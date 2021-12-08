Bryan downed visiting Ayersville in both boys and girls swimming action on Tuesday while Lima Shawnee picked up victories over Defiance in Western Buckeye League action.

Meanwhile, Wauseon fell in a boys dual meet to Toledo St. John’s and in girls action to Toledo Notre Dame Academy while Napoleon split a match with Sylvania, claiming the boys event 107-62 while falling in the girls meet, 95-73.

Logan Hartman picked up a win in the 100 butterfly for the DHS boys while finishing second in the 200 IM. Elli Fleischman was first overall in diving with a 187.4 for the Defiance girls as Adrienne Frey (200 IM), Jordyn Busch (500 freestyle), and Hailey Becker (100 backstroke) were also runners-up.

At Bryan, Golden Bear swimmer Kellen Rigg broke the school record with a 2:03.76 in the 200 IM, adding a win in the 100 butterfly. Jackson Miller won the 200 free and 100 backstroke for Bryan while Ayersville’s Riley Tressler was first in the 100 freestyle and second in the 200 IM.

The girls meet saw Ava Moore win the 50 and 100 freestyles for the Bears while Tristyn Durdel took the 200 and 500 freestyle titles.

At Defiance

Boys Meet

Lima Shawnee 120, Defiance 34

200 medley relay — 1. Shawnee A, 1:53.72; Shawnee B. 200 freestyle — 1. A. Ok (S), 2:04.53; Cleaves (S), Reed (S). 200 IM — 1. N. Ok (S), 2:17.69; Hartman (D), Koh (S), Latham (S). 50 freestyle — 1. Delgado (S), 26.28; Kost (D), Mallett (S), Gmutza (D). Diving — 1. Tafe (S), 148.35; Lewis (S). 100 butterfly — 1. Hartman (D), 1:01.89; Koh (S). 100 freestyle — 1. Delgado (S), 58.95; Koh (S), Hoffman (D), Gmutza (D). 500 freestyle — 1. N. Ok (S), 5:49.1; Kost (D). 200 freestyle relay — 1. Shawnee A, 1:47.22; Defiance A (Hoffman, Gmutza, Kost, Hartman), Shawnee B. 100 backstroke — 1. Koh (S), 1:09.52; Mallett (S), Reed (S). 100 breaststroke — 1. Cleaves (S), 1:10.52; A. Ok (S), Latham (S). 400 freestyle relay — 1. Shawnee A, 3:49.11; Defiance A (Gmutza, Hoffman, Kost, Hartman).

Girls Meet

Lima Shawnee 115, Defiance 50

200 medley relay — 1. Shawnee A, 2:05.15; Defiance A (Ja. Busch, Jo. Busch, Becker, Pry), Shawnee B, Defiance B (Ott, Nolan, Wolford-Garcia, Decker). 200 freestyle — 1. Bell (S), 2:40.65; R. Duncan (S), Wolford-Garcia (D), K. Duncan (S). 200 IM — 1. Rex (S), 2:36.75; Frey (D), Hilden (S), Delgado (S). 50 freestyle — 1. Morris (S), 27.79; Frost (S), Becker (D), Curl (S). Diving — 1. Fleischman (D), 187.4; Andrews (S), Rittenour (D). 100 butterfly — 1. Phillips (S), 1:07.26. 100 freestyle — 1. Frost (S), 1:03.93; Niesen (S), Ja. Busch (D), Snider (S). 500 freestyle — 1. Rex (S), 6:27.08; Jo. Busch (D), Hilden (S). 200 freestyle relay — 1. Shawnee A, 1:54.69; Shawnee B, Defiance A (Pry, Jo. Busch, Ja. Busch, Frey), Defiance B (Nolan, Decker, Ott, Wolford-Garcia). 100 backstroke — 1. Morris (S), 1:07.45; Becker (D), Snider (S), Niesen (S). 100 breaststroke — 1. Phillips (S), 1:18.96; Curl (S), Frey (D), Bell (S). 400 freestyle relay — 1. Defiance A (Pry, Ja. Busch, Frey, Becker), 4:36.06; Shawnee A.

