Tinora 3, Antwerp 2
In a game moved to Tinora, the Rams rallied from a 2-0 deficit through five frames with two runs in the sixth and the winning run in the seventh to stay unbeaten in Green Meadows Conference play on Tuesday in a 3-2 win over Antwerp.
Scylea Zolman scattered five hits and two runs while striking out 14 for Tinora, which can clinch at least a share of its first GMC title since 2018 with a win at Paulding on Thursday. Tegan Norden tripled from her leadoff spot while Logan McQuillin rapped a single and double.
Emerson Litzenberg had two base hits for the Archers whiel Samantha Rigsby and Lexa Schuller each rapped a double.
Tinora 000 002 1 - 3 9 0
Antwerp 100 010 0 - 2 5 0
Records: Tinora 11-2 (5-0 GMC), Antwerp 6-3 (3-2 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Scylea Zolman (7 innings, 2 runs, 5 hits, 14 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Emerson Litzenberg (6.1 innings, 3 runs, 8 hits, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Lydia Krouse.
Leading hitters: (Tinora) - Logan McQuillin single, double; De’Vona Holmes 2 singles; Anna Frazer 2 singles; Tegan Norden triple; Quinn Horn double. (Antwerp) - Emerson Litzenberg 2 singles; Lexa Schuller double, 2 runs, 2 steals; Samantha Rigsby double.
Paulding 4, Wayne Trace 1
PAULDING — Paulding put a dent in Wayne Trace’s GMC title hopes, holding off the league unbeaten Raiders in a 4-1 home victory in county rivalry action.
The Panthers were led by a pair of doubles by Jocelynn Parrett while freshman Jalyn Klopfenstein allowed just three hits and one seventh-inning run in the victory.
After falling behind 3-0 after one inning, WT stayed in striking distance and loaded the bases after their seventh-inning tally with two outs and the winning run at the plate before Paulding escaped with the final out and the win. The Raiders stranded 10 baserunners in all.
Wayne Trace 000 000 1 - 1 3 1
Paulding 300 010 x - 4 8 0
Records: Paulding 11-6 (3-3 GMC), Wayne Trace 13-3 (4-1 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Jalyn Klopfenstein (7 innings, 1 run, 3 hits, 6 strikeouts, 7 walks).
Losing pitcher: Logen Bland (6 innings, 4 runs, 8 hits, 1 strikeout, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Wayne Trace) - Logen Bland double; Macy Doster double; Kaitlin Slade double. (Paulding) - Jocelynn Parrett 2 doubles, 2 runs; Katie Beckman single, double; Alivia Bakle double.
Ayersville 7, Hicksville 4
HICKSVILLE — Ayersville got off the league schneid, scoring in each of the first four innings to defeat GMC and county foe Hicksville, 7-4.
Hailey Johnson, C Porter and Tyalor Waldron all connected for doubles in the win for the Pilots as Johnson pitched all seven innings and did not allow an earned run.
Morgan Fogle rapped a pair of base hits for the Aces.
Ayersville 113 200 0 - 7 11 4
Hicksville 101 011 0 - 4 5 2
Records: Ayersville 3-9 (1-4 GMC), Hicksville 3-11 (0-6 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Hailey Johnson (7 innings, 4 runs, 0 earned, 5 hits, 4 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Losing pitcher: Katie Chapman (1.1 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 2 hits, 0 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (Ayersville) - Hailey Johnson single, double, 2 RBIs; C Porter single, double; Mikala Schindler 2 singles, 2 runs; M Bond 2 singles, 2 runs; Taylor Waldron double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs. (Hicksville) - Morgan Fogle 2 singles.
Fairview 7, Edgerton 2
SHERWOOD — Fairview picked up its third conference win of the year with a 7-2 triumph over visiting Edgerton.
Paige Ricica scattered six hits and struck out 11 to lead the Apaches to the league win, while connecting for a double and three hits from the leadoff spot. Allison Rhodes clubbed a home run, driving in three runs.
C Everetts connected for a home run for the Bulldogs while Ashlyn Sleesman doubled.
Edgerton 200 000 0 - 2 6 2
Fairview 250 000 x - 7 10 0
Records: Fairview 11-2 (3-2 GMC), Edgerton 5-9 (2-3 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Paige Ricica (7 innings, 2 runs, 6 hits, 11 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Ashlyn Sleesman (6 innings, 7 runs, 6 earned, 10 hits, 2 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Leading hitters: (Edgerton) - Ashlyn Sleesman single, double; Grace Schroeder 2 singles; C Everetts home run, 2 RBIs. (Fairview) - Paige Ricica 2 singles, double, 2 runs; Allison Rhodes single, home run, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Alyssa Merritt 2 singles.
Archbold 7, Liberty Center 4
LIBERTY CENTER — Archbold scored four runs in the final two innings to surge past Liberty Center for a 7-4 road NWOAL victory.
Natalie Nofziger struck out eight in the win for the Bluestreaks while Harley Phillips drove in four of the seven runs on a three-hit night.
Emma St. Clair was 4-for-4 on the night for the Tigers.
Archbold 002 013 1 - 7 11 1
L. Center 001 020 1 - 4 9 4
Records: Archbold 7-4 (3-1 NWOAL), Liberty Center 5-8 (2-3 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Natalie Nofziger (7 innings, 4 runs, 9 hits, 8 strikeouts, 5 walks).
Losing pitcher: Reese Kessler (6 innings, 6 runs, 9 hits, 3 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Leading hitters: (Archbold) - Harley Phillips 3 singles, 4 RBIs; Emma Hall 3 singles. (Liberty Center) - Emma St. Clair 4 singles.
Montpelier 5, North Central 2
PIONEER — Montpelier’s Madelyn Hopper held North Central to four hits, fanning eight in a 5-2 Loco victory to keep pace in the BBC title race.
Kelsie Bumb and Kacee Humbarger each recorded two base hits and three stolen bases in the Montpelier victory as the Eagles managed just four singles but stranded 12 runners in the setback.
Montpelier 100 201 1 - 5 8 2
N. Central 010 001 0 - 2 4 1
Records: Montpelier 6-2 (4-0 BBC), North Central 3-8 (2-3 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Madelyn Hopper (7 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 4 hits, 8 strikeouts, 8 walks). Losing pitcher: Kendall Sutton (7 innings, 5 runs, 3 earned, 8 hits, 4 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Leading hitters: (Montpelier) - Kelsie Bumb 2 singles, 2 RBIs, 3 steals; Kacee Humbarger 2 singles, 3 steals. (North Central) - 4 singles.
Leipsic 5, Miller City 2
LEIPSIC — Miller City’s late tallies weren’t enough to knock off PCL co-leader Leipsic in a 5-2 loss to the Vikings.
Taylor Wilhelm and Taylor Michel each had two singles in the setback for the Wildcats while Samantha Demuth connected for a double.
Miller City 000 001 1 - 2 8 2
Leipsic 101 102 x - 5 7 0
Records: Leipsic 9-4 (3-0 PCL), Miller City 7-9 (2-2 PCL).
Winning pitcher: Jocelyn Hermiller (7 innings, 2 runs, 8 hits, 11 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Isabelle Reyna (6 innings, 5 runs, 4 earned, 7 hits, 4 strikeouts, 6 walks).
Leading hitters: (Miller City) - Taylor Wilhelm 2 singles; Taylor Michel 2 singles; Samantha DeMuth double. (Leipsic) - Jocelyn Hermiller 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Sidney Fausy 2 runs; Kyrsten Martinez 2 runs, 2 RBIs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.