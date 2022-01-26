Defiance County pools saw multiple squads in action on Tusday evening as the Defiance girls were victorious in a dual meet with Wetern Buckeye League foe Van Wert at the Defiance YMCA while the Ayesville boys and girls both claimed wins over visiting Lima Central Catholic at Ayersville.

At Defiance, the quartet of Hailey Becker, Jordyn Busch, Emma Pry and Adrienne Frey picked up wins in all three relay races in the Bulldogs’ 58-45 dual win. INdiviiudally, Becker was victorious in the 50 freestyle and Frey in the 100 breaststroke.

The boys meet saw DHS freshman Jack Kost win the 50 freestyle and Logan Hartman claim both the 100 breaststroke and 200 freestyle in a 59-41 setback to the Cougars.

At Ayersivlle, the Pilot boys picked up a 47-36 win over the visiting Thunderbirds as Isaiah Niese won the 100 and 200 freestyles while also swimming legs of the winning 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays. Fellow relay-mate Riley Tressler earned an individual win in the 100 breaststroke.

The girls meet, won 54-26 by Ayersville, featured individual wins by Haleigh Wright (50 freestyle), Aleena Seeburger (100 breaststroke), Lucy Kirkland (100 backstroke) and Dawn Hibbard (100 freestyle) while the foursome combined for wins in the 200 freestyle and 200 medley relays.

At Defiance

Boys Meet

Van Wert 59, Defiance 41

200 medley relay - 1. Van Wert, 2:03.61. 200 freestyle - 1. Hartman (D), 1:58.03; Houg (VW), Rex (VW). 200 individual medley - 1. Welker (VW), 2:14.11. 50 freestyle - 1. Kost (D), 26.46; Hoffman (D), Houg (VW), Gmutza (D). 100 butterfly - 1. Welker (VW), 59.26. 100 freestyle - 1. Wannemacher (VW), 55.69; Kost (D), Hoffman (D), Gmutza (D). 500 freestyle - 1. Rex (VW), 5:39.8. 200 freestyle relay - 1. Van Wert, 1:46.55; Defiance (Kost, Gmutza, Hoffman, Hartman). 100 breaststroke - 1. Hartman (D), 1:17.87. 400 freestyle relay - 1. Van Wert, 4:02.1; Defiance (Kost, Hoffman, Gmutza, Hartman).

Girls Meet

Defiance 58, Van Wert 45

200 medley relay - 1. Defiance (Frey, Jo. Busch, Becker, Pry), 2:20.06; Van Wert. 200 freestyle - 1. Chiles (VW), 2:19.67; Nolan (D). 50 freestyle - 1. Becker (D), 28.26; McClain (VW), Jo. Busch (D), Mull (VW). 100 freestyle - 1. McClain (VW), 1:10.37; Ja. Busch (D), Mull (VW), Wolford-Garcia (D). 500 freestyle - 1. Chiles (VW), 6:01.07. 200 freestyle relay - 1. Defiance (Frey, Jo. Busch, Pry, Becker), 2:00.69; Van Wert. 100 backstroke - 1. Mull (VW), 1:23.92. 100 breaststroke - 1. Frey (D), 1:26.57; Nolan (D), Ott (D). 400 freestyle relay - 1. Defiance (Becker, Jo. Busch, Pry, Frey), 4:35.78; Van Wert.

At Ayersville

Boys Meet

Ayersville 47, Lima Central Catholic 36

200 medley relay - 1. Ayersville (Boyd, Tressler, Niese, Krouse), 2:10.96; Lima CC. 200 freestyle - 1. Niese (A), 2:08.33; Boyd (A). 50 freestyle - 1. Howard (LCC), 28.79; Krouse (A), Rinehart (LCC), Hook (LCC). 100 freestyle - 1. Niese (A), 54.79; Howard (LCC), Hook (LCC). 200 freestyle relay - 1. Ayersville (Tressler, Krouse, Boyd, Niese), 1:56.81; Lima CC. 100 backstroke - 1. Craig (LCC), 1:26.33; Krouse (A). 100 breaststroke - 1. Tressler (A), 1:19.68; Rinehart (LCC).

Girls Meet

Ayersville 54, Lima Central Catholic 26

200 medley relay - 1. Ayersville (Kirkland, Seeburger, Hibbard, Wright), 2:39.03. 200 freestyle - 1. Brinkman (LCC), 2:26.35; Hibbard (A). 50 freestyle - 1. Wright (A), 34.76; Kirkland (A), Badea (LCC), Martin (A). 100 butterfly - 1. Brinkman (LCC), 1:11.54. 100 freestyle - 1. Hibbard (A), 1:20.55; Wright (A), Badea (LCC), Chambers (LCC). 200 freestyle relay - 1. Ayersville (Kirkland, Seeburger, Wright, Hibbard), 2:23.47; Lima CC. 100 backstroke - 1. Kirkland (A), 1:32.7. 100 breaststroke - 1. Seeburger (A), 1:35.61.

