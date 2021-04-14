Fairview 10, Tinora 0
SHERWOOD — Fairview sophomore Paige Ricica scorched in the circle, holding Tinora to three hits and striking out 10 in a 10-0 shutout win for the Apaches to move to 2-0 in Green Meadows Conference contests on Tuesday.
Ricica did not allow a walk for Fairview in the three-hitter and was backed up by a second-inning solo home run from senior Clair Shininger. Anna Ankney added a single and double.
Logan McQuillan and Quinn Horn each had a two-bagger for Tinora.
Tinora 000 000 - 0 3 0
Fairview 211 402 - 10 14 0
Records: Fairview 5-1 (2-0 GMC), Tinora 3-3 (1-1 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Paige Ricica (6 innings, 0 runs, 3 hits, 10 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Scylea Zolman (6 innings, 10 runs, 9 earned, 14 hits, 1 strikeout, 4 walks).
Leading hitters: (Tinora) - Quinn Horn double; Logan McQuillan double. (Fairview) - Clair Shininger single, home run; Anna Ankney single, double; Cassie Mavis 2 singles; Olivia Ricica 2 singles; Emerald Rittenhouse-Starbuck 2 singles.
Wayne Trace 14, Hicksville 3
HICKSVILLE — Wayne Trace scored all 14 of its runs in the final four innings of a 14-5 GMC victory at Hicksville.
Logen Bland struck out eight in a complete-game victory for the Raiders while Tiffany Sinn had four base knocks.
Katie Chapman drove in a pair of runs for the Aces while Izzie Smith doubled.
Wayne Trace 000 333 5 - 14 13 3
Hicksville 021 000 0 - 3 5 7
Records: Wayne Trace 3-4 (1-1 GMC), Hicksville 2-7 (1-1 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Logen Bland (7 innings, 3 runs, 0 earned, 5 hits, 8 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Losing pitcher: Allie Nelson (5 innings, 14 runs, 7 earned, 11 hits, 4 strikeouts, 5 walks).
Leading hitters: (Wayne Trace) - Tiffany Sinn 4 singles; Macy Doster 2 singles; Logen Bland 2 singles; Alivia Miller 2 singles; Katie Anna Baumle 3 runs. (Hicksville) - Izzie Smith double.
Edgerton 17, Antwerp 5
ANTWERP — Edgerton pounded out 18 hits en route to a 17-5 win at Antwerp and a 2-0 GMC start.
Rylei Moreno clubbed a home run and two doubles for the Bulldogs while Allison Elliott and Avery DeGryse each had three hits on the day.
Molly Reinhart homered for the Archers while Samantha Rigsby raked a single and double.
Edgerton 050 500 7 - 17 18 3
Antwerp 020 101 1 - 5 8 6
Records: Edgerton 6-7 (2-0 GMC), Antwerp 3-3 (0-2 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Ashlyn Sleesman (7 innings, 5 runs, 3 earned, 8 hits, 8 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Losing pitcher: Emerson Litzenberg (7 innings, 17 runs, 18 hits, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Edgerton) - Rylei Moreno single, 2 doubles, home run; Avery DeGryse 2 singles, double; Allison Elliott 3 singles; Ashlyn Sleesman single, double; Ella Miller single, double; Noelle Ritter 2 singles; Lola Giesige 2 singles. (Antwerp) - Molly Reinhart single, home run; Samantha Rigsby single, double; Lauren Schuller 2 singles.
Paulding 11, Patrick Henry 0
HAMLER — Gabbie Stallbaum’s first-inning home run spurred an 11-0 shutout victory for Paulding in five innings at Patrick Henry.
Stallbaum finished 4-for-4 for the Panthers with six RBIs while Jalynn Parrett had two singles and a double. Leigha Egnor struck out six in five shutout innings.
Paulding 240 32 - 11 13 0
Patrick Henry 000 00 - 0 3 0
Records: Paulding 7-2, Patrick Henry 1-8.
Winning pitcher: Leigha Egnor (5 innings, 0 runs, 3 hits, 6 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Audrey Honeck (3 innings, 8 runs, 9 hits, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Kayla Kruse.
Leading hitters: (Paulding) - Gabbie Stallbaum 3 singles, home run, 6 RBIs; Jalynn Parrett 2 singles, double, 3 runs.
Otsego 11, Wauseon 1
TONTOGANY - Otsego stayed unbeaten as the Knights needed five innings to beat Wauseon, 11-1.
Lexi North held the Indians to three hits in the circle.
Wauseon 000 10 - 1 3 3
Otsego 107 12 - 11 10 3
Records: Wauseon 9-2, Otsego 6-0.
Winning pitcher: Lexi North (5 innings, 3 hits, 1 run, 10 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Macee Schang (4.2 innings, 10 hits, 11 runs, 8 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Otsego) - Araha Burgy 3 hits, 3 RBIs.
Montpelier 32, Fayette 0
FAYETTE - The Locomotives needed just three innings to run up 32 runs and 19 hits in a BBC win over Fayette.
Cadey Hillard drove in seven runs for Montpelier.
Montpelier (10)(12)(10) - 32 19 0
Fayette 000 - 0 3 0
Records: Montpelier 3-5 (3-1 BBC), Fayette 0-3 (0-3 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Cadey Hillard (3 innings, 3 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks, 5 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Jada Reinking (2 innings, 16 hits, 28 runs, 16 walks, 1 strikeout). Other: Ashlinn Meeker.
Leading hitters: (Montpelier) - Cadey Hillard 2 singles, 2 doubles, 7 RBIs; Kaycee Humbarger single, double, 4 RBIs; Alyssa Custer 3 singles, 4 RBIs; Addison Dick single, 4 RBIs; Arielle Bass single, 3 RBIs.
North Central 8, Edon 7
PIONEER — North Central overcame six errors, scoring six of its eight runs in the fifth and sixth frames to top BBC foe Edon 8-7.
Makinzy King had three base knocks for the Eagles while Kendee Hollstein and Isabelle Burnett each doubled.
Paige Briner ripped a two-bagger in the loss for the Bombers, which scored seven runs despite being held to two hits.
Edon 001 033 0 - 7 2 1
North Central 011 051 x - 8 8 6
Records: North Central 3-6 (1-2 BBC), Edon 0-3 (0-3 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Isabelle Burnett (2.1 innings, 3 runs, 0 earned, 0 hits, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Kendall Sutton.
Losing pitcher: Meghan Derck (2 innings, 1 run, 1 hits, 2 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: M. Wofford.
Leading hitters: (Edon) - Paige Briner double. (North Central) - Makinzy King 3 singles; Kendee Hollstein single, double; Isabelle Burnett single, double.
Miller City 2, Kalida 1
KALIDA — Miller City picked up a victory in its PCL opener, nipping rival Kalida 2-1.
Maddie Otto struck out seven, scattering five hits with no walks in the win for MC while sister Liz Otto had a triple. Kiana Gable added 2 singles and a double in the victory.
Allie Hoyt ripped a solo home run in the second frame for Kalida.
Miller City 101 000 0 - 2 10 0
Kalida 010 000 0 - 1 5 0
Records: Miller City 4-4 (1-0 PCL), Kalida 3-3 (1-1 PCL).
Winning pitcher: Maddie Otto (7 innings, 1 run, 5 hits, 7 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Emily Buss (7 innings, 2 runs, 10 hits, 6 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Leading hitters: (Miller City) - Kiana Gable 2 singles, double; Tori Wenzinger 2 singles; Tess Oedy 2 singles; Liz Otto triple. (Kalida) - Allie Hoyt single, home run; Brooke Siefker single, triple.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.