200 freestyle relay - 1. Ottawa-Glandorf A (Winstead, Glesswein, Macke, Steffen), 1:53.08; 2. Ottawa-Glandorf B (Niese, Schnipke, Rosengarten, Flueckiger); 3. Ayersville (Tressler, Brogelt, Niese, Boyd). 100 backstroke - 1. Steffan (O-G), 1:09.00; 2. Morman (O-G); 3. Winstead (O-G). 100 breaststroke - 1. Vogt (O-G), 1:19:01; 2. Rosengarten (O-G), 3. Tressler (A). 400 freestyle relay - 1. Ottawa-Glandorf A (Flueckiger, Schnipke, Warnecke, Steffan), 4:15.47.
Girls
Ottawa-Glandorf 121, Ayersville 11, Pandora-Gilboa 6, Kalida 6
200 medley relay - 1. Ottawa-Glandorf (Maag, Trombley, Knott, Balbaugh), 2:16:04. 200 frestyle - 1. Wilson (P-G), 2:16:55; 2. Fenbert (O-G); Schnipke (O-G). 200 IM - 1. Beckett (O-G), 2:19.83; 2. Knott (O-G), 3. Hoorman (O-G). 50 freestyle - 1. Miller (K), 29.78; 2. Klass (O-G), 3. Trombley (O-G). 100 butterfly - 1. Foreman (O-G), 1:22.35; 2. McCrate (O-G), Coble (A). 100 freestyle - 1. Klass (O-G), 1:08.41; 2. Fortman (O-G). 500 freestyle - 1. Maag (O-G), 6:16.16; 2. Bockrath (O-G); Balbaugh (O-G). 200 freestyle relay - 1. Ottawa-Glandorf A (Knott, Klass, McCrate, Closson), 2:04.49. 100 backstroke - 1. Schroeder (O-G), 1:25.50; 2. Closson (O-G). 100 breastroke - 1. Coble (A), 1:41.97; 2. Buddlemeyer (O-G), 3. Delgado (O-G). 400 freestyle relay - 1. Ottawa-Glandorf A (Schnipke, Fortman, Ellerbrock, Delgado), 5:24.78.
