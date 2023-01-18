NAPOLEON — The Napoleon High School Natatorium hosted a trio of local schools as the host Wildcats earned dual meet wins over visiting Defiance and Bryan on Tuesday to highlight local swimming action.
For Defiance, Logan Hartman was tops on the boys side with a win in the 100 butterfly and a third-place showing in the 200 individual medley while Jack Kost was second in the 100 freestyle. Gabbi Rittenour was fourth in diving for the DHS girls while Hailey Becker was third in the 100 freestyle and fourth in the 50 free.
Masen Switzer was busy atop the podium for Napoleon with individual wins in the 50 and 100 freestyle while also swimming opening legs of the winning 200 and 400 freestyle relays. Alex Gyde was a dual winner in the 100 breaststroke and 200 IM while Caden Stover (200 free), Micah Spring (500 free) and Nicholas Flowers (100 backstroke) also nabbed victories.
On the girls side, Napoleon’s Addyson Speiser tallied wins in the 200 and 500 freestyle individually while swimming a leg of the winning 400 freestyle relay. Hannah Nagel won both the 50 and 100 freestyles while Ruby Morman was first in the 100 backstroke and the 400 relay. Mara Cashman (diving) and Mackenzie Spring (200 IM) were also Wildcat winners, along with Archbold’s Elizabeth Theobold in the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke.
At Ayersville, Isaiah Niese and Andrew Boyd picked up wins in the 100 butterfly and 500 freestyle, respectively, while Allyssa Coble was first in the 100 butterfly and second in the 100 breaststroke as the Pilots fell to visiting Van Wert in dual action.
Finally, Wauseon defeated Anthony Wayne and Bowling Green in both the boys and girls meets in Wauseon Tuesday. Xander (100 free, 200 free) and Reese Ankney (200 free, 500 free) were both double winners for the Indians, as was Grace Rhoades (200 IM, 100 butterfly). Miles (500 free) and Natalie Kuntz (100 breaststroke) also earned wins, along with Aidan Pena in the 100 breaststroke.
At Napoleon
Boys Meet
Napoleon 107, Defiance 24; Napoleon 107, Bryan 61; Bryan 105, Defiance 32
200 medley relay - 1. Napoleon (Flowers, Spring, Delaney, Perdew), 1:57.41; Bryan A (Luce, C. Pittman, McCann, Ward), Bryan B (Alspaugh, Kellogg, Davis, G. Pittman). 200 freestyle - 1. Stover (N), 2:04.68; Perdew (N), Moore (B), Alspaugh (B). 200 IM - 1. Gyde (N), 2:12.02; Bostelman (N), Hartman (D), McCann (B). 50 freestyle - 1. Switzer (N), 22.94; Kost (D), VonDeylen (N), Ward (B). Diving - 1. Ward (B), 201.6. 100 butterfly - 1. Hartman (D), 58.35; Bostelman (N), Delaney (N), Davis (B). 100 freestyle - 1. Switzer (N), 52.98; Moore (B), VonDeylen (N), C. Pittman (B). 500 freestyle - 1. Spring (N), 5:27.7; Kost (D), Stover (N), Luce (B). 200 freestyle relay - 1. Napoleon A (Switzer, Flowers, Gyde, Bostelman), 1:37.67; Bryan A (Ward, C. Pittman, McCann, Moore), Napoleon B (VonDeylen, Stover, Perdew, Delaney), Bryan B (G. Pittman, Kellogg, Alspaugh, Resendez). 100 backstroke - 1. Flowers (N), 1:01.48; Delaney (N), Luce (B), Davis (B). 100 breaststroke - 1. Gyde (N), 1:11.39; Spring (N), McCann (B), Kellogg (B). 400 freestyle relay - 1. Napoleon A (Switzer, Flowers, Gyde, Bostelman), 3:39.6; Bryan (Luce, Davis, Moore, C. Pittman), Napoleon B (VonDeylen, Stover, Perdew, Delaney).
Girls Meet
Napoleon 110, Defiance 40; Napoleon 90, Bryan 84; Bryan 122, Defiance 39
200 medley relay - 1. Bryan A (Devlin, Elkins, Durdel, Lambert), 2:13.97; Napoleon A (Henry, Gerken, Spring, Wagner), Defiance (Frey, Busch, Becker, Westrick), Bryan B (Johnson, Wallace, Thormeier, Smith). 200 freestyle - 1. A. Speiser (N), 2:14.38; Zigler (B), Devlin (B), Henry (N). 200 IM - 1. Spring (N), 2:32.37; Moore (B), M. Speiser (N), Durdel (B). 50 freestyle - 1. Nagel (N), 25.47; N. Kunsman (B), P. Kunsman (B), Becker (D). Diving - 1. Cashman (N), 230.6; Borstelman (N), Brown (Liberty Center), Rittenour (D). 100 butterfly - 1. Theobold (Archbold), 1:03.7; Wagner (N), Langham (B), Thormeier (B). 100 freestyle - 1. Nagel (N), 55.91; N. Kunsman (B), Becker (D), Moore (B). 500 freestyle - 1. A. Speiser (N), 5:53.09; M. Speiser (N), Durdel (B), Zigler (B). 200 freestyle relay - 1. Bryan A (P. Kunsman, Moore, Lambert, N. Kunsman), 1:50.36; Napoleon A (Spring, Morman, A. Speiser, Nagel), Bryan B (Smith, Elkins, Zigler, Devlin), Defiance (Nolan, Frey, Busch, Becker). 100 backstroke - 1. Morman (N), 1:10.84; Devlin (B), Henry (N), Johnson (B). 100 breaststroke - 1. Theobold (Archbold), 1:12.88; P. Kunsman (B), Gerken (N), Wallace (B). 400 freestyle relay - 1. Napoleon A (A. Speiser, Morman, Spring, Nagel), 4:03.81; Bryan A (Moore, Lambert, P. Kunsman, N. Kunsman), Napoleon B (Wagner, Henry, Gerken, M. Speiser), Bryan B (Zigler, Thormeier, Elkins, Langham).