At Bryan

Boys Meet

Bryan 107, Ayersville 26

200 medley relay — 1. Bryan A (Moore, Alyanakian, Rigg, Miller), 1:56.24. 200 freestyle — 1. Miller (B), 2:02.66; Moore (B), Mejia (B). 200 IM — 1. Rigg (B), 2:03.76; Tressler (A), Davis (B). 50 freestyle — 1. C. Pittman (B), 27.2; G. Pittman (B), Boyd (A), Oberlin (B). Diving — 1. Ward (B), 168.05. 100 butterfly — 1. Rigg (B), 55.87; Niese (A), G. Pittman (B). 100 freestyle — 1. Tressler (A), 1:00.74; Davis (B), Boyd (A), Mejia (B). 500 freestyle — 1. Alyanakian (B), 6:04.23. 200 freestyle relay — 1. Bryan A (Miller, Alyanakian, C. Pittman, Rigg), 1:39.03; Bryan B. 100 backstroke — 1. Miller (B), 1:09.41; Moore (B). 100 breaststroke — 1. Niese (A), 1:13.02; Alyanakian (B), C. Pittman (B). 400 freestyle relay — 1. Bryan A (Davis, G. Pittman, Oberlin, C. Pittman), 4:43.83.

Girls Meet

Bryan 150, Ayersville 10

200 medley relay — 1. Bryan A (Zigler, Bassett, Seaman, Moore), 2:13.72; Bryan B. 200 freestyle — 1. Durdel (B), 2:21.44; Wallace (B), Zigler (B), Hibbard (A). 200 IM — 1. Seaman (B), 2:41.43, Langham (B). 50 freestyle — 1. Moore (B), 28.75; Lambert (B), Cordic (B), Seeburger (A). Diving — 1. Kunsman (B), 154.0; Lambert (B), Azzarello (B), Grisier (B). 100 butterfly — 1. Langham (B), 1:22.88; Devlin (B), Thormeier (B), Hibbard (A). 100 freestyle — 1. Moore (B), 1:03.9; Bassett (B), Lambert (B). 500 freestyle — 1. Durdel (B), 6:17.03; Wallace (B), Vashaw (B). 200 freestyle relay — 1. Bryan A (Seaman, Bassett, Moore, Zigler), 1:55.74; Bryan C, Bryan B. 100 backstroke — 1. Zigler (B), 1:20.41; Devlin (B), Doty (B), Koenig (B). 100 breaststroke — 1. Bassett (B), 1:23.02; Seaman (B), Cordic (B), Seeburger (A). 400 freestyle relay — 1. Bryan A (Durdel, Lambert, Langham, Wallace), 4:38.55; Bryan C, Bryan B.

At Wauseon

Boys Meet

Toledo St. John’s 95, Wauseon 63

200 medley relay — 1. St. John’s A, 1:58.71; St. John’s B. 200 freestyle — 1. Scherer (W), 1:53.35; Ziegler (SJ), Reeder (W), Schmitz (SJ). 200 IM — 1. Carroll (SJ), 2:25.31; Pena (W), Mascareno (SJ). 50 freestyle — 1. Hernandez (SJ), 24.97; Bourn (W), Rogers (SJ), Kuntz (W). Diving — 1. Shade (SJ), 217.3; Nyman III (SJ), Schweihagen (W). 100 butterfly — 1. Britt (SJ), 1:04.58. 100 freestyle — 1. Ankney (W), 52.61; Hernandez (SJ), Bourn (W), Rogers (SJ). 500 freestyle — 1. Ziegler (SJ), 5:10.89; Scherer (W), Reeder (W), Hallet (SJ). 200 freestyle relay — 1. Wauseon A, 1:38.63; St. John’s 1:55.76. 100 backstroke — 1. Schmitz (SJ), 1:09.81; Carroll (SJ). 100 breaststroke — 1. Britt (SJ), 1:06.37; Ankney (W), Pena (W), Mascareno (SJ). 400 freestyle relay — 1. Wauseon A, 3:37.16; St. John’s A, St. John’s B.

