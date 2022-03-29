NAPOLEON — Despite frigid temperatures, Defiance softball kicked off their season with a 5-1 win over Napoleon on the road Tuesday thanks, in part, to a dominant performance from Taighen Zipfel both in the circle and at the plate.
The sophomore got the scoring started in the second inning as she clubbed a pitch from Spencer Schwaiger over the left field wall on a 1-2 count for a two-run home run. She was also excellent in the circle as well, going all seven innings and while giving up just one unearned run on four hits, striking out eight and walking one.
"I think it gave her a lot of confidence hitting that home run early that carried over into the circle," Defiance head coach Dennis Parrish said after the game. "She's really worked hard as a sophomore coming in and it was good to see out of her."
First-year Napoleon head coach Missy Smith felt that the home run didn't just give Zipfel confidence in the circle but that it shifted the momentum of the game early on.
"I really saw a shift in momentum when that home run happened," the former Napoleon player said. "We've been preaching to our girls that it doesn't matter what happened in that moment, it is the next moment we have to focus on."
In the bottom of the second, Zipfel had to work out of trouble as she often did for a lot of the game. Olivia Bump singled to center to begin the inning, stole second and then was advanced to third on a ground out.
But two strikeouts, one against the batter immediately following Bump, and one to end the inning stranded the runner at third.
Defiance scratched across two more runs to make it 4-0 in the third as Ayvah Cullen doubled to lead off the inning and then after advancing to third on a wild pitch was brought in on a ground out by Grayce Jones.
Mara Elston, who had reached first when Cullen was still on third thanks to Napoleon indecision on a bunt attempt, got to second on the ground out and then came around to score on a Lindsay Roth single through the left side of the infield.
Again in the third Zipfel worked out of trouble as Miranda Bachman singled and then made it to third with some aggressive baserunning that saw her bait an errant throw back to first on a pop-out to short.
Again though Zipfel stranded her there with a pop-out to short and a fly out to left.
"The batters were working her a little bit, she got into some full counts, but she (Zipfel) was able to get some big plays from behind her and she was able to get a couple of strikeouts herself as well," Parrish said.
The fourth inning didn't warrant any runs for either team but the fifth did as Roth got her second single of the game and advanced all the way around to score on three wild pitches.
Napoleon fought back to get a run in the bottom of the sixth on Bump's second single of the game that brought in Regan Burkey who reached on an error. But it wasn't enough and Defiance walked a way with a season opening victory.
"With everybody we're bringing back it was good to see a lot of confidence," Parrish said. "We played really well at the end of the year last year so to come over here and get a win over a rival and a well-coached team is pretty special."
Roth was perfect at the plate going 3-for-3, coming around to score twice and driving in a run, Zipfel went 2-for-4 and Cullen, a freshman, managed two doubles and run scored while also making some nice plays at the shortstop position.
Bump led the way for the Wildcats getting two of the teams four hits and their lone RBI. Ella Rausch and Bachman were the other two players that notched hits.
Schwaiger is tabbed with the loss for Napoleon going four innings and giving up five earned runs on six hits and five strikeouts. Madison Shank went the final three innings, giving up no runs on just two hits while striking out three.
"We just couldn't string any hits together and that's weird because during scrimmages that wasn't the case," Smith said. "But hopefully we're ready to hone in on that tomorrow in practice and get ready for Wauseon on Thursday."
The Bulldogs are back in action on Thursday with a road matchup against Archbold while Napoleon will travel to Wauseon on the same day to take on the Indians.
Defiance 022 010 1 - 5
Napoleon 000 001 0 - 1
Records: Defiance 1-0, Napoleon 0-1.
Winning Pitcher: Taighen Zipfel (7 innings, 4 hits, 1 R, 8 Ks, 1 BB)
Losing Pitcher: Spencer Schwaiger (4 IP, 7 hits, 5 R, 4 ER, 5 Ks, 1 BB)
Leading Hitters: Defiance - Taighen Zipfel home run, 2 RBIs; Ayvah Cullen 2 doubles, Lindsay Roth 3 singles, RBI. Napoleon - Olivia Bump 2 singles, RBI.
