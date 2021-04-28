Tinora 10, Antwerp 0
Tinora slugged 11 hits and kept Antwerp off the scoreboard in a 10-0 Green Meadows Conference triumph.
De’Vona Holmes and Scylea Zolman each homered for the Rams while Zolman struck out nine in six frames.
Antwerp 000 000 - 0 4 4
Tinora 220 051 - 10 11 0
Records: Tinora 10-4 (4-1 GMC), Antwerp 6-6 (1-4 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Scylea Zolman (6 innings, 0 runs, 4 hits, 9 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Emerson Litzenberg (5.2 innings, 10 runs, 6 earned, 11 hits, 6 strikeouts, 5 walks).
Leading hitters: (Antwerp) - Astianna Coppes single, double. (Tinora) - De’Vona Holmes single, home run; Anna Frazer single, double; Logan McQuillin single, double; Libby Bumb 2 singles; Scylea Zolman home run; Tristen Norden double.
Fairview 11, Edgerton 1
EDGERTON — Fairview moved closer to another GMC championship, improving to 5-0 with an 11-1 victory over Edgerotn.
Paige Ricica struck out eight and allowed just one hit for the Apaches while ripping a pair of doubles. Olivia Ricica hit two singles and a triple while Anna Ankney homered.
Fairview 050 420 - 11 14 0
Edgerton 000 10x - 1 1 2
Records: Fairview 13-1 (5-0 GMC), Edgerton 9-10 (2-2 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Paige Ricica (5 innings, 1 run, 1 hit, 8 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Ashlyn Sleesman (5 innings, 11 runs, 14 hits, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Fairview) - Olivia Ricica 2 singles, triple; Cassie Mavis 3 singles; Anna Ankney single, home run; Paige Ricica 2 doubles; Kiersten Cline single, double.
Wayne Trace 15, Holgate 0
HAVILAND — Wayne Trace plated seven runs both in the second and fourth innings in a 15-0 rout of Holgate.
Emma Crosby laced a double and triple in the win for the Raiders while Tiffany Sinn struck out eight in a two-hit shutout.
Holgate 000 00 - 0 2 4
Wayne Trace 170 7x - 15 12 3
Records: Wayne Trace 8-7 (3-2 GMC), Holgate 1-9 (0-5 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Tiffany Sinn (5 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 8 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Lexi Kurtz (4 innings, 15 runs, 13 earned, 12 hits, 3 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Leading hitters: (Wayne Trace) - Logen Bland 3 singles; Emma Crosby double, triple, 3 runs; Della Stokes single, double.
Paulding 11, Archbold 10
PAULDING — Paulding stormed back from a 9-0 deficit after an inning and a half to win in walk-off fashion in eight frames against Archbold 11-10.
Leigha Egnor earned the win on the mound while leading the Panthers at the plate, finishing a home run short of the cycle. Morgan Iler ripped three singles.
Kylie Sauder led the Bluestreaks with four base knocks while Bre Boysel tallied a pair of doubles with three RBIs.
Archbold 360 100 00 - 10 16 0
Paulding 031 401 11 - 11 11 3
Records: Paulding 15-2, Archbold 8-7.
Winning pitcher: Leigha Egnor (8 innings, 10 runs, 7 earned, 16 hits, 3 strikeouts, 8 walks).
Losing pitcher: Lucia Rodriguez (3 innings, 7 runs, 6 hits, 0 strikeouts, 5 walks). Others: Mya Stuckey, Maddie Thiel.
Leading hitters: (Archbold) - Kylie Sauder 4 singles; Lucia Rodriguez 2 singles, double; Reagan Kohler 3 singles; Bre Boysel 2 doubles, 3 RBIs. (Paulding) - Leigha Egnor single, double, triple; Morgan Iler 3 singles; Jalynn Parrett single, double.
McComb 17, Patrick Henry 6
HAMLER — Patrick Henry out-hit McComb 14-12 but was unable to take advantage in a 17-6 setback.
Abby McGraw hit two singles and a double to lead PH at the plate.
McComb 206 522 - 17 12 3
Patrick Henry 011 130 - 6 14 6
Records: McComb 7-10, Patrick Henry 3-11.
Winning pitcher: Chloe Amburgey (6 innings, 6 runs, 2 earned, 14 hits, 5 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Audrey Honeck (3 innings, 10 runs, 6 earned, 6 hits, 0 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Kayla Kruse.
