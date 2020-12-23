Ottawa-Glandorf swept Ayersville while Napoleon swept Wauseon in dual swim meets on Tuesday.
Ayersville’s Isaiah Niese was a double winner for the Pilot boys, claiming the 200 IM and 100 freestyle.
Kyle Hudson and Khalil Tran were double winners for the Napoleon boys. Kaylee Nagel was a double winner for the Wildcat girls.
Boys
At Ayersville
Ottawa-Glandorf 104, Ayersville 41
200 medley relay – Ottawa-Glandorf (Giesswein, Schneeg, Burwell, Schnipke) 2:04.24; 200 freestyle – Garrett Klass (O-G) 2:17 37; 200 IM – Isaiah Niese (A) 2:23.09; 50 freestyle – Matthew Schneeg (O-G) 26.13; 100 butterfly – Noah Schnipke (O-G) 1:03.80; 100 freestyle – Isaiah Niese (A) 56.81; 500 freestyle – Noah Schnipke (O-G) 6:07.87; 200 freestyle relay – Ayersville (Tressler, Krouse, Power, Niese) 1:54.79; 100 backstroke – Sam Schroeder (O-G) 1:10.30; 100 breaststroke – Riley Tressler (A) 1:16.73; 400 freestyle relay – Ottawa-Glandorf (Flueckiger, Haughn, Giesswein, Utrup) 4:43.28.
At Wauseon
Napoleon 96, Wauseon 69, Archbold 3
200 medley relay – Napoleon (Hudson, Bostelman, Tran, Switzer) 1:48.33; 200 freestyle – Kyle Hudson (N) 1:47.13; 200 IM – Khalil Tran (N) 2:16.82; 50 freestyle – Masen Switzer (N) 23.90; Diving – Austyn Schweinhagen (W) 100.05; 100 butterfly – Khalil Tran (N) 60,32; 100 freestyle – Xander Ankney (W) 54.22; 500 freestyle – Kyle Hudson (N) 4:56.02; 200 freestyle relay – Wauseon (Ankney, Pena, Case, Scherer) 1:38.72; 100 backstroke – Andrew Scherer (W) 1:03.17; 100 breaststroke – Brett Bostelman (N) 1:12.79; 400 freestyle relay – (Tran, Cashman, Bostelman, Hudson) 3:34.73.
Girls
Ottawa-Glandorf 138, Ayersville 20
200 medley relay – Ottawa-Glandorf (Klass, Trombley, Hunt, Balash) 2:17.31; 200 freestyle – Lauren Trombley (O-G) 2:23.09; 200 IM – Willow Hoorman (O-G) 2:52.84; 50 freestyle – Mollie Losh (O-G) 29.72; 100 butterfly – Willow Hoorman (O-G) 1:25.25; 100 freestyle – Lisa Hunt (O-G) 1:13.90; 500 freestyle – Lauren Trombley (O-G) 6:30.27; 200 freestyle relay – Ottawa-Glandorf (Hunt, Balash, Klass, Trombley) 2:02.32; 100 backstroke – Morgan Maag (O-G) 1:24.61; 100 breaststroke – Marissa Maag (O-G) 1:23.43; 400 freestyle relay – Ottawa-Glandorf (Balash, Hoorman, Maag, Baughman) 4:56.55.
Napoleon 89, Wauseon 82, Archbold 12
200 medley relay – Napoleon (Morman, Konstantinova, Koesters, Bostelman) 2:12.16; 200 freestyle – Grace Rhoades (W) 2:11.08; 200 IM – Nastya Konstantinova (N) 2:33.08; 50 freestyle – Kaylee Nagel (N) 25.40; Diving – Mara Cashman (N) 208.90; 100 butterfly – Elizabeth Theobold (A) 1:01.90; 100 freestyle – Kaylee Nagel (N) 57.38; 500 freestyle – Hope Buchhop (N) 5:41.43; 200 freestyle relay – Wauseon (hallett, Duden, McGinnis-Marshall, Rhoades) 1:51.88; 100 backstroke – Hope Buchhop (N) 1:09.51; 100 breaststroke – Elizabeth Theobold (A) 1:10.53; 400 freestyle relay – Wauseon (McGinnis-Marshall, Duden, Hallett, Rhoades) 4:01.99.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.