NAPOLEON — The swim teams of Napoleon, Bryan and Defiance all met on Tuesday at Napoleon for a trio of dual meets between the schools.

On the boys side Napoleon won both of their matches while Bryan went 1-1, getting a win against Defiance. Kyle Hudson had a nice day for the Wildcats earning first place finishes in the 200 medley relay, the 200, the 100 butterfly and the 400 freestyle relay. Napoleon saw 10 first place finishes in the meet. The only other top finishes by another team were both by Bryan’s Kellen Rigg who took first in the 100 freestyle and the 100 backstroke.

For the girls, it was Bryan who swept both of their matches while Napoleon came away with the win over Defiance. Tinora, Liberty Center and Archbold also saw swimmers compete in the meet.

Bryan saw just three first place finishes while Napoleon saw seven, Archbold two and Tinora one. Elizabeth Theobold of Archbold won both the 200 individual medley and the 100 freestyle. Addyson Speiser and Hannah Nagel of Napoleon each had four first place finishes with two coming individually and two as part of relay teams.

Boys Meet

Napoleon 192, Defiance 73

Bryan 110, Defiance 56

200 medley relay - 1. Napoleon (Hudson, Bostelman, Switzer, Griffith), 2. Bryan (Rigg, Alyanakian, Miller, Ward). 200 freestyle - 1. Hudson (N), 2. Griffith (N), 3. Gyde (N), 5. Pittman (B). 200 IM - 1. Spring (N), 2. Hartman (D), 3. Delaney (N), 4. Pittman (B). 50 freestyle - 1. Switzer (N), 2. Miller (B), 3. Alyanakian (B), 5. Hoffman (D). Diving - 1. Allen (N), 2. Ward (B). 100 butterfly - 1. Hudson (N), 2. Hartman (D), 3. Miller (B). 100 freestyle - 1. Rigg (B), 2. Griffith (N), 3. Flowers (N), 5. Hoffman (D). 500 freestyle - 1. Spring (N), 2. Stover (N), 3. Kost (D). 200 freestyle relay - 1. Napoleon (Z. Delaney, Gyde, Perdew, Switzer), 2. Napoleon (A. Delaney, Flowers, Stover, Spring), 3. Bryan (Miller, G. Pittman, C. Pittman, Ward), 4. Defiance (Kost, Gmutza, Hoffman, Hartman). 100 backstroke - 1. Rigg (B), 2. Flowers (N), 3. Bostelman (N). 100 - 1. Bostelman (N), 2. Gyde (N), 3. Alyanakian (B). 400 freestyle relay - 1. Napoleon (Griffith, Bostelman, Switzer, Hudson), 2. Napoleon (Delaney, Stover, Perdew, Spring), 3. Bryan (Alyanakian, Pittman, Rigg, Kellen), 4. Defiance (Kost, Hoffman, Gmutza, Hartman).

Girls Meet

Napoleon 146, Defiance 83

Bryan 163, Napoleon 133

Bryan 205, Defiance 66

200 medley relay - 1. Napoleon (Nagel, Konstantinova, Morman, Speiser), 2. Bryan (Keil, Bassett, Seaman, Kunsman), 3. Defiance (Frey, Busch, Becker, Pry). 200 freestyle - 1. Speiser (N), 2. Bassett (B), 3. Morman (N), 7. Busch (D). 200 IM - 1. Theobold (Archbold), 2. Keil (B), 3. Carpenter (N). 50 freestyle - 1. Nagel (N), 2. Seaman (B), 3. Becker (D). Diving - 1. Melia (Tinora), 2. Cashman (N), 3. Lacey (D), 6. Holbrook (B). 100 butterfly - 1. Seaman (B), 2. Morman (N), 3. Thormeier (B). 100 freestyle - 1. Theobold (A), 2. Konstantinova (N), 3. Zigler (B), 4. Frey (D). 500 freestyle - 1. Speiser (N), 2. Carpenter (N), 3. Durdel (B). 200 freestyle relay - 1. Bryan (Keil, Zigler, Basett, Seaman), 2. Defiance (Frey, Busch, Pry, Becker), 4. Napoleon (Kerrigan-Christ, Speiser, Morman, Carpenter), 5. Tinora (Callen, McQuillin, Stykemain, Joost). 100 backstroke - 1. Nagel (N), 2. Keil (B), 3. Johnson (B), 4. Busch (D), 5. Eieff (LC). 100 breaststroke - 1. Konstantinova (N), 2. Bassett (B), 3. Speiser (N), 4. Frey (D). 400 freestyle relay - 1. Napoleon (Carpenter, Speiser, Konstaninova, Nagel), 2. Bryan (Zigler, Lambert, Cordic, Durdel), 3. Bryan (Kunsman, Doty, Vashaw, Langham). 50 freestyle - 1. Joost (T), 2. Elieff (LC), 3. Callen (T). 100 freestyle - 1. Joost (T), 2. Callen (T), 3. March (T).

Ayersville

Boys Meet

Van Wert 64, Ayersville 34

200 medley relay - 2. Ayersville (Boyd, Tressler, Niese, Krouse). 200 freestyle - 2. Boyd (A). 200 IM - Tressler (A). 50 freestyle - 2. Niese (A), 4. Boyd (A). 100 freestyle - 4. Niese (A). 200 freestyle relay - 2. Ayersville (Tressler, Boyd, Krouse, Niese). 100 breaststroke - 1. Tressler (A), 3. Krouse.

Girls Meet

Van Wert 67, Ayersville 10

50 freestyle - 2. Seeburger (A). 100 butterfly - 1. Hibbard (A).

At Wauseon

Boys Meet

Anthony Wayne 82, Wauseon 68

Anthony Wayne 92, Bowling Green 60

Bowling Green 66, Wauseon 62

200 freestyle - 1. Scherer (W). 2. Reeder (W). 200 IM - 4. Kuntz. 50 freestyle - 2. Ankney 3. Bourn. Diving - 1. Schweihagen (W). 100 freestyle - 1. Ankney (W). 500 freestyle - 1. Scherer (W), 2. Beau (W). 200 freestyle relay - 1. Wauseon. 400 freestyle relay - 1. Wauseon.

Girls Meet

Wauseon 105, Anthony Wayne 71

Anthony Wayne 86, Bowling Green 82

Wauseon 119, Bowling Green 56

200 medley relay - 1. Wauseon. 200 freestyle - 1. Rhoades (W), 2. McGinnis Marshall (W). 200 IM - 1. Kuntz (W), 2. Freestone (W). 50 freestyle - Hallett (W), 3. Ankney (W). Diving - 2. Mennetti (W), 3. DiSanti (W), 4. Poorman (W), 5. Knapp (W). 100 butterfly - 2. Freestone (W), 3. Wasnich (W). 100 freestyle - 1. Hallett (W), 2. Ankney (W). 500 freestyle - 2. Rhoades (W), 3. McGinnis-Marshall (W). 200 freestyle relay - 1. Wauseon A, 2. Wauseon B. 100 backstroke - 2. Fisher (W). 100 breaststroke - 1. Kuntz, 2. Duden. 400 freestyle relay - 1. Wauseon.

