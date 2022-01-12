Local swimmers competed at Ayersville, Wausoen and Napoleon on Tuesday, with multiple area winners showing off their skills.
At Ayersville, the host Pilots powered past visiting Ada in the boys meet 54-41 with the girls battling low numbers in a loss to the Pilots. Isaiah Niese won the 200 individual medley and the 100 freestyle for Ayersville while Riley Tressler claimed the 200 freestyle and 100 breaststroke. The Pilot duo teamed up with Andrew Boyd and Liam Krouse to win the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays. In the girls meet, Dawn Hibbard finished third in both the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly to lead the Ayersville effort.
At Wauseon, the Indians’ girls team picked up dual wins over Bryan and Oregon Clay while the Wauseon boys beat Clay and fell to Bryan.
The girls meet saw Grace Rhoades claim wins in the 50 and 100 freestyles for Wauseon while Maggie Duden (200 IM), Alyssa DiSanti (diving) and Ashley Freestone (100 butterfly) all earned individual wins. Kellen Rigg won the 100 and 200 freestyles to lead the Bryan boys, along with victories by Jackson Miller in the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly. Xander Ankney was victorious in the 200 IM for Wauseon and second in the 100 freestyle.
Finally, Napoleon’s boys team picked up a convincing 141-55 win over visiting league foe Sylvania Southview while the Wildcat girls won 95-66.
Addyson Speiser won the 200 and 500 freestyles for Napoleon while Ruby Morman won the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke. Anastasia Konstantinova nabbed a victory in the 50 freestyle while Hannah Nagel was the 100 freestyle champ. Archbold’s Elizabeth Theobold continued a solid season with victories in the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke.
On the boys side, Kyle Hudson was the 100 backstroke and 200 IM champion for Napoleon with Masen Switzer (50 freestyle) and Mitchell Griffith (200 freestyle) also earning wins. The aforementioned trio joined with Brett Bostelman for team wins in both the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays while the quartet of Nick Flowers, Alex Gyde, Cale Perdew and Ashton Delaney won the 200 freestyle relay.
At Ayersville
Boys Meet
Ayersville 54, Ada 41
200 medley relay - 1. Ayersville (Boyd, Tressler, Niese, Krouse), 2:13.23; Ada. 200 freestyle - 1. Tressler (Ay), 2:20.3; Baumgartner (Ada), Boyd (Ay). 200 IM - 1. Niese (Ay), 2:17.77. 50 freestyle - 1. Daugherty (Ada), 28.64; Krouse (Ay), Miller (Ada). 100 freestyle - 1. Niese (Ay), 55.82; Daugherty (Ada), Hartman (Ada). 200 freestyle relay - 1. Ayersville (Boyd, Tressler, Krouse, Niese), 1:53.2; Ada. 100 backstroke - 1. Baumgartner (Ada), 1:19.31; Boyd (Ay), Hartman (Ada). 100 breaststroke - 1. Tressler (Ay), 1:20.19; Miller (Ada), Krouse (Ay).
Girls Meet
Ada 93, Ayersville 6
200 medley relay - 1. Ada A, 2:10.74; Ada B. 200 freestyle - 1. McClain (Ada), 3:02.72; 200 IM - 1. Baumgartner (Ada), 2:20.77; Wince (Ada). 50 freestyle - 1. Oldfield (Ada), 28.38; Andreason (Ada), Hibbard (Ay), Bassitt (Ada). 100 butterfly - 1. Baumgartner (Ada), 1:07.97; Bowden (Ada), Hibbard (Ay), McClain (Ada). 100 freestyle - 1. Andreason (Ada), 1:16.82; Jones (Ada). 200 freestyle relay - 1. Ada A, 2:02.52; Ada B. 100 backstroke - 1. Oldfield (Ada), 1:10.28; Bowden (Ada). 100 breaststroke - 1. Wince (Ada), 1:31.01; Bassitt (Ada).
At Wauseon
Boys Meet
Wauseon 59, Oregon Clay 49; Bryan 75, Wauseon 47; Bryan 79, Clay 48
200 medley relay - 1. Bryan, 2:13.99; Clay. 200 freestyle - 1. Rigg (B), 1:50.18; Reeder (W), Aziz (C). 200 IM - 1. Ankney (W), 2:13.48; Gladieux (C), Alyanakian (B), Kuntz (W). 50 freestyle - 1. Miller (B), 23.34; Scherer (W), Bourn (W), Deal (C). Diving - 1. Ward (B), 155.4; Schweihagen (W). 100 butterfly - 1. Miller (B), 58.99; Ray (C), Pittman (B). 100 freestyle - Rigg (B), 50.16; Ankney (W), Bourn (W), Deal (C). 500 freestyle - 1. Aziz (C), 6:29.17; Pittman (B). 200 freestyle relay - 1. Wauseon, 1:36.92; Bryan, Clay.
Girls Meet
Wauseon 100, Clay 45; Wauseon 105, Bryan 69; Bryan 109, Clay 43
200 medley relay - 1. Wauseon, 2:07.8; Bryan A, Bryan B, Clay. 200 freestyle - 1. Jurski (C), 2:02.69; Ankney (W), Wasnich (W), Bassett (B). 200 IM - 1. Duden (W), 2:28.48; Kuntz (W), Cordic (B), Langham (B). 50 freestyle - 1. Rhoades (W), 27.07; Hallett (W), Keil (B), Rivera (C). Diving - 1. DiSanti (W), 169.9; Knapp (W), Mennetti (W), Holbrook (B). 100 butterfly - 1. Freestone (W), 1:08.32; Seaman (B), McGinnis-Marshall (W), Moore (B). 100 freestyle - 1. Rhoades (W), 59.48; Hallett (W), Zigler (B), Bassett (B). 500 freestyle - 1. Jurski (C), 5:31.34; Ankney (W), Duden (W), Durdel (B). 200 freestyle relay - 1. Wauseon B, 1:51.04; Wauseon A, Bryan A, Bryan B. 100 backstroke - 1. Rivera (C), 1:08.01; Keil (B).
