Despite falling to visiting Elida and Bowling Green, Tuesday’s home meet for Defiance swimming had some key moments for the Bulldogs.
The first achievement came on six dives from senior Lilly Lacey. The DHS vet and future Bowling Green Falcon tallied a score of 268.7, smashing the previous mark of 243.4 set by 2020 grad Addi Fleischman.
Jordan Busch added a runner-up finish in the 100 breaststroke for the Bulldogs while swimming legs of the third-place 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays.
In the boys meet, sophomore Jack Kost won both the 50 and 200 freestyles for Defiance while senior Logan Hartman took the 500 freestyle and was second in the 100 butterfly. Fellow Bulldogs senior Karson Hoffman was second in the 100 freestyle.
At Defiance YMCA
Boys Meet
Elida 56, Defiance 34; Bowling Green 111, Elida 30; Bowling Green 98, Defiance 29
200 medley relay - 1. Bowling Green, 1:56.42; Elida. 200 freestyle - 1. Kost (D), 2:04.16; Hildebrand (BG), Percival (BG), Scannell (E). 200 IM - 1. Xu (BG), 2:15.08; O’Connell (BG). 50 freestyle - 1. Kost (D), 25.09; Sargent (BG), Hoffman (D), Mejiritski (BG). 100 butterfly - 1. Xu (BG), 57.94; Hartman (D), Alvarez-Munoz (BG), Scannell (E). 100 freestyle - 1. Hildebrand (BG), 57.05; Hoffman (D), Alvarez-Munoz (BG), Rhodes (BG). 500 freestyle - 1. Hartman (D), 5:36.99; Mejiritski (BG), Kaba (BG). 200 freestyle relay - 1. Bowling Green, 1:58.17; Elida. 100 backstroke - 1. Sargent (BG), 1:08.29; O’Connell (BG), Troyer (E). 100 breaststroke - 1. Percival (BG), 1:21.54; Kaba (BG), Moening (E).
Girls Meet
Elida 92, Defiance 49; Bowling Green 96, Elida 61; Bowling Green 106, Defiance 45
200 medley relay - 1. Bowling Green A, 2:06.91; Elida A, Defiance (Frey, Busch, Becker, Nolan), Bowling Green B. 200 freestyle - 1. Ostrowski (BG), 2:15.6; Elrod (E), Busch (D), Billiot (BG). 200 IM - 1. Layne (BG), 2:31.22; Billiot (BG). 50 freestyle - 1. Becker (D), 27.91; Keefe (BG), Elrod (E), Blair (BG). Diving - 1. Lacey (D), 268.7; Rittenour (D). 100 butterfly - 1. Krupp (BG), 1:19.63; Rader (BG), Christoff (D), Brickner (E). 100 freestyle - 1. Desmond (BG), 58.7; Bowers (E), Mathey (BG), Frey (D). 500 freestyle - 1. Layne (BG), 6:00.52; Long (BG), Long-Reed (E), Schlosser (E). 200 freestyle relay - 1. Elida A, 1:52.57; Bowling Green A, Defiance (Becker, Frey, Busch, Nolan), Bowling Green B. 100 backstroke - 1. Desmond (BG), 1:03.05; Amspoker (E), Becker (D), Sargent (BG). 100 breaststroke - 1. Billiot (BG), 1:19.34; Busch (D), Sharp (E), Frueh (E). 400 freestyle relay - 1. Elida A, 4:16.11; Bowling Green B, Bowling Green A, Elida.
