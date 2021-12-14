The Ayersville boys and girls swimming team competed in a home meet on Tuesday against Anthony Wayne and Bowling Green with the boys taking home victories in three events.
The Final score for the boys meet was Anthony Wayne taking home a victory with 66 points, followed by Bowling Green in second with 51 and Ayersville in third with 31.
The 400 freestyle relay team of junior Isaiah Niese, freshman Andrew Boyd and sophomores Liam Krouse and Riley Tressler took home a first place finish with a final time of 4:12.82.
Tressler took home an individual victory in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:15.90 while Niese also took home an individual first place victory in the 50 freestyle with a time of 24.83, a full three seconds ahead of the second place finisher from Bowling Green.
On the girls side the Pilots mustered only six points to the 83 from Anthony Wayne and 78 from Bowling Green.
Senior Haleigh Wright was the highest finisher on the day in fourth on the 50 freestyle with a time of 34.51, five seconds off of the winner from Anthony Wayne.
At Ayersville
Boys Meet
1. Anthony Wayne 66; 2. Bowling Green 51; Ayersville 31
200 medley relay - 3. Ayersville (Boyd, Tressler, Niese, Krouse). 200 freestyle - 3. Tressler (A). 200 IM - 6. Boyd (A). 50 freestyle - 1. Niese (A), 3. Krouse (A). 100 freestyle - 5. Boyd (A). 100 breaststroke - 1. Tressler (A), 4. Krouse (A). 400 freestyle relay - 1. Ayersville (Niese, Boyd, Krouse, Tressler).
Girls Meet
Anthony Wayne 83; 2. Bowling Green 78; 3. Ayersville 6
200 IM - 6. Hibbard (A). 50 freestyle - 4. Wright (A). 100 butterfly - 5. Hibbard (A). 100 breaststroke - 5. Wright (A).
At Wauseon
Boys Meet
Wauseon 128, Bryan 57
200 medley relay - 1. Bryan. 200 freestyle - 1. Rigg (B), 2. Scherer (W), 3. Reeder (W), 4. Moore (B). 200 IM - 1. Alyanakian (B), 2. Pena (W), 3. Kuntz (W). 50 freestyle - 1. Miller (B), 2 .Ankey (W), 3. Bourn (W), 4. Ward (B), 5 Siler (W), 6. Pittman (B). Diving - 1. Ward (B), 2. Schweihagen (W). 100 butterfly - 1. Davis (B), 2. Pittman (B). 100 freestyle - 1. Scherer (W), 2. Miller (B), 3. Ankey (W), 4. Pittman (B), 5. Moore (W). 500 freestyle - 1. Rigg (B), 2. Reeder (W). 200 freestyle relay - 1. Bryan, 2. Wauseon, 3. Wauseon. 100 backstroke - 1. Moore (B), 2. Davis (B). 100 breaststroke - 1. Pena (W), 2. Pittman (B), 3. Alyanakian (B), 4. Kuntz (W). 400 freestyle relay - 1. Wauseon, 2. Bryan, 3. Wauseon
Girls Meet
Bryan 87, Wauseon 64
200 medley relay - 1. Wauseon, 2. Bryan. 200 freestyle - 1. Rhoades (W), 2. Ankey (W), 3, McGinnis-Marshall (W), 4. Bassett (B), 5. Zigler (B), Devlin (B). 200 IM - 1. Duden (W), 2. Kuntz (W), 3. Freestone (W), 4. Durdel (B), 5. Langham (B), 6. Thormeier (B). 50 freestyle - 1. Hallett (W), 2. Wasnich (W), 3. Seaman (B), 4. Lambert (B), 5. Helmreich (W), 6. Vashaw (B). Diving - 1. DiSanti (W), 2. Mennetti (W), 3. Kebschull (W), 4. Lambert (B), 5. Holbrook (B), 6. Kunsman (B), 7. Grisier (B). 100 butterfly - 1. Freestone (W), 2. Devlin (B), 3. Thormeier (B), 4. Langham (B). 100 freestyle - 1. Hallett (W), 2. Ankey (W), 3. Wasnich (W), 4. Seaman (B), 5. Cordic (B), 6. Etoll (B). 500 freestyle - 1. Duden (W), 2. McGinnis-Marshall (W), 3. Fisher (W), 4. Durdel (B), 5. Wallace (B), 6. Vashaw (B). 200 freestyle relay - 1. Wauseon, 2. Bryan, 3. Wauseon. 100 backstroke - 1. Rhoades (W), 2. Fisher (W), 3. Zigler (B), 4. Lambert (B), 5. Doty (B). 100 breaststroke - 1. Kuntz (W), 2. Bassett (B), 3. Wallace (B). 4. Helmreich (W), 5. Cordic (B). 400 freestyle relay - 1. Wauseon, 2. Bryan, 3. Wauseon.
