Defiance competed with Ottawa-Glandorf and Lima Central Catholic to open their swimming season on Tuesday at the Defiance YMCA.
The boys meet saw Defiance finish second in scoring to both the Titans and Thunderbirds. Senior Logan Hartman picked up wins in the 200 individual medley and the 100 backstroke while Karson Hoffman took the 50 freestyle and Jack Kost first in the 500 freestyle and second in the 200 freestyle.
The Defiance girls topped Lima Central Catholic in scoring and finished behind O-G. Hailey Becker was first in the 200 freestyle and second in the 100 backstroke while sophomores Kendall Nolan and Jordyn Busch were second in the 50 and 500 freestyle, respectively. Senior Lilly Lacey, a Bowling Green commit, took the diving title with a score of 240.75.
At Defiance YMCA
Boys Meet
Ottawa-Glandorf 104, Lima Central Catholic 47; O-G 97, Defiance 41; Lima CC 67, Defiance 51
200 medley relay - 1. O-G A (Giesswein, Warnecke, Steffen, Schroeder), 2:06.04; LCC A, O-G B. 200 freestyle - 1. Steffen (OG), 2:03.77; Kost (D), Giesswein (OG), Craig (LCC). 200 IM - 1. Hartman (D), 2:15.41; Steffan (OG), Baldauf (LCC), Rosengarten (OG). 50 freestyle - 1. Hoffman (D), 27.2; Schnipke (OG), Morman (OG), Wilson (LCC). 100 butterfly - 1. Baldauf (LCC), 1:07.58; Flueckiger (OG), Warnecke (OG), Neimeyer. 100 freestyle - 1. Vogt (OG), 1:01.26; Schroeder (OG), Hoffman (D), Rinehart (LCC). 500 freestyle - 1. Kost (D), 5:44.22; Rosengarten (OG), Utrup (OG). 200 freestyle relay - 1. O-G A (Schroeder, Vogt, Rosengarten, Steffan), 1:46.42; Defiance, O-G B, Lima CC. 100 backstroke - 1. Hartman (D), 1:04.53, Utrup (OG), Steffan (OG), Craig (LCC). 100 breaststroke - 1. Rinehart (LCC), 1:25.09; Gerten (Miller City), Schroeder (OG), Sierra (D). 400 freestyle relay - 1. O-G A (Rosengarten, Schroeder, Flueckiger, Steffan), 4:06.13; O-G B, Lima CC.
Girls Meet
O-G 108, Lima CC 30; O-G 98, Defiance 56; Defiance 90, Lima CC 32
200 medley relay - O-G B (Knott, Foreman, Maag, Utrup), 2:18.31; O-G A, Defiance A, 200 freestyle - 1. Becker (D), 2:19.62; Trombley (OG), Hoorman (OG), Wolford-Garcia (D). 200 IM - 1. Knott (OG), 2:27.37; Miller (Kalida); Frey (D), Brinkman (LCC). 50 freestyle - 1. Fenbert (OG), 27.54; Nolan (D), Bockrath (OG), Westrick (D). Diving - 1. Lacey (D), 240.75; Rittenour (D), Losh (OG). 100 butterfly - 1. Wilson (Pandora-Gilboa), 1:09.66; Brinkman (LCC), Schnipke (OG). 100 freestyle - 1. Maag (OG), 1:02.87; Klass (OG), Nolan (D), Borghi (LCC). 500 freestyle - 1. Beckett (OG), 5:50.27; Busch (D). 200 freestyle relay - 1. O-G A (Hoorman, Balbaugh, Klass, Knott), 2:01.92; Defiance A, O-G B, Defiance B. 100 backstroke - 1. Beckett (OG), 1:06.29; Becker (D), Balbaugh (OG), Janowski (LCC). 100 breaststroke - 1. Fenbert (OG), 1:22.15; Frey (D), Busch (D), Utrup (OG). 400 freestyle relay - 1. O-G A (Hoorman, Schnipke, Trombley, Fenbert), 4:41.36; O-G B.
At Wauseon
Boys Meet
Wauseon 85, Toledo St. John’s 77
200 medley relay - 1. St. John’s, 2:05.53; Wauseon. 200 freestyle - 1. Ankney (W), 1:59.06; Reeder (W), Carroll (SJ), Woodard (W). 200 IM - 1. Britt (SJ), 2:16.92; Pena (W), Bradley (SJ). 50 freestyle - 1. Bourn (W), 25.42; Schmitz (SJ), Siler (W), Sexton (SJ). Diving - 1. Shade (SJ), 228.52; Nyman III (SJ), Schweinhagen (W). 100 butterfly - 1. Hernandez (SJ), 1:04.71. 100 freestyle - 1. Ankney (W), 52.38; Carroll (SJ), Schmitz (SJ), Buehrer (W). 500 freestyle - 1. Britt (SJ), 5:36.71; Kuntz (W), Reeder (W), Woodard (W). 200 freestyle relay - 1. Wauseon A, 1:40.3; St. John’s, Wauseon B. 100 backstroke - 1. Hernandez (SJ), 1:07.49; Colon (W), Siler (W), Sexton (SJ). 100 breaststroke - 1. Bradley (SJ), 1:14.06; Kuntz (W), Pena. 400 freestyle relay - 1. Wauseon A, 3:49.27; St. John’s, Wauseon B.
