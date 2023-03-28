Two fifth-inning runs, plated by a Vida Casarez two-RBI single gave Defiance softball a home season-opening 5-3 win over their River Rivals Napoleon on Tuesday.
It was a back and forth contest, with both teams making responses after periods of dominant pitching by both Defiance junior Taighen Zipfel and Napoleon freshman Arianna Kiessling.
But it was the Bulldogs who made the final response, as after Defiance grabbed the momentum from Napoleon with a three-run third to put them up two, Napoleon grabbed it back the very next inning as they tied things back up at three, then saw Kiessling strike out the side in the bottom for her 12th strikeouts of the contest.
Zipfel, however, responded by striking out the side herself and when the Defiance top of the order came up to start the fifth, they meant business. Senior Elizabeth Hoffman clubbed her second hit of the day, then sophomore Ayvah Cullen followed that up with a double in the left-center gap.
Casarez, who had struck out in her first two at-bats of the season, wasted no time and drove the first pitch that she saw right back up the middle to plate two and give the Bulldogs the lead for good.
“That was a big hit after she struck out twice before that,” Defiance head coach Denny Parrish said. “That was huge, especially for her frame of mind because I think she was a little down in the dumps after those first two at-bats.”
The very next inning with Defiance now clutching onto a new lead, Caszarez, the catcher, made an inning-ending play behind the plate, lunging out of her stance to catch a short pop-up in front of the plate and then firing it to first two double up the runner after she worked a one-out walk.
The Bulldogs didn’t threaten in the bottom of six and in the top of seven, Napoleon put bat on ball but came up short with Anika McCorkle lining out to Lindsay Roth in center, Defiance freshman Bella Gutierrez making a nice play on a slow-roller at third and Cullen ranging into the hole at short to nail Regan Burkey at first and end the game.
The Wildcats, after a two-win season in Missy Smith’s first campaign as head coach in 2022, started five freshmen to open the season. The end result wasn’t exactly what they wanted but Smith was encouraged by the fight of her young squad.
“I couldn’t have asked for a better first game this year. We have five freshmen starting and that’s unheard of in any school and league especially with the caliber of teams we play,” Smith, a 2017 graduate of Napoleon’s last district-title winning team, said. “Our freshman pitcher and freshman catcher, they really took that leadership role … we are going to go back to the drawing board and work on some bunts and some baserunning though so we can make those runs happen when we need it.”
Kiessling was very impressive in the first start of her varsity career as she set down 15 batters, including the first five that she saw in the game. She went six innings, gave up seven hits, five runs (two earned) and walked only two.
“It definitely was a pitcher’s game on both sides, their pitcher did phenomenal,” Smith said of Zipfel’s performance in the circle. “They just adjusted and that’s contagious. Once you get one hit, you get about three more so they just got the hits at key moments and we didn’t step up in the key moments.”
Zipfel bounced back from a shaky first inning that saw her give up a triple by Erica Meyer, followed by an RBI bunt by Baylee Lamming to get the Wildcats on the board first. Napoleon was able to get bases loaded in the inning but Zipfel got out of it with two strikeouts.
The junior hurler went on to manage a complete-game win, giving up three runs (one earned) on five hits, eight strikeouts and three walks.
“I think she started to have confidence in her defense and confidence in the pitches that she can throw,” Parrish said of Zipfel bouncing back from a shaky start. “Certain pitches, she knew that if they did hit it, she had a pretty good defense behind her … she just kept battling and kept us in the game.”
Though it was the top of the order that gave Defiance their second and final lead of the game, the bottom of the order were the ones that got things started. Through two innings, the Bulldogs had struck out five times and had not come close to a hit.
But seven-hole hitter Brooke Gathman notched the first hit of the game for Defiance to leadoff third and two batters later, the nine-hole hitter Taylor Bibler laid down a bunt and came all the way around to score after the throw to get her sailed down the right field line. Roth later singled the third run in via a bases-loaded infield single.
“Especially with Brooke (Gathman) and Taylor (Bibler), they are what we’d call program players. They’ve really worked their tails off this winter to get in the starting lineup,” Parrish remarked. “Last year they watched from inside the dugout and this year they’re both on the corners for me in the outfield so that was great to see them come through in a big moment like that.”
Napoleon’s two runs to tie in in the fourth both came with only two outs as McCorkle singled with two outs and then was brought in by a Taylor Smith double. Smith later scored on a passed ball.
Hoffman led the way at the plate for the Bulldogs, going 3-for-4 in the leadoff spot and scoring twice. Casarez was just 1-for-3 but had the ever important two RBIs. Napoleon saw five different players notch hits including Erica Meyer’s triple. Smith had the only RBI of the game.
The Bulldogs will hope to parlay their win over Napoleon into a win over Archbold, who they’ll take on at home on Thursday. Napoleon takes on Henry County foe Liberty Center at home on Wednesday.
Napoleon 100 200 0 - 3 5 1
Defiance 003 020 x - 5 7 2
Records: Defiance 1-0, Napoleon 0-1
Winning Pitcher: Taighen Zipfel (7 innings, 5 hits, 3 runs, 1 earned, 8 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing Pitcher: Arianna Kiessling (6 innings, 7 hits, 5 runs, 2 earned, 15 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading Hitters: (Napoleon) - Taylor Smith double, RBI; Erica Meyer triple. (Defiance) - Elizabeth Hoffman 3 singles, 2 runs; Ayvah Cullen double; Vida Casarez 2 RBIs.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.