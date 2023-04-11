Defiance softball became the first Western Buckeye League team to three wins on Tuesday, as they traveled to St. Marys and downed the Roughriders 4-0 to move to 3-0 in league play on the season.
It was once again junior Taighen Zipfel starring in the circle for the Bulldogs, as she repeated her two-hit, complete game shutout performance from the day prior against Ayersville, doing the same to the Roughriders. She struck out eight and walked none in the contest as well.
At the plate, DHS got out to an early lead with one in the first as Bella Gutierrez scored on an error. Gutierrez, a freshman, had two singles on the day.
Then, they added two more in the second, both coming off the bat of a two-RBI double from junior Vida Casarez that scored seniors Elizabeth Hoffman and Lindsay Roth. Hoffman reached on a hit by pitch and Roth via a single.
The last run was an insurance run in the sixth that Zipfel did not need as Gutierrez’s second single drove in Casarez to give the Bulldogs a 4-0 advantage.
Adyson Vanderkee pitched well in the circle for St. Marys, going all seven and giving up four runs (two earned) on just five hits while striking out 10 and walking two, but she suffers the loss. Renee Sweighart clubbed a double for one of the two hits for the Roughriders.
The Bulldogs will look to move to 4-0 in the WBL on Friday with a home contest against Van Wert. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.
“Taighen threw well today and we got key hits at key times,” Defiance head coach Denny Parrish said. “It was a good WBL win but now our focus is on Van Wert on Friday.”
Defiance 012 001 0 - 4 5 0
St. Marys 000 000 0 - 0 2 1
Records: Defiance 8-2, 3-0 WBL; St. Marys 4-3, 1-1 WBL.
Winning pitcher: Taighen Zipfel (7 innings, 2 hits, 0 runs, 8 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Adyson Vanderkeere (7 innings, 5 hits, 4 runs, 2 earned, 10 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Defiance) - Vida Casarez double, 2 RBIs; Bella Gutierrez 2 singles. (St. Marys) - Renee Sweigart double.
