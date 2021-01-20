NAPOLEON – The Napoleon boys and girls swim teams scored a sweep of Bryan on Tuesday.

The boys team tallied a 102-65 win over the Bears. Kyle Hudson was a double winner for the Wildcats, taking the 100 and 200 freestyle.

Bryan’s Collin Barrow-Whetro was also a double winner, capturing the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke.

The Napoleon girls team posted a 126-76 win. Hope Buchhop (100 backstroke, 200 freestyle) and Kaylee Nagel (50 and 100 freestyle) were double winners for Napoleon.

Boys

Napoleon 102, Bryan 65

200 medley relay – Napoleon (Hudson, Bostelman, Tran, Switzer) 1:45.80; 200 freestyle – Kyle Hudson (N) 1:45.55; 200 IM – Khalil Tran (N) 2:17.21; 50 freestyle – Masen Switzer (N) 23.29; 100 butterfly – Collin Barrow-Whetro (B) 1:00.43; 100 freestyle – Kyle Hudson (N) 47.15; 500 freestyle – Kellen Rigg (B) 5:05.29; 200 freestyle relay – Napoleon (Cashman, Gyde, Griffith, Switzer) 1:41.04; 100 backstroke – Collin Barrow-Whetro (B) 1:01.44; 100 breaststroke – Brett Bostelman (N) 1:11.27; 400 freestyle relay – Napoleon (Griffith, Bostelman, Tran, Hudson) 3:26.39.

Girls

Napoleon 126, Bryan 76

200 medley relay – Bryan (Keil, Bassett, Oberlin, Wityk) 2:05.07; 200 freestyle – Hope Buchhop (N) 2:10.40; 200 IM – Lauren Wityk (B) 2:29.37; 50 freestyle – Kaylee Nagel (N) 24.60; Diving – Lauren Melia (Tinora) 236.35; 100 butterfly – Addie Oberlin (B) 1:05.72; 100 freestyle – Kaylee Nagel (N) 54.96; 500 freestyle – Mary Carpenter (N) 5:56.98; 200 freestyle relay – Napoleon (Carpenter, Koesters, Buchhop, Nagel) 1:47.94; 100 backstroke – Hope Buchhop (N) 1:08.42; 100 breaststroke – Nastya Konstantinova (N) 1:22.99; 400 freestyle relay – Napoleon (Carpenter, Koesters, Zapata, Nagel) 4:05.01.

Recommended for you

Load comments