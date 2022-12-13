Lima Shawnee bested Defiance in a WBL home dual meet at the Defiance YMCA while Ayersville competed against Anthony Wayne and Bowling Green in their home water during Tuesday swimming action.
At DHS, Logan Hartman picked up wins in the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly for the Bulldog boys while Jack Kost won the 100 backstroke. The girls meet saw Jordyn Busch win the 200 IM and Lilly Lacey the diving competition with a 237.35 score. Busch was also second in the 100 breaststroke.
At Ayersville, Isaiah Niese won the 100 butterfly and the 100 breaststroke while Andrew Boyd and Riley Tressler were second in the 500 freestyle and 50 freestyle, respectively. Peyton Martin was third in the 50 freestyle and fourth in the 100 freestyle for the Pilot girls. Allyssa Coble added a third-place finish in the 100 breaststroke and was fourth in the 100 butterfly.
Finally, the Wauseon boys edged out visiting Bryan 85-81 while the girls meet was even closer with the host Bears winning, 93-91. In the boys meet, Beau Reeder took the 200 and 500 freestyle titles for the Indians, joined by winners Xander Ankney (100 freestyle, 200 IM), Isaiah Bourn (50 freestyle), Tony Schweinhagen (diving). Aiden Moore won the 100 backstroke for Bryan, along with Cole Pittman (100 breaststroke).
The girls meet saw Grace Rhoades take the 200 IM and 100 butterfly along with Reese Ankney winning the 200 and 500 freestyles, Alyssa DiSanti the diving title and Emilie Wasnich (100 free), Natalie Kuntz (100 breaststroke) also earning wins. Norah Kunsman was tops in the 50 freestyle for bryan and second in the 100 butterfly.
At Defiance
Boys Meet
Lima Shawnee 103, Defiance 41
200 medley relay - 1. Shawnee A, 1:57.37; Defiance (Hoffman, Sierra, Hartman, Kost), Shawnee B. 200 freestyle - 1. Koh (LS), 2:10.59; Drury (LS). 200 IM - 1. Hartman (D), 2:18.41; Latham (LS), Vondrell (LS). 50 freestyle - 1. Koh (LS), 24.87; Latham (LS), Hoffman (D), Mallett (LS). 100 butterfly - 1. Hartman (D), 1:00.14; Vondrell (LS), Latham (LS), Brennan (LS). 500 freestyle - 1. Latham (LS), 5:48.91. 200 freestyle relay - 1. Shawnee B, 1:47.99; Shawnee A. 100 backstroke - 1. Kost (D), 1:10.43; Mallett (LS), McGuire (LS), Snider (LS). 100 breaststroke - 1. Koh (LS), 1:10.58; Latham (LS), Minnick (LS), Sierra (D). 400 freestyle relay - 1. Shawnee, 4:05.24; Defiance (Hartman, Sierra, Hoffman, Kost).
Girls Meet
Lima Shawnee 82, Defiance 51
200 medley relay - 1. Defiance (Westrick, Busch, Frey, Nolan), 2:21.27. 200 freestyle - 1. Newman (LS), 2:11.73; Bell (LS), Hoffman (D). 200 IM - 1. Busch (D), 2:49.05. 50 freestyle - 1. Schimmoeller (LS), 27.17; Frost (LC), Newman (LS), Nolan (D). Diving - 1. Lacey (D), 237.35; Rittenour (D). 100 freestyle - 1. Frost (LS), 1:03.54; Frey (D), Eyob (LS), Hastings (LS). 500 freestyle - 1. Niesen (LS), 7:03.02. 200 freestyle relay - 1. Shawnee A, 1:50.96; Shawnee B, Defiance (Hampton, Nolan, Busch, Frey). 100 backstroke - 1. Ad. Newman (LS), 1:10.76; An. Newman (LS), Hastings (LS), Westrick (D). 100 breaststroke - 1. Schimmoeller (LS), 1:16.98; Busch (D), Frey (D), Bell (LS). 400 freestyle relay - 1. Shawnee, 4:20.6; Defiance (Hoffman, Hampton, Wolford-Garcia, Westrick).
At Ayersville
Boys Meet
Anthony Wayne 97, Ayersville 43; Bowling Green 87, Ayersville 42
200 medley relay - 1. Bowling Green A, 1:59.55; Ant. Wayne A, Ayersville (Niese, Tressler, Boyd, Borgelt), Ant. Wayne B. 200 freestyle - 1. Xu (BG), 2:00.59; O’Connell (BG), Heller (AW), Gregory (AW). 200 IM - 1. Farrington (AW), 2:25.99; Boyd (A), Miller (AW), Kaba (BG). 50 freestyle - 1. Hildebrand (BG), 26.3; Tressler (A), Hardern (AW), Gregory (AW). 100 butterfly - 1. Niese (A), 1:00.02; He (AW), Sargent (BG), O’Connell (BG). 100 freestyle - 1. Xu (BG), 51.62; Bublick (AW), Grubbs (AW), Kaba (BG). 500 freestyle - 1. Alvarez-Munoz (BG), 6:22.31; Boyd (A), Percival (BG), Kane (AW). 200 freestyle relay - 1. A. Wayne B, 1:45.37; Bowling Green A, A. Wayne A, Ayersville (Niese, Borgelt, Tressler, Boyd). 100 backstroke - 1. Sargent (BG), 1:08.1; Hildebrand (AW), Alvarez-Munoz (BG), Pulhui (AW). 100 breaststroke - 1. Niese (A), 1:12.2; Percival (BG), Hildebrandt (BG), Tressler (A). 400 freestyle relay - 1. Bowl. Green A, 4:14.15; A. Wayne B, A. Wayne A.