At Ayersville
Boys Meet
Van Wert 62, Ayersville 31
200 medley relay - 1. Van Wert, 2:03.47; Ayersville (Boyd, Tressler, Niese, Borgelt). 200 freestyle - 1. Houg (VW), 2:28.04; Boyd (A). 50 freestyle - 1. Welker (VW), 23.48; Houg (VW), Niese (A), Tressler (A). 100 butterfly - 1. Niese (A), 1:01.03. 100 freestyle - 1. Scott (VW), 1:00.62; Gunter (VW), Spector (VW), Borgelt (A). 500 freestyle - 1. Boyd (A), 7:02.52. 200 freestyle relay - 1. Van Wert, 1:52.37; Ayersville (Tressler, Niese, Borgelt, Boyd). 100 backstroke - 1. Welker (VW), 1:01.65. 100 breaststroke - 1. Scott (VW), 1:17.26; Gunter (VW).
Girls Meet
Van Wert 83, Ayersville 21
200 medley relay - 1. Van Wert, 2:33.27. 200 freestyle - 1. Chiles (VW), 2:21.33; Mull (VW), Kramer (VW). 50 freestyle - 1. McClain (VW), 29.98; Gearhart (VW), Martin (A), Hibbard (A). 100 butterfly - 1. Coble (A), 1:34.43; Hibbard (A). 100 freestyle - 1. McClain (VW), 1:08.21; Burenga (VW), Gearhart (VW), Martin (A). 500 freestyle - 1. Chiles (VW), 6:16.91. 200 freestyle relay - 1. Van Wert, 2:20.42. 100 backstroke - 1. Mull (VW), 1:28.36; Kramer (VW). 100 breaststroke - 1. Mull (VW), 1:34.57; Coble (A). 400 freestyle relay - 1. Van Wert, 4:33.87.
At Wauseon
Boys Meet
Wauseon 86, Anthony Wayne 73; Anthony Wayne 79, Bowling Green 79; Wauseon 84, Bowling Green 73
200 medley relay - 1. Bowling Green A, 1:57.53; Anthony Wayne A, A. Wayne B, Wauseon. 200 freestyle - 1. X Ankney (W), 1:56.93; Grubbs (AW), O. Hildebrand (AW), Kuntz (W). 200 IM - 1. Gottschalk (AW), 2:09.5; O’Connell (BG), Pena (W), A. Hildebrand (BG). 50 freestyle - 1. Xu (BG), 23.44; Reeder (W), Bourn (W), Mejiritski (BG). Diving - 1. Schweinhagen (W), 148.9. 100 butterfly - 1. O’Connell (BG), 1:06.95; Buehrer (W), Heller (AW), Gregory (AW). 100 freestyle - 1. X. Ankney (W), 51.38; Xu (BG), Reeder (W), Barasch (AW). 500 freestyle - 1. Kuntz (W), 5:33.32; Grubbs (AW), Siler (W), Farrington (AW). 200 freestyle relay - 1. Wauseon A, 1:38.49; A. Wayne A, B. Green B, Wauseon B. 100 backstroke - 1. He (AW), 1:01.49; Mejiritski (BG), Colon (W), Rhodes (BG). 100 breaststroke - 1. Pena (W), 1:11.31; Percival (BG), Bublick (AW), Alvarez-Munoz (BG). 400 freestyle relay - 1. Wauseon A, 3:41.58; B. Green A, A. Wayne B, A. Wayne A.
Girls Meet
Wauseon 96, Anthony Wayne 75; Bowling Green 100, Anthony Wayne 70; Wauseon 93, Bowling Green 75
200 medley relay - 1. Bowling Green A, 2:06.25; Wauseon A, Anthony Wayne A, B. Green B. 200 freestyle - 1. R. Ankney (W), 2:06.38; E. Rhoades (W), Long (BG), Sargent (BG). 200 IM - 1. G. Rhoades (W), 2:25.81; Kuntz (W), Billiot (BG), Keefe (BG). 50 freestyle - 1. K. Hildebrand (AW), 27.38; Wasnich (W), Krupp (BG), Billiot (BG). Diving - 1. Torok (AW), 220.85; Yoder (AW), DiSanti (W), Riegsecker (W). 100 butterfly - 1. G. Rhoades (W), 1:06.7; Layne (BG), Espinosa (BG), Zinz (AW). 100 freestyle - 1. Desmond (BG), 58.33; E. Rhoades (W), Wasnich (W), Freeman (AW). 500 freestyle - 1. R. Ankney (W), 5:34.63; C. Hildebrand (AW), Fisher (W), Layne (BG). 200 freestyle relay - 1. Wauseon, 1:50.27; B. Green A, A. Wayne B, B. Green B. 100 backstroke - 1. Ostrowski (BG), 1:11.93; Fisher (W), Humphrey (AW), Mathey (BG). 100 breaststroke - 1. Kuntz (W), 1:16.61; Billiot (BG), Blakely (AW), Sargent (BG). 400 freestyle relay - 1. Wauseon, 4:03.65; B. Green A, A. Wayne A, B. Green B.