Leading hitters: (McComb) - Malorie Schroeder 2 singles, triple, 3 RBIs, 4 runs; Jaden Wittenmeyer single, home run, 3 RBIs; Madison Schroeder single, double; Angel Strette 2 singles. (Patrick Henry) - Abby McGraw 2 singles, double; Kyleigh Breece single, double; Addison Vance single, double; Baylor McGraw 2 singles; Kayla Kruse 2 singles; Audrey Honeck 2 singles; Kelsey Hanna double.
Hilltop 11, North Central 1
WEST UNITY — Hilltop’s Kodi Brenner struck out 12 as the Cadets stayed unbeaten with an 11-1 win over North Central.
Junior Alyssa Momyer drove in three runs for Hilltop while Hannah Riley chipped in a double.
Kendall Sutton had two doubles in a three-hit day for the Eagles.
North Central 100 000 - 1 5 3
Hilltop 051 032 - 11 8 1
Records: Hilltop 16-3 (6-0 BBC), North Central 6-7 (3-3 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Kodi Brenner (6 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 5 hits, 12 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Kendall Sutton (3 innings, 6 runs, 1 earned, 3 hits, 1 strikeout, 4 walks). Other: Isabelle Burnett.
Leading hitters: (North Central) - Kendall Sutton single, 2 doubles. (Hilltop) - Alyssa Momyer double, 3 RBIs; Hannah Riley double.
Pettisville 23, Fayette 4
PETTISVILLE — Pettisville rolled up 14 runs in the second inning to overpower Fayette 23-4 in BBC action.
Taylor Boger drove in five runs with a pair of extra-base hits for the Blackbirds while Kaylee Grimm had a double and three RBIs.
Fayette 200 2 - 4 5 4
Pettisville 4(14)5 x - 23 10 1
Records: Pettisville 5-6 (4-3 BBC), Fayette 0-9 (0-6 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Kenzie Rivera (4 innings, 4 runs, 3 earned, 5 hits, 5 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Kyla Berg (1 inning, 12 runs, 8 earned, 4 hits, 1 strikeout, 6 walks). Other: J Reinking.
Leading hitters: (Fayette) - Kyla Berg double. (Pettisville) - Taylor Boger double, triple, 3 runs, 5 RBIs; Kaylee Grimm single, double, 3 RBIs; Ella Richer 2 singles, 3 runs; Elise Hartzler 4 runs; Mya Meck 3 runs; Alli King 3 runs; Kenzie Rivera 3 runs.
Leipsic 8, Miller City 2
MILLER CITY — Jocie Hermiller struck out a school-record 16 batters for Leipsic in an 8-2 victory over Miller City.
Ava Henry doubled while Hermiller added a three-bagger in the win for the Vikings. Meagan Ellerbrock and Aly Michel each doubled for Miller City.
Leipsic 300 030 2 - 8 8 2
Miller City 001 000 1 - 2 6 1
Records: Leipsic 7-5 (2-0 PCL), Miller City 5-10 (1-1 PCL).
Winning pitcher: Jocie Hermiller (7 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 6 hits, 16 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Maddie Otto (7 innings, 8 runs, 5 earned, 8 hits, 9 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Leading hitters: (Leipsic) - McKenna Nunez 2 singles; Jocie Hermiller triple; Ava Henry double. (Miller City) - Nicole Ellerbrock 2 singles; Meagan Ellerbrock double; Aly Michel double.
Columbus Grove 17, Continental 1
CONTINENTAL — Columbus Grove moved into a tie for first place in the PCL standings by routing Continental 17-1.
Madison Zimmerly was a home run short of the cycle, driving in four runs for the Bulldogs while Gwen Langhals did likewise with a single and triple.
Columbus Grove 560 33 - 17 13 1
Continental 100 00 - 1 3 7
Records: Columbus Grove 8-7 (2-0 PCL), Continental 3-9 (0-2 PCL).
Winning pitcher: Cheyanne Mershman (5 innings, 1 run, 3 hits, 9 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Tygre Troyer (1.1 innings, 10 runs, 6 earned, 7 hits, 1 strikeout, 0 walks). Other: Alli Scott.
Leading hitters: (Columbus Grove) - Madison Zimmerly single, double, triple, 3 runs, 4 RBIs; Gwen Langhals single, triple, 3 runs, 4 RBIs; Grace Selhorst single, double; Megan Bogart 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Cheyanne Mershman triple, 3 runs; Lauren Fuerst double; Abby Stechschulte 3 runs.
