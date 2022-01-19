NAPOLEON — The swim teams of Napoleon, Bryan and Defiance all met on Tuesday at Napoleon for a trio of dual meets between the schools.
On the boys side Napoleon won both of their matches while Bryan went 1-1, getting a win against Defiance. Kyle Hudson had a nice day for the Wildcats earning first place finishes in the 200 medley relay, the 200, the 100 butterfly and the 400 freestyle relay. Napoleon saw 10 first place finishes in the meet. The only other top finishes by another team were both by Bryan’s Kellen Rigg who took first in the 100 freestyle and the 100 backstroke.
For the girls, it was Bryan who swept both of their matches while Napoleon came away with the win over Defiance. Tinora, Liberty Center and Archbold also saw swimmers compete in the meet.
Bryan saw just three first place finishes while Napoleon saw seven, Archbold two and Tinora one. Elizabeth Theobold of Archbold won both the 200 individual medley and the 100 freestyle. Addyson Speiser and Hannah Nagel of Napoleon each had four first place finishes with two coming individually and two as part of relay teams.
Boys Meet
Napoleon 192, Defiance 73
Bryan 110, Defiance 56
200 medley relay - 1. Napoleon (Hudson, Bostelman, Switzer, Griffith), 2. Bryan (Rigg, Alyanakian, Miller, Ward). 200 freestyle - 1. Hudson (N), 2. Griffith (N), 3. Gyde (N), 5. Pittman (B). 200 IM - 1. Spring (N), 2. Hartman (D), 3. Delaney (N), 4. Pittman (B). 50 freestyle - 1. Switzer (N), 2. Miller (B), 3. Alyanakian (B), 5. Hoffman (D). Diving - 1. Allen (N), 2. Ward (B). 100 butterfly - 1. Hudson (N), 2. Hartman (D), 3. Miller (B). 100 freestyle - 1. Rigg (B), 2. Griffith (N), 3. Flowers (N), 5. Hoffman (D). 500 freestyle - 1. Spring (N), 2. Stover (N), 3. Kost (D). 200 freestyle relay - 1. Napoleon (Z. Delaney, Gyde, Perdew, Switzer), 2. Napoleon (A. Delaney, Flowers, Stover, Spring), 3. Bryan (Miller, G. Pittman, C. Pittman, Ward), 4. Defiance (Kost, Gmutza, Hoffman, Hartman). 100 backstroke - 1. Rigg (B), 2. Flowers (N), 3. Bostelman (N). 100 - 1. Bostelman (N), 2. Gyde (N), 3. Alyanakian (B). 400 freestyle relay - 1. Napoleon (Griffith, Bostelman, Switzer, Hudson), 2. Napoleon (Delaney, Stover, Perdew, Spring), 3. Bryan (Alyanakian, Pittman, Rigg, Kellen), 4. Defiance (Kost, Hoffman, Gmutza, Hartman).
Girls Meet
Napoleon 146, Defiance 83
Bryan 163, Napoleon 133
Bryan 205, Defiance 66
200 medley relay - 1. Napoleon (Nagel, Konstantinova, Morman, Speiser), 2. Bryan (Keil, Bassett, Seaman, Kunsman), 3. Defiance (Frey, Busch, Becker, Pry). 200 freestyle - 1. Speiser (N), 2. Bassett (B), 3. Morman (N), 7. Busch (D). 200 IM - 1. Theobold (Archbold), 2. Keil (B), 3. Carpenter (N). 50 freestyle - 1. Nagel (N), 2. Seaman (B), 3. Becker (D). Diving - 1. Melia (Tinora), 2. Cashman (N), 3. Lacey (D), 6. Holbrook (B). 100 butterfly - 1. Seaman (B), 2. Morman (N), 3. Thormeier (B). 100 freestyle - 1. Theobold (A), 2. Konstantinova (N), 3. Zigler (B), 4. Frey (D). 500 freestyle - 1. Speiser (N), 2. Carpenter (N), 3. Durdel (B). 200 freestyle relay - 1. Bryan (Keil, Zigler, Basett, Seaman), 2. Defiance (Frey, Busch, Pry, Becker), 4. Napoleon (Kerrigan-Christ, Speiser, Morman, Carpenter), 5. Tinora (Callen, McQuillin, Stykemain, Joost). 100 backstroke - 1. Nagel (N), 2. Keil (B), 3. Johnson (B), 4. Busch (D), 5. Eieff (LC). 100 breaststroke - 1. Konstantinova (N), 2. Bassett (B), 3. Speiser (N), 4. Frey (D). 400 freestyle relay - 1. Napoleon (Carpenter, Speiser, Konstaninova, Nagel), 2. Bryan (Zigler, Lambert, Cordic, Durdel), 3. Bryan (Kunsman, Doty, Vashaw, Langham). 50 freestyle - 1. Joost (T), 2. Elieff (LC), 3. Callen (T). 100 freestyle - 1. Joost (T), 2. Callen (T), 3. March (T).
Ayersville
Boys Meet
Van Wert 64, Ayersville 34
200 medley relay - 2. Ayersville (Boyd, Tressler, Niese, Krouse). 200 freestyle - 2. Boyd (A). 200 IM - Tressler (A). 50 freestyle - 2. Niese (A), 4. Boyd (A). 100 freestyle - 4. Niese (A). 200 freestyle relay - 2. Ayersville (Tressler, Boyd, Krouse, Niese). 100 breaststroke - 1. Tressler (A), 3. Krouse.
Girls Meet
Van Wert 67, Ayersville 10
50 freestyle - 2. Seeburger (A). 100 butterfly - 1. Hibbard (A).
At Wauseon
Boys Meet
Anthony Wayne 82, Wauseon 68
Anthony Wayne 92, Bowling Green 60
Bowling Green 66, Wauseon 62
200 freestyle - 1. Scherer (W). 2. Reeder (W). 200 IM - 4. Kuntz. 50 freestyle - 2. Ankney 3. Bourn. Diving - 1. Schweihagen (W). 100 freestyle - 1. Ankney (W). 500 freestyle - 1. Scherer (W), 2. Beau (W). 200 freestyle relay - 1. Wauseon. 400 freestyle relay - 1. Wauseon.
Girls Meet
Wauseon 105, Anthony Wayne 71
Anthony Wayne 86, Bowling Green 82
Wauseon 119, Bowling Green 56
200 medley relay - 1. Wauseon. 200 freestyle - 1. Rhoades (W), 2. McGinnis Marshall (W). 200 IM - 1. Kuntz (W), 2. Freestone (W). 50 freestyle - Hallett (W), 3. Ankney (W). Diving - 2. Mennetti (W), 3. DiSanti (W), 4. Poorman (W), 5. Knapp (W). 100 butterfly - 2. Freestone (W), 3. Wasnich (W). 100 freestyle - 1. Hallett (W), 2. Ankney (W). 500 freestyle - 2. Rhoades (W), 3. McGinnis-Marshall (W). 200 freestyle relay - 1. Wauseon A, 2. Wauseon B. 100 backstroke - 2. Fisher (W). 100 breaststroke - 1. Kuntz, 2. Duden. 400 freestyle relay - 1. Wauseon.
