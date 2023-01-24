Defiance boys and girls swimming took on Van Wert in a dual match on Tuesday that saw the girls fall only two points short while the boys fell by 13 to the Cougars.
First for the boys, they saw just two first place finishers on the day, falling 57-44 to Van Wert. Karson Hoffman took first in the 50 freestyle finishing six seconds ahead of Van Wert’s Noah Spector to get the win while Logan Hartman competed against his teammate in Hoffman in the 100 backstroke, taking the win by 13 seconds. In the 200 freestyle relay, the Defiance relay team of Hartman, Caleb Sierra, Hoffman and Jack Kost finished only two tenths of a second behind Van Wert.
As for the girls, they saw a more competitive match, falling 63-61. Hailey Becker and Jordyn Busch especially shined on the day as Becker won the 50 freestyle over six other competitors and the 100 freestyle as an individual while also taking part in the 200 medley relay and the 200 freestyle relay which both took first. Busch was a part of both of those teams as well, while also taking first in the 100 breaststroke. Adrienne Frey took second in the 100 breaststroke.
At Defiance
Boys
Van Wert 57, Defiance 44
Individual Results
200 medley relay — 1. Van Wert (Houg, Scott, Welker, Spector), 2:03.38; Defiance (Hoffman, Sierra, Hartman, Kost). 200 freestyle — 1. Houg (VW), 2:01.25; Kost (D). 200 IM — 1. Welker (VW), 2:16.01. 50 freestyle — 1. Hoffman (D), 27.75; Spector (VW). 100 butterfly — 1. Welker (VW), 56.30; Hartman (D). 100 freestyle — 1. Houg (VW), 59.87; Scott (VW), Spector (VW). 500 freestyle — 1. Kost (D), 5:43.92. 200 freestyle relay — 1. Van Wert (Welker, Scott, Spector, Houg), 1:51.02; Defiance (Hartman, Sierra, Hoffman, Kost). 100 backstroke — 1. Hartman (D), 1:03.57; Hoffman (D). 100 breaststroke — 1. Scott (VW), 1:20.99; Sierra (D).
Girls
Van Wert 63, Defiance 61
Individual Results
200 medley relay — 1. Defiance (Frey, Busch, Becker, Nolan), 2:17.31; Van Wert. 200 freestyle — 1. Chiles (VW), 2:14.51; Busch (D), Mull (VW). 200 IM — 1. Frey (D), 2:45.40. 50 freestyle — 1. Becker (D), 28.07; McClain (VW), Gearhart (VW). 100 freestyle — 1. Becker (D), 1:01.72; McClain (VW), Mull (VW). 500 freestyle — 1. Chiles (VW), 6:07.29. 200 freestyle relay — 1. Defiance (Frey, Nolan, Busch, Becker), 2:03.19; Van Wert. 100 backstroke — 1. Mull (VW), 1:25.71; Hampton (D), Kramer (VW). 100 breaststroke — 1. Busch (D), 1:25.08; Frey (D), Burenga (VW). 400 freestyle relay — 1. Van Wert (McClain, Mull, Kramer, Chiles), 4:33.27; Van Wert B.
At Ayersville
Boys
Bluffton 79,
Ayersville 36, McComb 10
Individual Results
200 medley relay — 1. Bluffton (McCall, Wright, Verb, Diller), 2:02.03; Ayersville (Boyd, Tressler, Niese, Borgelt). 200 freestyle — 1. Diller (B), 2:17.85; Boyd (A). 200 IM — 1. Niese (A), 2:18.24; Lehman (B). 50 freestyle — 1. Wright (B), 25.42; Niese (A), McCall (B). 100 butterfly — 1. Bowlus (B), 1:100.10; Verb (B). 100 freestyle — 1. Schaublin (M), 56.79; Wright (B), Borgelt (A). 500 freestyle — 1. Boyd (A), 6:56.90. 200 freestyle relay — 1. Bluffton (McCall, Diller, Lehman, Bowlus), 1:50.91. 100 backstroke — 1. McCall (B), 1:11.93; Diller (B), Lehman (B). 100 breaststroke — 1. Verby (B), 1:08.81; Schaublin (M), Bowlus (B). 400 freestyle relay — 1. Bluffton (Verb, Bowlus, Lehman, Wright); Ayersville (Niese, Tressler, Borgelt, Boyd).
Girls
Bluffton 112, Ayersville 12
Individual Results
200 medley relay — 1. Bluffton (Dagani, Essinger, Downey, Armstrong), 2:10.5; Bluffton B. 200 freestyle — 1. Armstrong (B), 2:28.72. 200 IM — 1. Essinger (B), 2:38; Shank (B). 50 freestyle — 1. Downey (B), 27.86; Armstrong (B), Dagani (B). 100 butterfly — Stechschulte (B), 1:12.22; Diller (B), Coble (A). 100 freestyle — 1. Downey (B), 1:02.09; Mohr (B), Dagani (B). 500 freestyle — 1. Youngpeter (B), 6:50.40. 200 freestyle relay — 1. Bluffton (Stechschulte, Diller, Essinger, Downey). 100 backstroke — 1. Diller (B), 1:16.44; Mohr (B), Shank (B). 100 breaststroke — 1. Stechschulte (B), 1:22.55; Essinger (B), Youngpeter (B). 400 freestyle relay — 1. Bluffton (Mohr, Shank, Dagani, Brown), 5:03.29.
