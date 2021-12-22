AYERSVILLE — Ottawa-Glandorf bested host Ayersville during Tuesday swimming action in Ayersville while the Wauseon girls and Napoleon boys split a dual match in Napoleon.
At Ayersville, Pilot swimmer Riley Tressler picked up an individual victory in the 100 breaststroke while anchoring the winning 400 freestyle relay for the Pilots. Isaiah Niese swam the first leg of that relay and picked up a win in the 100 freestyle. On the girls side, Haleigh Wright recorded fourth-place finishes in both the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke while Dawn Hibbard was fourth in the 200 individual medley.
At Napoleon, Kyle Hudson (200 freestyle, 100 butterfly) and Brett Bostelman (200 IM, 100 breaststroke) were double winners for the Wildcats in a 124-47 win over the visiting Indians.
Wauseon picked up individual wins in the 100 freestyle by Xander Ankney and the 500 freestyle by Andrew Scherer.
The girls meet saw Wauseon nab a 98-61 victory in the team standings thanks to wins by Maggie Duden in the 50 and 100 freestyles and legs from Duden in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays. Reese Ankney added a victory in the 500 freestyle while Grace Rhoades won the 200 IM for Wauseon. Hannah Nagel was a victor in the 200 freestyle for Napoleon while Ruby Morman took the 100 backstroke title.
Archbold’s Elizabeth Theobold won the 100 breaststroke and 100 butterfly while Tinora’s Lauren Melia won the diving event with a 252.85.
At Ayersville
Boys Meet
Ottawa-Glandorf 100,
Ayersville 40
200 medley relay — 1. O-G (Schroeder, Steffan, Schnipke, Jo. Utrup), 2:01.3; Ayersville. 200 freestyle — 1. Vogt (OG), 2:29.22; Flueckiger (OG). 200 IM — 1. Steffan (OG), 2:29.21; Haughn (OG), Boyd (A), Rosengarten (OG). 50 freestyle — 1. Niese (A), 24.37; Schroeder (OG), Krouse (A), Jo. Utrup (OG). 100 butterfly — 1. Schnipke (OG), 1:04.33; Giesswein (OG), Powell (OG). 100 freestyle — 1. Niese (A), 56.71; Steffan (OG), Ja. Utrup (OG), Boyd (A). 500 freestyle — 1. Schnipke (OG), 5:50.62; Haughn (OG). 200 freestyle relay — 1. O-G B (Jo. Utrup, Schroeder, Steffan, Powell), 1:52.78; O-G A. 100 backstroke — 1. Giesswein (OG), 1:13.42; Powell (OG). 100 breaststroke — 1. Tressler (A), 1:16.83; Flueckiger (OG), Vogt (OG), Krouse (A). 400 freestyle relay — 1. Ayersville (Niese, Boyd, Krouse, Tressler), 4:16.62; O-G.
Girls Meet
Ottawa-Glandorf 137,
Ayersville 6
200 medley relay — 1. O-G C (Fenbert, Trombley, Schnipke, Mo. Maag), 2:22.6; O-G B, O-G A. 200 freestyle — 1. Ma. Maag (OG), 2:37.27; Bockrath (OG). 200 IM — 1. Trombley (OG), 2:43.27; Baughman (OG), Kleman (OG), Hibbard (A). 50 freestyle — 1. Beckett (OG), 26.86; Fenbert (OG), Cupp (OG), Wright (A). 100 butterfly — 1. Knott (OG), 1:12.71; Mo. Maag (OG), Schnipke (OG). 100 freestyle — 1. Beckett (OG), 1:02.5; Hoorman (OG), Losh (OG). 500 freestyle — 1. Warnecke (OG), 6:00.76; Knott (OG), Trombley (OG). 200 freestyle relay — 1. O-G A (Warnecke, Hovest, Mo. Maag, Knott), 1:56.13; O-G C, O-G B. 100 backstroke — 1. Klass (OG), 1:16.43; Baughman (OG), Ellerbrock (OG). 100 breaststroke — 1. Knott (OG), 1:26.59; Mo. Maag (OG), Utrup (OG), Wright (A). 400 freestyle relay — 1. O-G A (Cupp, Bockrath, Hoorman, Baughman), 4:48.17; O-G B, O-G C.
At Napoleon
Boys Meet
Napoleon 124, Wauseon 47
200 medley relay — 1. Napoleon A (Flowers, Spring, Delaney, Stover), 2:04.63; Napoleon B. 200 freestyle — 1. Hudson (N), 1:45.85; Scherer (W), Ankney (W), Flowers (N). 200 IM — 1. Bostelman (N), 2:15.99; Griffith (N), Stover (N). 50 freestyle — 1. Switzer (N), 23.78; Reeder (W), Bourn (W), Moore (W). Diving — 1. Allen (N), 151.0; Schweihagen (W). 100 butterfly — 1. Hudson (N), 54.09; Spring (N), Gyde (N). 100 freestyle — 1. Ankney (W), 52.29; Reeder (W), Bourn (W), A. Delaney (N). 500 freestyle — 1. Scherer (W), 5:08.46; Spring (N), Griffith (N), Flowers (N). 200 freestyle relay — 1. Napoleon A (Griffith, Bostelman, Switzer, Hudson), 1:35.05; Wauseon A, Napoleon B, Wauseon B. 100 backstroke — 1. Gyde (N), 1:04.95; A. Delaney (N), Switzer (N). 100 breaststroke — 1. Bostelman (N), 1:10.59; Z. Delaney (N), Fouty (N). 400 freestyle relay — 1. Napoleon A (Griffith, Bostelman, Switzer, Hudson), 3:34.21; Wauseon A, Napoleon B, Wauseon B.
Girls Meet
Wauseon 98, Napoleon 61
200 medley relay — 1. Napoleon (Nagel, Speicer, Konstantinova, Morman), 2:07.58; Wauseon, Tinora. 200 freestyle — 1. Nagel (N), 2:08.39; Ankney (W), McGinnis-Marshall (W), Wasnich (W). 200 IM — 1. Rhoades (W), 2:31.04; Kuntz (W), Carpenter (N), Freestone (W). 50 freestyle — 1. Duden (W), 27.16; Hallett (W), Morman (N), Helmreich (W). Diving — 1. Melia (T), 252.85; Cashman (N), Davis (N), Mennetti (W). 100 butterfly — 1. Theobold (Archbold), 1:01.77; Nagel (N), Freestone (W), McGinnis-Marshall (W). 100 freestyle — 1. Duden (W), 59.87; Konstantinova (N), Wasnich (W), Hallett (W). 500 freestyle — 1. Ankney (W), 5:42.64; Fisher (W), Rhoades (W), Speiser (N). 200 freestyle relay — 1. Wauseon A (Ankney, Wasnich, Duden, Rhoades), 1:50.6; Wauseon B, Napoleon A, Tinora B. 100 backstroke — 1. Morman (N), 1:11.53; Fisher (W), Carpenter (N), Elieff (Liberty Center). 100 breaststroke — 1. Theobold (A), 1:13.84; Kuntz (W), Konstantinova (N), Speiser (N). 400 freestyle relay — 1. Wauseon (Ankney, Wasnich, Duden, Rhoades), 4:00.74; Napoleon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.