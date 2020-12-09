Ottawa-Glandorf and Bryan both swept dual meets in swimming on Tuesday.

The Titans were winners of Defiance while Bryan swept Ayersville.

Boys

Ottawa-Glandorf 110, Defiance 31

200 Medley Relay – Ottawa-Glandorf (Schroeder, Schneeg, Utrup, Kahle) 2:04.40. 200 freestyle – Wes Davidson (O-G) 1:53.77. 200 IM – Logan Hartman (D) 2:21.57. 50 freestyle – Wes Davidson (O-G) 23.60; 100 butterfly – Logan Hartman (D) 58.97; 100 freestyle – Noah Schnipke (O-G) 57.27. 500 freestyle – Sam Schroeder (O-G) 6:23.07. 200 Freestyle Relay – Ottawa-Glandorf (Utrup, Schnipke, Trombley, Davidson) 1:42.20. 100 backstroke – Carson Trombley (O-G) 1:11.39. 100 breaststroke – Matthew Schneeg 1:14.79. 400 Freestyle Relay – Ottawa-Glandorf (Schneeg, Schnipke, Trombley, Davidson) 3:48.84.

Bryan 109, Ayersville 21

200 Medley Relay – Bryan 1:50.14. 200 freestyle – Riley Tressler (A) 2:11.87. 200 IM – Kellen Rigg (B) 2:09.04. 50 freestyle – Collin Barrow-Whetro (B) 24.72. 100 butterfly – Kellen Rigg (B) 56.91. 100 freestyle – Ara Alyanakian (B) 59.36. 500 freestyle – Collin Barrow-Whetro (B) 6:02.26. 200 Freestyle Relay – Bryan 1:50.92. 100 backstroke – Jackson Miller (B) 1:09.26. 100 breaststroke – Ara Alyanakian (B) 1:14.69. 400 Freestyle Relay – Bryan 4:02.85.

St. John’s 93, Wauseon 75

200 Medley Relay – St. John’s (Reed, Van Cott, Carroll, Ziegler) 1:53.25. 200 freestyle – Jaden Brookens (SJ) 1:53.70. 200 IM – Joshua Van Cott (SJ) 2:08.66. 50 freestyle – Caden Case (W) 24.68. Diving – Cory Shade (SJ) 219.95. 100 butterfly – Jacob Ziegler (SJ) 58.16. 100 freestyle – Xander Ankney (W) 54.13. 500 freestyle – Jaden Brookens (SJ) 5:11.68. 200 Freestyle Relay – Wauseon (Chamberlin, Case, Ankney, Scherer) 1:36.73. 100 backstroke – Austin Reed (SJ) 1:04.54. 100 breaststroke – Joshua Van Cott (SJ) 1:08.02. 400 Freestyle Relay – St. John’s (Brookens, Ziegler, Kovacs, Van Cott) 3:32.88.

Girls

Ottawa-Glandorf 121, Defiance 40

200 Medley Relay – Ottawa-Glandorf (Knott, Beckett, Fuerst, Warnecke) 2:04.34. 200 freestyle – Taylor Knott (O-G) 2:16.34. 200 IM – Kenzington Cupp (O-G) 2:31.23. 50 freestyle – Hannah Verhoff (O-G) 29.51. 100 butterfly – Marissa Beckett (O-G) 1:07.67. 100 freestyle – Madison Balash (O-G) 1:06.46. 500 freestyle – Emerald Rittenhouse-Starbuck (Fairview) 6:05.81. 200 Freestyle Relay – Ottawa-Glandorf (Fuerst, Balash, Knott, Cupp) 2:02.42. 100 backstroke – Abby Warnecke (O-G) 1:11.00. 100 breaststroke – Madison Balash (O-G) 1:26.23. 400 Freestyle Relay – Ottawa-Glandorf (Warnecke, Knott, Beckett, White) 4:08.55.

Bryan 132, Ayersville 27

200 Medley Relay – Bryan 2:06.38. 200 freestyle – Emilee Bassett (B) 2:20.69; 200 IM – Lauren Wityk (B) 2:35.73. 50 freestyle – Ava Moore (B) 29.27. 100 butterfly – Addie Oberlin (B) 1:08.06. 100 freestyle – Taylor Potts (B) 1:11.63. 500 freestyle – Lauren Wityk (B) 6:27.20. 200 Freestyle Relay – Bryan 1:54.66. 100 backstroke – Maya Keil (B) 1:12.35. 100 breaststroke – Emilee Bassett (B) 1:23.26. 400 Freestyle Relay – Bryan 4:30.59.

Notre Dame 127, Wauseon 54

200 Medley Relay – Notre Dame (Wallace, Chaffee, Szymanski, Chytil) 2:01.50. 200 freestyle – Kaylee Szymanski (ND) 2:02.25. 200 IM – Paige Chaffee (ND) 2:19.65. 50 freestyle – Kaelah Baccus (ND) 27.16. Diving – Katherine Stapleton (ND) 207.65. 100 butterfly – Paige Chaffee (ND) 1:05.78. 100 freestyle – Lauren Wallace (ND) 59.77. 500 freestyle – Lauren Chytil (ND) 5:52.42. 200 Freestyle Relay – Notre Dame (Barkhimer, Drzewiecki, Baccus, Wallace) 1:49.20. 100 backstroke – Lauren Wallace (ND) 1:09.96. 100 breaststroke – Kaylee Szymanski (ND) 1:12.24. 400 Freestyle Relay – Notre Dame (Chaffee, Chytil, Barkhimer, Szymanski) 4:02.78.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments