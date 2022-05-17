ELIDA — Top-seeded Wayne Trace crawled back from a 4-1 third inning deficit to oust ninth-seeded Lima Central Catholic with a 9-5 win over the Thunderbirds at Dorothy Edwards Field in Elida on Tuesday.
Logen Bland earned the win in the circle for the Raiders, going the complete game while also blasting a two-run home run in the fourth inning that put the Raiders in front for good. Macy Doster had two doubles, two RBIs and 3 runs for the Raiders. Katilin Slade drove in four runs on the day.
The Raiders will now play in a Division IV district final on Friday at 5 p.m. against North Baltimore as the Raiders vie for their second straight trip to regionals.
Lima CC 130 001 0 - 5 8 3
Wayne Trace 102 213 x - 9 8 4
Records: Wayne Trace 18-5.
Winning Pitcher: Logen Bland (7 innings, 8 hits, 5 runs, 4 earned, 3 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Losing Pitcher: Jaylen Roehm (6 innings, 8 hits, 9 runs, 5 earned, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading Hitters: (LCC) - Melana Badea home run, 2 RBIs; Jaylen Roehm double, 2 singles, 2 runs; Kyla Badea 2 RBIs. (Wayne Trace) - Logen Bland home run, 2 RBIs; Macy Doster 2 doubles, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Kaitlin Slade double, single, 4 RBIs; Tatum Tigner double; Laura Thornell 2 runs.
Division IV Districts
Hilltop 5, Ayersville 0
BRYAN — Hilltop picked up its fourth straight win and 22nd of the season, advancing to the Division IV district finals with a 5-0 win over Ayersville at Bryan High School.
Freshman Giada Rising smothered the Pilots with just two singles allowed and no walks in the win for the 22-5 Cadets with eight strikeouts. Kacy Connolly and Lana Baker each doubled in the win, which propels the defending Bryan District champs to Friday’s final against Antwerp at 5 p.m. Hilltop defeated Ayersville 2-0 on March 8 but did not play Antwerp during the regular season.
Hailey Johnson struck out nine over six innings in the setback for the sixth-seeded Pilots.
Ayersville 000 000 0 - 0 2 2
Hilltop 002 030 x - 5 7 0
Records: Hilltop 22-5, Ayersville 6-13.
Winning pitcher: Giada Rising (7 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 8 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Hailey Johnson (6 innings, 5 runs, 4 earned, 7 hits, 9 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Ayersville) - Autumn Osborne single; Taylor Waldron single. (Hilltop) - Kacy Connolly single, double; Lana Baker single, double, 2 RBIs; Shealyn Martin 2 singles; Holly Jermeay 2 runs.
Regular Season
Bryan 6, Eastwood 5
PEMBERVILLE — Bryan downed Eastwood 6-5 in a non-league thriller that saw the Golden Bears score two runs in the top of the seventh to take the lead and ultimately the win.
Katelyn Nagel earned the win for Bryan throwing two scoreless innings of relief. Addison Arnold started the game and went five innings.
Kailee Thiel was almost the entire offense for Bryan as she was a triple short of the cycle and drove in five of the six Bryan runs on the day.
Bryan 202 000 2 - 6 7
Eastwood 001 040 0 - 5 14
Records: Bryan 14-6, Eastwood 22-4.
Winning Pitcher: Katelan Nagel (2 innings, 2 hits, 0 runs, 0 strikeouts). Others: Addison Arnold.
Losing Pitcher: Cassie Kieper (7 innings, 7 hits, 6 runs, 8 strikeouts).
Leading Hitters: (Bryan) - Kailee Thiel home run double, single 5 RBIs; Marlee Yoder 2 singles. (Eastwood) - Lily Escobedo double, 2 singles; Delaney Maynard double, 2 singles; Kaitlyn Luidhardt 2 singles; Cassie Kieper 2 singles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.