Girls Meet
Anthony Wayne 92, Ayersville 24; Bowling Green 112, Ayersville 16
200 medley relay - 1. Bowling Green A, 2:10.22; Bowling Green B, Ant. Wayne B. 200 freestyle - 1. Long (BG), 2:19.48; Mathey (BG), Zinz (AW), Bookenberger (AW). 200 IM - 1. Desmond (BG), 2:23.89; Hildebrand (AW), Ostrowski (BG), Neumeyer (AW). 50 freestyle - 1. Layne (BG), 28.85; Espinosa (BG), Rozick (AW), Martin (A), Hibbard (A). 100 butterfly - 1. Ostrowski (BG), 1:13.44; Krupp (BG), Drennan (AW), Coble (A). 100 freestyle - 1. Freeman (AW), 1:03.99; Billiot (BG), Rader (BG), Martin (A). 500 freestyle - 1. Layne (BG), 5:58.75; Beeman (AW). 200 freestyle relay - 1. Bowling Green A, 1:59.26; A. Wayne A, Bowling Green B, A. Wayne B. 100 backstroke - 1. Sargent (BG), 1:19.37; Billiot (BG), Drennan (AW), Bookenberger (AW). 100 breaststroke - 1. Desmond (BG), 1:19.87; Keefe (BG), Coble (A), Neumeyer (AW). 400 freestyle relay - 1. A. Wayne A, 4:17.36; A. Wayne B, Bowl. Green A, Bowl. Green B
At Wauseon
Boys Meet
Wauseon 85, Bryan 81
200 medley relay - 1. Bryan A, 2:02.71; Wauseon, Bryan B. 200 freestyle - 1. Reeder (W), 2:01.39; Luce (B), Siler (W), Alspaugh (B). 200 IM - 1. Ankney (W), 2:20.96; Kellogg (B), G. Pittman (B). 50 freestyle - 1. I. Bourn (W), 25.27; Ward (B), C. Pittman (B), J. Bourn (W). Diving - 1. Schweinhagen (W), 159.0; Ward (B). 100 butterfly - 1. Davis (B), 1:05.94; G. Pittman. 100 freestyle - 1. Ankney (W), 52.12; Moore (B), Siler (W), Colon (W). 500 freestyle - 1. Reeder (W), 5:39.15; Kuntz (W), Luce (B), Woodard (W). 200 freestyle relay - 1. Wauseon, 1:42.02; Bryan A. 100 backstroke - 1. Moore (B), 1:11.79; Davis (B), Colon (W), Buherer (W). 100 breaststroke - 1. C. Pittman (B), 1:16.97; Kuntz (W), Kellogg (B). 400 freestyle relay - 1. Wauseon A, 3:58.25; Bryan A, Wauseon B.
Girls Meet
Bryan 93, Wauseon 91
200 medley relay - 1. Wauseon A, 2:07.43; Bryan A, Bryan B, Bryan C. 200 freestyle - 1. Ankney (W), 2:06.83; E. Rhoades (W), Moore (B), Zigler (B). 200 IM - 1. G. Rhoades (W), 2:27.31; Kuntz (W), P. Kunsman (B), Langham (B). 50 freestyle - 1. N. Kunsman (B), 25.69; Wasnich (W), Elkins (B), Neubig (B). Diving - 1. DiSanti (W), 158.2; Lambert (B), Rash (W), Riegsecker (W). 100 butterfly - 1. G. Rhoades (W), 1:05.79; N. Kunsman (B), Thormeier (B), Dixon (B). 100 freestyle - 1. Wasnich (W), 59.96; E. Rhoades (W), P. Kunsman (B), Devlin (B). 500 freestyle - 1. Ankney (W), 5:35.84; Fisher (W), Durdel (B), Langham (B). 200 freestyle relay - 1. Wauseon A, 1:49.33; Bryan A, Bryan B, Bryan C. 100 backstroke - 1. Fisher (W), 1:13.66; Zigler (B), Lambert (B), Vashaw (B). 100 breaststroke - 1. Kuntz (W), 1:17.42; Moore (B), Durdel (B), Elkins (B). 400 freestyle relay - 1. Bryan A, 4:30.5; Bryan B, Bryan C.
