Fairview 4, Wauseon 1
WAUSEON — Fairview’s Paige Ricica was double-trouble for the Apaches, leading the team in the circle and at the plate in a 4-1 win at rival Wauseon on Tuesday in area softball action.
The junior hurler struck out eight and scattered four hits in a complete-game effort for Fairview while connecting for three hits, including a home run. Jasmin Minck and Allison Taylor each doubled for the Black and Gold.
Autumn Pelok rapped a pair of base hits for Wauseon, which fell to .
Fairview 002 200 0 - 4 11 3
Wauseon 100 000 0 - 1 4 1
Records: Fairview , Wauseon .
Winning pitcher: Paige Ricica (7 innings, 1 run, 4 hits, 8 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: M Ledyard (7 innings, 4 runs, 11 hits, 4 strikeouts, 7 walks).
Leading hitters: (Fairview) - Paige Ricica 2 singles, home run, 2 RBIs; Jasmin Minck single, double; K Mack 2 singles; Carrie Zeedyk 2 singles; A Taylor double; Allison Rhodes 2 RBIs. (Wauseon) - Autumn Pelok 2 singles.
Tinora 4, Elmwood 3
BLOOMDALE — It took a pair of extra frames but Tinora picked up a hard-fought road win at Elmwood by a 4-3 margin in nine innings.
De’Vona Holmes had three hits, including a double, for the Rams at the plate while Tegan Norden also tallied three base knocks. Quinn Horn chipped in a home run as Tinora scored all four of its runs in the fifth inning or later after falling behind 3-0 through four frames. Scylea Zolman earned the win in relief, pitching five innings of two-hit shutout ball with eight strikeouts.
Tinora 000 011 101 - 4 14 1
Elmwood 020 100 000 - 3 10 0
Records: Tinora 3-1, Elmwood .
Winning pitcher: Scylea Zolman (5 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 8 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Logan McQuillin.
Losing pitcher: Maddie Milligan (9 innings, 4 runs, 14 hits, 13 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (Tinora) - De’Vona Holmes 2 singles, double; Tegan Norden 3 singles; Quinn Horn single, home run, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Logan McQuillin single, double; Scylea Zolman 2 singles. (Elmwood) - Abbie Allison 2 singles; Kynzie Science 2 singles; Mariela Garcia 2 singles; Anna Allison triple; Tianna Galbraith triple.
Crestview 17, Hicksville 7
CONVOY — Despite a three-run first inning and a dozen hits on the day, Hicksville came up short against a talented Crestview squad 17-7 in six innings.
Katie Chapman was 3-for-3 on the day with two runs scored for the Aces while Morgan Fogle, S Bland and M Eicher each chipped in two-hit outings.
Hicksville 300 130 - 7 12 3
Crestview 410 336 - 17 20 3
Records: Crestview 5-1, Hicksville 0-2.
Winning pitcher: Olivia Heckler (5 innings, 5 runs, 3 earned, 11 hits, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Katie Chapman (5.1 innings, 16 runs, 12 earned, 18 hits, 6 strikeouts, 5 walks). Other: Allie Nelson.
Leading hitters: (Hicksville) - Katie Chapman 3 singles, 2 runs; Macie Eicher single, double; Sydney Bland 2 singles; Alyssa Seitz 2 runs. (Crestview) - Rylee Miller 3 singles, double, 3 RBIs; Megan Mosier 4 singles, 2 RBIs; Micaela Lugabihl 2 singles, double, 4 runs, 3 RBIs; Olivia Heckler 3 singles, 2 RBIs; Katelyn Castle 2 singles, 2 RBIs, 4 runs; Lexi Parrish 2 hits; Laci McCoy double, 2 runs; Kaylee Mollenkopf 3 runs.
Antwerp 32, D. Jefferson 1
ANTWERP — Antwerp had no shortage of offense in a home tilt with Delphos Jefferson, overwhelming the Wildcats by a 32-1 margin.
Asti Coppes had four hits, including a home run, and finished a triple short of the cycle. Kearstyn Pierce, Emerson Litzenberg and Ali Reinhart were close behind with three-hit efforts.
Jefferson 010 00 - 1 3 5
Antwerp (10)56 (11)x - 32 21 1
Records: Antwerp 2-0, Jefferson 2-3.
Winning pitcher: Emerson Litzenberg (3 innings, 1 run, 3 hits, 5 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Lydia Krouse.
Losing pitcher: Kyrstin Moore (1 inning, 10 runs, 3 hits, 0 strikeouts, 5 walks). Others: Kaylin Wreede, Ariel Wallace.
Leading hitters: (Jefferson) - Maddie Weitzel double. (Antwerp) - Asti Coppes 2 singles, double, home run; Ali Reinhart 2 singles, double; Kearstyn Pierce 3 singles; Emerson Litzenberg 3 singles; Lauren Schuller single, double; Meagan Pentegrast single, double; Kennedy Trabel 2 singles; Emma Townley 2 singles.
Coldwater 6, Wayne Trace 1
COLDWATER — Host Coldwater took advantage of seven Wayne Trace errors as the Cavaliers claimed a 6-1 triumph.
Macy Doster and Paige Alber each doubled in the setback for Wayne Trace, which struck out 13 times against Coldwater hurler Madison Wendel.
Wayne Trace 001 000 0 - 1 6 7
Coldwater 123 000 x - 6 7 0
Records: Coldwater 5-1, Wayne Trace 3-1.
Winning pitcher: Madison Wendel (7 innings, 1 run, 6 hits, 13 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Logen Bland (6 innings, 6 runs, 4 earned, 7 hits, 2 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Leading hitters: (Wayne Trace) - Macy Doster single, double; Paige Alber double. (Coldwater) - Claire Steinke single, 2 doubles, 2 RBIs; Madison Wendel 2 singles; Macy Sheffer double; Rachel Shroyer 2 runs; Grace Stammen 2 runs.
Archbold 8, Edgerton 2
ARCHBOLD — Archbold was error-free and held Edgerton at bay to move to ? with an 8-2 home win.
Kohler bashed a double and triple to lead the way for the Bluestreaks while Harley Phillips roped a double.
Noelle Ritter homered in the loss for Edgerton.
Edgerton 000 002 0 - 2 7 3
Archbold 023 003 x - 8 10 0
Records: Archbold 2-1, Edgerton 0-4.
Winning pitcher: Natalie Nofziger (7 innings, 2 runs, 7 hits, 3 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Corinne Cape (6 innings, 8 runs, 5 earned, 10 hits, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (Edgerton) - Noelle Ritter single, home run; Lola Giesige 2 singles; Grace Schroeder 2 singles. (Archbold) - Reagan Kohler double, triple; Harley Phillips single, double; Addi Ziegler 2 singles.
