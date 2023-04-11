Tinora 6, Wayne Trace 3
HAVILAND — Tinora staked out a 4-0 run in the top of the first inning and picked up a 6-3 win over host Wayne Trace in Green Meadows Conference softball action on Tuesday.
Logan McQuillin homered in a four-hit, four-RBI day for the Rams while Scylea Zolman struck out nine and scattered six hits in the win.
Kaitlin Slade rapped two base hits in the loss for Wayne Trace.
Tinora 400 101 0 - 6 12 4
W. Trace 000 003 0 - 3 6 4
Records: Tinora 6-2 (2-0 GMC), Wayne Trace 4-4 (1-1 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Scylea Zolman (7 innings, 3 runs, 0 earned, 6 hits, 9 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Logen Bland (7 innings, 6 runs, 4 earned, 12 hits, 5 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Leading hitters: (Tinora) - Logan McQuilllin 3 singles, home run, 4 RBIs; Anna Frazer single, triple 2 runs; Zoe Roesti single, double; Paige Carpenter 2 singles; Paige Gamby double. (Wayne Trace) - Kaitlin Slade 2 singles; Allison Schilt 2 RBIs.
Fairview 10, Antwerp 0
ANTWERP — Fairview held Antwerp to just three hits and staked claim in the GMC with a 10-0 win over the host Archers.
Paige Ricica had a single and double from her leadoff spot while also earning the win with five innings of one-hit ball with 12 strikeouts for Fairview. M Sharp and Kortney Grinnell each doubled for the Apaches.
Kearstyn Pierce, Elle Clem and Lydia Krouse had the three base knocks for Antwerp.
Fairview 202 015 - 10 10 0
Antwerp 000 000 - 0 3 5
Records: Fairview 6-0 (2-0 GMC), Antwerp 6-3 (0-2 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Paige Ricica (5 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 12 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Sydney Merritt.
Losing pitcher: Elle Clem (4 innings, 4 runs, 2 earned, 5 his, 1 strikeout, 0 walks). Other: Lydia Krouse.
Leading hitters: (Fairview) - Paige Ricica single, double, 3 runs; Carrie Zeedyk 2 singles, 3 runs; Lexi Taylor 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Madison Sharp double, 2 RBIs; Kortney Grinnell double; Allison Rhodes 2 RBIs. (Antwerp) - 3 singles.
Hicksville 9, Paulding 5
PAULDING — Paulding staked out a 4-1 lead through two innings before Hicksville stormed back to claim a 9-5 GMC victory.
Morgan Fogle ripped four hits, including a double, to lead the Aces at the plate while Jaylynn Price rapped three singles and Kennedy Adams pitched a complete game with eight strikeouts.
Maci Kauser doubled in the setback for the Panthers while Jocelyn Parrett had three RBIs.
Hicksville 012 104 1 - 9 15 5
Paulding 220 100 0 - 5 5 4
Records: Hicksville 3-5 (1-1 GMC), Paulding 2-3 (0-2 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Kennedy Adams (7 innings, 5 runs, 0 earned, 5 hits, 8 strikeouts, 6 walks).
Losing pitcher: Jalyn Klopfenstein (5.1 innings, 8 runs, 2 earned, 14 hits, 1 strikeout, 2 walks). Other: Riley Stork.
Leading hitters: (Hicksville) - Morgan Fogle 3 singles, double, 2 runs; Jaylynn Price 3 singles; Lillybell Porter 2 singles; Alli Nelson 2 singles; Katie Chapman double. (Paulding) - Maci Kauser double, 2 runs; Jocelyn Parrett 3 RBIs.
Edgerton 2, Ayersville 1
EDGERTON — Edgerton plated a pair of runs in the first inning, enough to claim a 2-1 home league win over Ayersville.
Corinne Cape won the pitchers’ duel for the Bulldogs with nine strikeouts and one walk in seven frames for Edgerton while Lola Giesige and Ella Miler both doubled.
Kendra Waldron doubled and homered for the Pilots while turning in a stellar pitching outing with 10 strikeouts and three hits allowed.