Girls Meet

Toledo Notre Dame 108, Wauseon 75

200 medley relay — 1. Notre Dame A, 2:07; Wauseon A, Notre Dame B. 200 freestyle — 1. Chytil (ND), 2:06.9; Ankey (W), Duden (W), McGinnis-Marshall (W). 200 IM — 1. Szymanski (ND), 2:14.4; Barkhimer (ND), Kuntz (W), Heywood (ND). 50 freestyle — 1. Wallace (ND), 26.89; Hallett (W), Mossing (ND), Wasnich (W). Diving — 1. Grace (ND), 184.35; DiSanti (W), Mennetti (W), Rogers (ND). 100 butterfly — 1. Drzewiecki (ND), 1:07.31; Baccus (ND), Freestone (W). 100 freestyle — 1. Ankey (W), 59.93; Chytil (ND), Wasnich (W), Hallett (W). 500 freestyle — 1. Szymanski (ND), 5:28.88; Rhoades (W), Fisher (W), McGinnis-Marshall (W). 200 freestyle relay — 1. Notre Dame A, 1:48.49; Wauseon A, Wauseon B, Notre Dame B. 100 backstroke — 1. Wallace (ND), 1:07.37; Rhoades (W), Drzewiecki (ND), Fisher (W). 100 breaststroke — 1. Baccus (ND), 1:16.22; Kuntz (W), Barkhimer (ND), Boyd (ND). 400 freestyle relay — 1. Notre Dame A, 4:01.51; Wauseon A, Notre Dame B, Notre Dame C.

At Napoleon

(Napoleon finishers)

Boys Meet

Napoleon 107, Sylvania Wildcats 62

200 medley relay — 1. Napoleon (Bostelman, Hudson, Switzer, Perdew), 1:47.89. 200 freestyle — 1. Griffith (N), 1:57.23; 2. Spring (N), 4. Perdew (N). 200 IM — 1. Bostelman (N), 2:12.15; 2. Delaney (N), 6. Fouty (N). 50 freestyle — 1. Switzer (N), 24.05; 5. VonDeylen (N), 6. Stevens (N). 100 butterfly — 1. Hudson (N), 52.91; 2. Delaney (N), 4. Stover (N). 100 freestyle — 1. Griffith (N), 53.06; 4. Flowers (N), 5. Perdew (N). 500 freestyle — 1. Gyde (N), 5:17.87; 2. Spring (N), 4 Stover (N). 200 freestyle relay — 1. Napoleon (Griffith, Gyde, Perdew, Switzer), 1:39.3; 4. Napoleon B. 100 backstroke — 2. Bostelman (N), 4. Flowers (N), 5. Fouty (N). 100 breaststroke — 1. Hudson (N), 1:01.77; 2. Gyde (N), 6. VonDeylen (N). 400 freestyle relay — 1. Napoleon (Griffith, Bostelman, Switzer, Hudson), 3:28.95.

Girls Meet

Sylvania Wildcats 95, Napoleon 73

200 medley relay — 2. Napoleon (Nagel, Speiser, Konstantinova, Morman). 200 freestyle — 1. A. Speiser (N), 2:15.18; 3. Morman. 200 IM — 2. Konstantinova (N), 3. M. Speiser (N). 50 freestyle — 1. Nagel (N), 25.67; 5. Miller (N), 6. Kerrigan-Christ (N). Diving — 2. Cashman (N), 3. Swihart (N), 4. Tonelli (N). 100 butterfly — 3. Konstantinova (N). 100 freestyle — 3. Morman (N), 5. Kerrigan-Christ (N). 500 freestyle — 2. A. Speiser (N), 3. Carpenter (N). 200 freestyle relay — 2. Napoleon (Cashman, M. Speiser, A. Speiser, Konstantinova). 100 backstroke — 1. Nagel (N), 1:04.79; 4. Carpenter (N), 5. Miller (N). 100 breaststroke — 4. M. Speiser (N). 400 freestyle relay — 1. Napoleon (Morman, A. Speiser, Carpenter, Nagel), 4:06.48.

