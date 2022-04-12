Paulding 6, Ayersville 4
PAULDING — Paulding staked out an early 4-0 lead and held on down the stretch to defeat Ayersville 6-4 in GMC action at Iler Field.
Jocelynn Parrett had three base hits for the Panthers while Maci Kauser laced a pair of doubles. Ayersville scored a pair of runs in the top of the seventh to trim the deficit to two runs but a key double play by freshman Riley Stork kept the Pilots at bay.
Taylor Waldron tripled in the loss for Ayersville while Hailey Johnson struck out 11 across six innings without issuing a walk.
Ayersville 002 000 2 - 4 7 5
Paulding 220 011 x - 6 10 4
Records: Paulding 6-1 (2-0 GMC), Ayersville 1-4 (0-1 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Jalyn Klopfenstein (7 innings, 4 runs, 3 earned, 7 hits, 5 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Hailey Johnson (6 innings, 6 runs, 2 earned, 10 hits, 11 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Leading hitters: (Ayersville) - Nikole Vold single, double, 2 RBIs; Hailey Johnson 2 singles; Taylor Waldron triple, 2 RBIs; Mikala Schindler double. (Paulding) - Jocelynn Parrett 3 singles, 2 RBIs; Jalyn Klopfenstein single, triple; Maci Kauser 2 doubles, 3 RBIs.
Wayne Trace 11, Hicksville 0
HAVILAND — Wayne Trace broke through for six runs in the second inning to gain separation and defeat Hicksville 11-0 in GMC action.
Kaitlin Slade slugged a pair of doubles, driving in four runs for the Raiders while Paige Alber, Ava Zartman and Laura Thornell all had a pair of base hits.
Allie Nelson and Leah Seitz each recorded singles in the setback for the Aces.
Hicksville 000 00 - 0 2 2
Wayne Trace 163 1x - 11 11 0
Records: Wayne Trace 4-2 (1-0 GMC), Hicksville 1-4 (0-2 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Logen Bland (4 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 3 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Allison Schilt.
Losing pitcher: Allie Nelson (4 innings, 11 runs, 9 earned, 11 hits, 1 strikeout, 3 walks).
Leading hitters: (Hicksville) - 2 singles. (Wayne Trace) - Kaitlin Slade 2 doubles, 4 RBIs; Paige Alber 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Ava Zartman 2 singles, 2 runs; Laura Thornell 2 singles, 2 runs; Macy Doster 2 runs; Tatum Tigner 2 runs.
Edgerton 6, Antwerp 5
EDGERTON — Edgerton picked up a key home win to open conference play, outlasting Route 49 rival Antwerp 6-5 in eight innings on a walk-off hit by senior Holly Stark.
Corinne Cape clubbed a grand slam to lift the Bulldogs while Ashlyn Sleesman doubled and earned the win in the circle with eight strikeouts across all eight frames.
Asti Coppes had two singles and a triple in the setback for the Archers.
Antwerp 200 002 10 - 5 10 4
Edgerton 014 000 01 - 6 6 1
Records: Edgerton 2-4 (1-0 GMC), Antwerp 2-1 (0-1 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Ashlyn Sleesman (8 innings, 6 runs, 10 hits, 8 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Emerson Litzenberg (3 innings, 3 hits, 1 strikeout, 2 walks). Other: Lydia Krouse.
Leading hitters: (Antwerp) - Asti Coppes 2 singles, triple; Ali Reinhart 2 singles. (Edgerton) - Ella Miller 2 singles; Corinne Cape home run, 4 RBIs; Ashlyn Sleesman double.
Montpelier 14, Edon 4
MONTPELIER — Montpelier slugged 14 hits, including four doubles, as the Locos picked up a 14-4 league win in five innings over Edon.
Madelyn Hopper struck out six in the win for the Locos while lacing a pair of singles. Sophomore Bianca Phongphiou had three hits and three RBIs while Alyssa Custer smacked two doubles.
Ashley Kaylor homered while Jaycea Craven tripled in the setback for the Bombers.
Edon 010 12 - 4 8 1
Montpelier 043 25 - 14 14 5
Records: Montpelier 2-2 (1-0 BBC), Edon 1-4 (1-2 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Madelyn Hopper (5 innings, 4 runs, 1 earned, 8 hits, 6 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Natalie Wofford (1.1 innings, 4 runs, 7 hits, 0 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Marley Moyer, Meghan Derck.
Leading hitters: (Edon) - Meghan Derck single, double; Allison Kaylor 2 singles; Ashley Kaylor home run; Jaycea Craven triple; Allyson Derck double. (Montpelier) - Bianca Phongphiou 3 singles, 3 RBIs; Alyssa Custer 2 doubles; Madelyn Hopper 2 singles; Riley Rockey 2 singles, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Kaycee Humbarger 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Kelsie Bumb double, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Cadey Hilliard double, 3 runs; Lyla Mahan 3 runs.
Miller City 20, Kalida 1
MILLER CITY — Up 7-1 through three innings, Miller City broke through for 13 runs in the fourth inning to cruise to a 20-1 PCL win over Kalida.
Isabelle Reyna ripped four hits, finishing a homer short of the cycle for Miller City. Taylor Michel tripled while Nicole Ellerbrock doubled, combining for six runs scored.
Kalida 001 00 - 1 5 2
Miller City 061 (13)x - 20 17 1
Records: Miller City 3-4 (2-0 PCL), Kalida 0-3 (0-2 PCL).