Ayersville 001 000 0 - 1 4 0
Edgerton 200 000 x - 2 3 0
Records: Edgerton 5-4 (2-0 GMC), Ayersville 2-4 (0-2 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Corinne Cape (7 innings, 1 run, 4 hits, 9 strikeout, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Kendra Waldron (6 innings, 2 runs, 3 hits, 10 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Leading hitters: (Ayersville) - Kendra Waldron double, home run. (Edgerton) - Lola Giesige double; Ella Miler double.
Napoleon 4, Liberty Center 2
LIBERTY CENTER — Napoleon’s Arianna Kiessling dealt 14 strikeouts to Liberty Center in the Ladycats’ 4-2 win in the county skirmish.
Kiessling allowed three hits and one earned run in the complete-game win while Jayden Wilcox backed her up at the plate with three base hits.
Reese Kessler had five strikeouts in three innings of work for LC.
Napoleon 012 100 0 - 4 11 4
L. Center 000 200 0 - 2 3 1
Records: Napoleon 2-3, Liberty Center 4-1.
Winning pitcher: Arianna Kiessling (7 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 3 hits, 14 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Reese Kessler (3 innings, 4 runs, 8 hits, 5 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Leading hitters: (Napoleon) - Jayden Wilcox 3 singles. (Liberty Center) - 3 singles.
Bryan 6, Liberty-Benton 0
BRYAN — Bryan broke open a close game with a five-run fifth inning as the Bears blanked Liberty-Benton, 6-0.
Kailee Thiel connected on a triple for the Golden Bears while Thea Staten struck out 10 in six innings of two-hit ball.
Liberty-Benton 000 000 0 - 0 2 4
Bryan 000 150 0 - 6 7 0
Records: Bryan 8-0, Liberty-Benton 4-6.
Winning pitcher: Thea Staten (6 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 10 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Katelan Nagel.
Losing pitcher: Lexi Ebert (5.2 innings, 1 run, 2 hits, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Reagan Knapke.
Leading hitters: (Liberty-Benton) - 2 singles. (Bryan) - Kailee Thiel single, triple, 2 runs; Caitlyn DeWitt 2 RBIs; Josey Arnold 2 RBIs.
Wauseon 12, Rossford 8
ROSSFORD — Wauseon racked up 14 hits and snapped a four-game losing streak with a 12-8 win over Rossford.
Ella Hageman had three hits, including two doubles, in the win for Wauseon while Bri Hays and Elley Ward also added two-baggers.
Wauseon 040 141 2 - 12 14 4
Rossford 012 311 0 - 8 9 1
Records: Wauseon 3-6, Rossford 1-3.
Winning pitcher: Ella Hageman (7 innings, 8 runs, 4 earned, 9 hits, 6 strikeouts, 8 walks).
Losing pitcher: Ary Bond (4 innings, 4 runs, 7 hits, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Lola Luderman.
Leading hitters: (Wauseon) - Ella Hageman single, 2 doubles, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Bri Hays single, double, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Elley Ward single, double; Aubrianna Everly 2 singles, 2 steals; Kyler Bronson triple. (Rossford) - Lola Luderman single, home run, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Olivia Fish 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Liv Hussar 2 singles; Scarlett Williams double, 2 steals.
Springfield 4, Archbold 1
ARCHBOLD — Springfield sprung four runs on Archbold in the top of the seventh to complete a comeback 4-1 win over the Blue Streaks.
Senior Natalie Nofziger threw six innings of scoreless ball but is tagged with the loss thanks to the four-run seventh.
Archbold got their one run in the second inning, as nine-hole hitter Makenna Thiel drove in the teams lone run.
Springfield 000 000 4 - 4 8 0
Archbold 010 000 0 - 1 5 2
Records: Archbold 5-3
Winning pitcher: M. Yackee (3 innings, 0 hits, 0 runs, 7 strikeouts, 0 walks). Others: C. Chappeta
Losing pitcher: Natalie Nofziger (7 innings, 8 hits, 4 runs, 1 strikeout, 3 walks).
