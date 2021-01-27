The Defiance boys and girls swimming and diving team split a dual meet on Tuesday with Van Wert.
The girls scored a 58-40 win while the boys dropped a tough 74-23 decision.
Fairview’s Emerald Rittenhouse-Starbuck also swam and was a double winner, taking first in the 200 freestyle and 100 breaststroke.
At Defiance
Boys
Van Wert 74, Defiance 23
200 medley relay – Van Wert (Rex, Wannemacher, Welker, Tucker) 1:57.87; 200 freestyle – Ian Rex (VW) 2:07.04; 50 freestyle – Gage Wannemacher (VW) 25.58; Diving – Bailey DeTray (D) 146.20; 100 butterfly – Jayden Welker (VW) 1:02.33; 100 freestyle – Octavius Tucker (VW) 58.19; 200 freestyle relay – Van Wert (Wannemacher, Tucker, Francis, Welker) 1:45.98; 100 backstroke – Ian Rex (VW) 1:04.46; 100 breaststroke – Gage Wannemacher (VW) 1:17.16; 400 freestyle relay – Van Wert (Francis, Miller, Rex, Welker) 4:31.32.
Girls
Defiance 58, Van Wert 40
200 medley relay – Defiance (Becker, Frey, Busch, Pry) 2:21.95; 200 freestyle – Emerald Rittenhouse-Starbuck (Fairview) 2:14.25; 50 freestyle – Hailey Becker (D) 30.19; Diving – Addi Fleischman (D) 239.75; 100 butterfly – Olivia Taylor (D) 2:25.40; 100 freestyle – Gracie Mull (VW) 1:06.35; 200 freestyle relay – Van Wert (Burenga, McClain, Etter, Mull) 2:04.74; 100 backstroke – Jamie Burenga (VW) 1:16.14; 100 breaststroke – Emerald Rittenhouse-Starbuck (Fairview) 1:23.86; 400 freestyle relay – Van Wert (Burenga, Etter, Mull, McClain) 4:36.61.
At Ayersville
Boys
Ayersville 44, Lima CC 26
200 IM – Riley Tressler (A) 2:29.96; 50 freestyle – Kaelan Howard (LCC) 27.39; 100 freestyle – Isaiah Niese (A) 56.40; 200 freestyle relay – Ayersville (Tressler, Niese, Krouse, Power) 2:00.80; 100 backstroke – Sam Masters (LCC) 1 15.51; 100 breaststroke – Isaiah Niese (A) 1:14.73; 400 freestyle relay – Ayersville (Power, Krouse, Niese, Tressler) 4:50.21.
Girls
Ayersville 64, Lima CC no score
200 medley relay – Ayersville (Forbess, Seeburger, Hibbard, Kirkland) 2:52.64; 200 freestyle – Jade Forbess (A) 3:04.75; 50 freestyle – Lucy Kirkland (A) 36.16; 100 butterfly – Dawn Hibbard (A) 1:56.54; 100 freestyle – Elizabeth Wank (A) 1:16.25; 200 freestyle relay – Ayersville (Wank, Seeburger, Kirkland, Forbess) 2:28.06; 100 backstroke – Jade Forbess (A) 1:27.68; 100 breaststroke – Aleena Seeburger (A) 1:32.27.
