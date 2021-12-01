Ottawa-Glandorf picked up a pair of victories to start the 2021-22 swimming season as the Titans downed host Defiance and Lima Central Catholic.
In the boys meet, Defiance junior Logan Hartman picked up wins in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke while anchoring the winning 400 freestyle relay for the Bulldogs. Freshman Jack Kost added a win in the 200 freestyle for the Bulldogs.
O-G freshman Jase Utrup was a winner in the 500 freestyle and 100 breaststroke and anchored the winning 200 medley relay. Miller City’s Zach Rieman was first in the 50 freestyle and second in the 100 freestyle.
The girls meet saw Definace junior diver Elli Fleischman tally a score of 182.95 to win the event for the Bulldogs while DHS sophomore Hailey Becker was second in the 50 freestyle.
Junior Abby Klass was a winner in the 100 and 200 freestyles for O-G, along with teammates Olivia Fenbert (100 backstroke, 50 freestyle, 200 freestyle relay) and Marissa Becket (200 individual medley, 100 butterfly, 200 medley relay, 400 freestyle relay).
In other swimming action, Napoleon downed host Sandusky Perkins in both the boys and girls meet. The Wildcat boys won 104-72 while the girls prevailed 84-81.
Kyle Hudson and Hannah Nagel were double winners for Napoleon in the 100 backstroke and 200 IM while Ruby Morman and Mitchell Griffith were freestyle champs in both the 100 and 200.
Boys Meet
Ottawa-Glandorf 104, Lima Central Catholic 22; O-G 87, Defiance 46; Defiance 52, LCC 29
200 medley relay - 1. O-G A (Giesswein, Haughn, Flueckinger, J. Utrup), 2:11.86; O-G B. 200 freestyle - 1. Kost (D), 2:11.08; J. Utrup (OG), Giesswein (OG). 200 IM - 1. Schroeder (OG), 2:33.78; J. Utrup (OG). 50 freestyle - 1. Schnipke (OG), 26.4; Howard (LCC), Gmutza (D), Hoffman (D). 100 butterfly - 1. Hartman (D), 1:00.44; Rieman (Miller City), Schnipke (OG), Flueckinger (OG). 100 freestyle - 1. Howard (LCC), 1:04.69; Vogt (OG), Hoffman (D), Gmutza (D). 500 freestyle - 1. J. Utrup (OG), 6:08.96. 200 freestyle relay - 1. O-G A (Schroeder, J. Utrup, Vogt, Schnipke), 1:51.77; Defiance, O-G B, LCC. 100 backstroke - 1. Hartman (D), 1:06.4; Schroeder (OG), Giesswein (OG), Kost (D). 100 breaststroke - 1. J. Utrup (OG), 1:23.98; Haughn (OG), Rinehart (LCC). 400 freestyle relay - 1. Defiance (Gmutza, Hoffman, Kost, Hartman), 4:17.92; O-G A, O-G B. 50 freestyle - 1. Rieman (Miller City), 26.65; Powell (OG), Wilson (LCC), Rosengarten (OG). 100 freestyle - 1. Rosengarten (OG), 1:16.11; Wilson (LCC), Schnipke (OG), Hook (LCC).
Girls Meet
O-G 111, LCC 19; O-G 108, Defiance 48; Defiance 85, LCC 26
200 medley relay - 1. O-G A (Beckett, Cupp, T. Knott, Warnecke), 2:05.01; O-G B, Defiance. 200 freestyle - 1. Klass (OG), 2:23.78; Miller (Kalida). 200 IM - 1. Beckett (OG), 2:23.32; M. Knott (OG), Frey (D), Wolford-Garcia (D). 50 freestyle - 1. Fenbert (OG), 28.06; Becker (D), Pry (D), Maag (OG). Diving - 1. E. Fleischman (D), 182.95; Rittenour (D). 100 butterfly - 1. Beckett (OG), 1:06.13; T. Knott (OG), Brinkman (LCC), Becker (D). 100 freestyle - 1. Warnecke (OG), 1:01.59; M. Knott (OG), Frey (D), Busch (D). 500 freestyle - 1. Cupp (OG), 6:12.65; Wilson (Pandora-Gilboa), Hoorman (OG). 200 freestyle relay - 1. O-G A (Fenbert, Klass, Trombley, Hoorman), 2:01.13; Defiance, Kalida, O-G B. 100 backstroke - 1. Fenbert (OG), 1:18.03; Brinkman (LCC), Hoorman (OG), Busch (D). 100 breaststroke - 1. Maag (OG), 1:22.13; Trombley (OG), Busch (D), Nolan (D). 400 freestyle relay - 1. O-G A (Warnecke, Cupp, T. Knott, Beckett), 4:02.31; O-G B, Defiance. 50 freestyle - 1. Wilson (Pandora-Gilboa), 30.66; Wehri (Kalida), Fortman (OG), Utrup (OG). 100 freestyle - 1. Klass (OG), 1:06.16; Trombley (OG), Mo. Maag (OG), Ma. Maag (OG).