Girls Meet
Wauseon 81, Toledo Notre Dame 81
200 medley relay - 1. Notre Dame, 2:05.53; Wauseon. 200 freestyle - 1. Ankney (W), 2:09.29; E. Rhoades (W), Sullivan (ND), Drzewiecki (ND). 200 IM - 1. G. Rhoades (W), 2:25.8; Wallace (ND), Kuntz (W), Morris (ND). 50 freestyle - 1. Wasnich (W), 28.08; Bigelow (ND), Mossing (ND), Wittkop (ND). Diving - 1. Grace (ND), 214.05; Rogers (ND), Rash (W), Riegsecker (W). 100 butterfly - 1. G. Rhoades (W), 1:05.26; Baccus (ND). 100 freestyle - 1. Wallace (ND), 58.07; Wasnich (W), E. Rhoades (W), Bigelow (ND). 500 freestyle - 1. Ankney (W), 5:36.74; Fisher (W), Drzewiecki (ND), Morris (ND). 200 freestyle relay - 1. Notre Dame, 2:03.72. 100 backstroke - 1. Fisher (W), 1:13.23; Sullivan (ND), Wittkop (ND). 100 breaststroke - 1. Kuntz (W), 1:16.36; Baccus (ND), Heins (W). 400 freestyle relay - 1. Wauseon A, 4:03.47; Notre Dame A, Notre Dame B.
At Williams County YMCA
Boys Meet
Bryan 104, Springfield 40
200 medley relay - 1. Bryan A (Luce, C. Pittman, McCann, Ward), 2:01.17; Springfield. 200 freestyle - 1. Luce (B), 2:09.62; Meeker (S), Sowinski (S), G. Pittman (B). 200 IM - 1. McCann (B), 2:23.43; Kellogg (B). 50 freestyle - 1. Ward (B), 25.68; C. Pittman (B), Trease (S), Esquivel (S). Diving - 1. Ward (B), 228.25. 100 butterfly - 1. McCann (B), 1:05.91; Davis (B). 100 freestyle - 1. Alspaugh (B), 1:03.97; Esquivel (S), Graf (S), Flores (S). 500 freestyle - 1. Luce (B), 5:50.48; Sowinski (S), G. Pittman (B). 200 freestyle relay - 1. Bryan A (C. Pittman, McCann, Davis, Ward), 1:46.3; Bryan B, Springfield. 100 backstroke - 1. Davis (B), 1:15.85. 100 breaststroke - 1. C. Pittman (B), 1:16.29; Kellogg (B), Meeker (S), Smithback (S). 400 freestyle relay - 1. Bryan (G. Pittman, Kellogg, Davis, Alspaugh), 4:17.04; Springfield.
Girls Meet
Bryan 128, Springfield 44
200 medley relay - 1. Bryan A (N. Kunsman, P. Kunsman, Durdel, Zigler), 2:08.42; Springfield A, Bryan B, Bryan C. 200 freestyle - 1. Sowinski (S), 2:22.06; Durdel (B), Thormeier (B), Wallace (B). 200 IM - 1. Sigman (S), 2:28.02; P. Kunsman (B), Langham (B), Dixon (B). 50 freestyle - 1. N. Kunsman, 25.94; Moore (B), Lambert (B), Carter (S). Diving - 1. Lambert (B), 162.2; Azzarello (B). 100 butterfly - 1. Thormeier (B), 1:18.59; Langham (B), Dixon (B):. 100 freestyle - 1. N. Kunsman (B), 58.59; Moore (B), Durdel (B), Schultz (S). 500 freestyle - 1. Zigler (B), 6:17.15; Smith (B), Elkins (B), Vashaw (B). 200 freestyle relay - 1. Bryan A (P. Kunsman, Zigler, Moore, N. Kunsman), 1:50.61; Springfield A, Bryan B, Springfield B. 100 backstroke - 1. Zigler (B), 1:19.68; Schultz (S), Eckhart (S), Lambert (B). 100 breaststroke - 1. Sigman (S), 1:14.92; P. Kunsman (B), Sowinski (S), Wallace (B). 400 freestyle relay - 1. Bryan A (Moore, Smith, Lambert, Durdel), 4:32.56; Bryan B, Bryan C, Springfield.