Leading hitters: (Springfield) - T Yackee double; A. Litten double; C. Hall double, single. (Archbold) - 5 hits.
North Central 17, Stryker 11
PIONEER — North Central scored six first-inning runs and outlasted Stryker in a 17-13 BBC slugfest.
Makinzy King slammed two doubles and drove in five runs in the win for the Eagles while Ashlynn Martin connected for a triple.
Emma Fulk had four hits, including a pair of doubles, for Stryker while Sage Woolace had a double and triple as the Panthers were plagued by 11 errors.
Stryker 140 003 3 - 11 17 11
N. Central 620 054 x - 17 - 13 0
Records: North Central 3-5 (1-1 BBC), Stryker 0-7 (0-2 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Amara Wright (1.2 innings, 5 runs, 5 hits, 2 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Isabelle Burnett.
Losing pitcher: Taylore Rethmel (6 innings, 17 runs, 4 earned, 13 hits, 2 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Leading hitters: (Stryker) - Emma Fulk 2 singles, 2 doubles, 3 runs, 3 RBIs, 2 steals; Gabby Ramon 3 singles, triple, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Laura Leupp 2 singles, double, 2 runs; Sage Woolace double, triple, 3 RBIs, 2 steals; Olivia Clingaman 2 singles; Taylore Rethmel double; Adysen Andres 2 steals. (North Central) - Makinzy King 2 doubles, 5 RBIs; Cailyn Meyers single, double, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Brooke St. John 2 singles, 2 runs; Ashlynn Martin triple, 2 runs; Emma Fidler double, 2 runs;
Montpelier 9, Edon 4
EDON — Montpelier kept themselves within a three-way tie at the top with Hilltop and Pettsiviile with a 9-4 win over Edon.
The Locos got out to a quick 5-0 lead and Madelyn Hopper dealt in the circle until the final two innings saw Edon score two a piece. Jada Uribes had a two-hit day with three RBIs and three runs scored.
Edon saw Madison Ogden lead the way with a double, single and two RBIs.
Montpelier 410 301 0 - 9 14 1
Edon 000 002 2 - 4 6 3
Records: Montpelier 5-4, 0-2 BBC; Edon 0-7, 0-2 BBC
Winning pitcher: Madelyn Hopper (7 innings, 6 hits, 4 runs, 2 earned, 13 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Natalie Wofford (4 innings, 12 hits, 8 runs, 6 earned, 2 strikeouts, 0 walks). Others: Meghan Derck.
Leading hitters: (Montpelier) - Katie Terry triple; Zoe Uribes double, 3 singles, 2 RBIs; Kaycee Humbarger double, 2 runs; Jada Uribes double, single, 3 RBIs, 3 runs; Kelsie Bumb 2 singles, 2 runs; Bianca Phongphiou 2 singles, 2 RBIs. (Edon) - Madison Ogden double, single, 2 RBIs; Allyson Derck 2 singles.
Continental 12, Ottoville 0
OTTOVILLE — Continental is the first Putnam County League squad to three wins as they moved to 3-0 in league play with a 12-0 run-rule victory over Ottoville.
The Pirates scored five in the first inning and four in the second and never looked back. Grace Homier was the winner in the circle throwing, a five-inning, one-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts and no walks. Hannah Wenzlick took the loss.
Raegan Clemens hit a round tripper, a double and a single to garner three RBIs and three runs scored, leading the way for Continental at the plate. Lauren Williams also had a nice day at the plate with three RBIs on a double, single
Continental 540 30 - 12 14 1
Ottoville 000 00 - 0 1 1
Records: Continental 5-2, 3-0 PCL; Ottoville 1-5, 1-2 PCL.
Winning pitcher: Grace Homier (5 innings, 1 hit, 0 runs, 11 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Hannah Wenzlick (5 innings, 14 hits, 12 runs, 11 earned, 8 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (Continental) - Raegan Clemens home run, double, single, 3 RBIs; 3 runs; Lauren Williams double, single, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Tori Searfoss double, single, 2 RBIs; Alli Scott 2 runs; Reese Knowles 2 singles. (Ottoville) - 1 hit.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.