Winning pitcher: Isabelle Reyna (5 innings, 1 run, 5 hits, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Maddie Nienberg (4 innings, 20 runs, 17 hits, 9 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (Kalida) - Kassidy Hipsher 2 singles. (Miller City) - Isabelle Reyna 2 singles, double, triple, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Taylor Michel single, triple, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Nicole Ellerbrock single, double, 3 runs; Aly Michel 2 singles, 2 runs, 5 RBIs; Samantha Demuth 2 singles, 2 runs; Maddie Erford 2 singles, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Tessa Oedy 2 singles, 2 runs; Chelsie Wilhelm 2 runs.
Evergreen 8, Archbold 0
ARCHBOLD — Evergreen’s first win on the season came in the league with an 8-0 shutout of NWOAL foe Archbold on Tuesday.
Brooklyn Richardson was efficient in the circle, getting light contact all day en route to a seven-inning, five-hit and two strikeout performance. Natalie Nofziger got the loss for the Bluestreaks going five innings and striking out four.
At the plate, Archbold’s Reagan Kohler notched the only extra-base hit for Archbold with a double while Kira Keller led the way for Evergreen with a triple, single, RBI and run.
Evergreen 013 200 2 - 8 11 3
Archbold 000 000 0 - 0 5 4
Records: Evergreen 1-3 (1-0 NWOAL), Archbold 2-4 (0-1 NWOAL).
Winning Pitcher: Brooklyn Richardson (7 IP, 5 hits, 2 Ks, 1 walk).
Losing Pitcher: Natalie Nofziger (5 IP, 9 hits, 6 runs, 4 earned, 4 Ks). Others: Maddie Thiel.
Leading Hitters: (Evergreen) - Kira Keller triple, single, RBI, run. Kennedy Coolman double, RBI, 2 runs; Skylee Raker 2 singles, RBI, 2 runs; Macy Chamberlain 2 singles, RBI, run. (Archbold) - Reagan Kohler double.
Liberty Benton 2, Bryan 0
FINDLAY — Liberty-Benton held Bryan to just one hit in a 2-0 triumph over the Golden Bears.
Addie Arnold had a solid day in the circle going six innings and giving up only two earned runs while fanning 14 but it wasn’t enough.
Marlee Yoder was the lone Golden Bear to get a hit on the day with a single. Kiya Benschoter held Bryan to one hit while striking out 14 and walking three. Benschoter also hit the only extra-base hit of the game with an RBI double.
Bryan 000 000 0 - 0 1 0
Liberty Benton 100 001 X - 2 5 0
Records: Liberty Benton 7-0, Bryan 5-2.
Winning Pitcher: Kiya Benschoter (7 IP, 1 hit, 14 Ks, 3 walks).
Losing Pitcher: Addie Arnold (6 IP, 5 hits, 2 earned, 14 Ks).
Leading Hitters: (Bryan) - Marlee Yoder single; (L-B) - Kiya Benschoter double, RBI; Chloe Dorn 2 singles, 2 runs; Jordan Snider RBI.
Van Buren 7, Hilltop 3
VAN BUREN — Van Buren handed Hilltop their first loss on the season with a 7-3 home triumph on Tuesday.
Hilltop got on the board first with a two-run second inning but two in the third for Van Buren and five in the fifth blew the game wide open.
Hilltop’s Shealyn Martin went deep in the contest with a solo shot while Joscelyn Layman notched a three-single day and drove in a run as well.
Hilltop 020 001 0 - 3 10 2
Van Buren 002 050 X - 7 9 0
Records: Van Buren 6-0, Hilltop 4-1
Winning Pitcher: Madison Martin (7 IP, 10 hits, 3 earned, 10 Ks, 2 walks).
Losing Pitcher: Lana Baker (4.1 IP, 6 hits, 5 runs, 4 earned, 7 Ks, 1 walk). Others: Giada Rising, Shealyn Martin.
Leading Hitters: (Hilltop) - Kacy Connolly double; Holly Jermeay 2 singles, RBI; Joscelyn Layman 3 singles, RBI; Shealyn Martin home run, single, RBI, 2 runs. (Van Buren) - Madison Martin double, single, RBI; Emily Stall double single, 2 RBIs, run; Megan Stall double, 2 RBIs; Jaxon Young RBI; Avery Wymer RBI.
North Central 13, Stryker 3 (5 Innings)
STRYKER — North Central picked up their second Buckeye Border Conference win of the season with a five-inning, 13-3 victory over Stryker on the road.
The Eagles, put up 11 runs in the first three innings to upend the Panthers. As a team North Central ended with 17 hits.
Darbi Stewart got the win in the circle for the Eagles while both Makinzy King and Kailysa Hickman got three singles in the game. Hickman led the team with three RBIs.
Taylore Rethmel put up a two-single and one RBI performance for Stryker.
North Central 353 02 - 13 17 3
Stryker 001 02 - 3 4 4
Records: North Central 2-4 (2-0 BBC), Stryker 1-3 (0-1 BBC).
Winning Pitcher: Darbi Stewart (5 IP, 4 hits, 3 runs, 2 earned, 8 Ks, 2 walks).
Losing Pitcher: Haylee Fulk (5 IP, 17 hits, 13 runs, 12 earned, 4 Ks, 1 walk).
Leading Hitters: (North Central) - Makinzy King 3 singles, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Kailysa Hickman 3 singles, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Maci Gendron 2 singles, RBI; Lily Martin 2 singles, RBI, 2 runs; Darbi Stewart 2 singles, RBI; Ava Livengood RBI; Ashlynn Martin RBI. (Stryker) - Taylore Rethmel 2 singles, RBI run; Sage Woolace RBI.
